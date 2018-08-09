Christy Altomare, Zach Adkins Alysha Umphress & More Will Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Today!

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program will bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks through Thursday, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation continues this week.



Today's performers will include: ANASTASIA (Christy Altomare, Zach Adkins, John Bolton); AVENUE Q (Grace Choi, Matt Dengler, Jason Jacoby, Nick Kohn, Maggie Lakis, Dana Steingold, Danielle K. Thomas); JERSEY BOYS (Aaron DeJesus, Mark Edwards, Austin Owen, Sam Wolf, Dianna Barger, Tristen Buettel, Natalie Gallo); SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE (Alysha Umphress, Dionne D. Figgins, Dwayne Cooper, Emma Degerstedt, Jelani Remy, John Edwards, Kyle Taylor Parker, Max Sangerman, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz; SUMMER (TBA).

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos







