Christopher Rice Announces Two Christmas Specials Featuring Jessica Vosk, Ali Ewoldt, Jelani Remy and More
THE 2020 TAPPY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL will premiere on Dec 2nd 8PM EST, and THE TAPPY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: LIVE! will be presented on Nov 29th 7:30PM!
Announcing two new holiday Specials that will bring the lights of Broadway and the magic of the holidays straight into your home! Broadway actor Christopher Rice (Hamilton- Philip Tour, Book of Mormon, Pretty Woman) is bringing his viral #Tappy tap-dance videos, which have received over 13 million hits on Youtube, to life again... with a Christmas twist!
THE 2020 TAPPY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
-A Broadway Holiday Celebration-
Premiering on Youtube Dec 2nd 8PM EST
Filmed this fall in NYC following Covid-19 safety protocols, this tap dancing-filled, musical celebration features 5 holiday classics and over 30 performers! Inspired by the televised holiday specials of the 1960's, The 2020 Tappy Christmas Special is lead by Broadway host Christopher Rice and features his pals from the Great Bright Way: Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina), and more!
Join them for the premiere of The 2020 Tappy Christmas Special at: Youtube.com/ChrisRiceNY starting Dec. 2nd, 8PM EST.
Christopher Rice has also announced the digital premiere of
THE TAPPY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: LIVE!
Nov 29th 7:30PM! It is available to stream for ONE WEEK ONLY.
Filmed in front of a LIVE studio audience in December 2019, this one-of-a-kind Christmas Special is over an hour long and is jam packed with over 15 holiday favorites! Get ready to rock out to the live orchestra while being serenaded by Broadway performers Rice, Clay Thomson (Newsies, Matilda, King Kong), Liz Byrne (Baby It's You!), the adorable Tappy kids, and even a visitor from the North Pole!
The Tappy Christmas Special: Live! is a ticketed event:
Purchase tickets and stream at FPAConline.com/Tappy
Proceeds will benefit the Franklin Performing Arts Company in Massachusetts.
Stream the digital premiere of The Tappy Christmas Special: LIVE at
FPAConline.com/Tappy Nov. 29th 7:30PM!- Dec. 6th 7:30PM
Both specials are Written, Directed, and Choreographed by Christopher Rice. THE 2020 TAPPY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL is Produced by Benjamin Nissen, Alex North, Chuck Willett, and Executive Produced by Rice. It features Musical Direction by Carl Culley, Cinematography by Tim Grady Films, and Photos by Lee Poulin.
THE TAPPY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: LIVE! is produced by The Franklin Performing Arts Company, captured on film by Franklin TV, and Sponsored by Dean Bank, Kim William Team, and Fairway Mortgage, all located in Massachusetts.
Photo credit: Lee Poulin
