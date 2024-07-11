Christine Ebersole Joins Hallmark Movie HOLIDAY TOUCHDOWN: A CHIEFS LOVE STORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole is one of the latest names to join the cast of the upcoming original Hallmark movie centering on the Kansas City Chiefs football team.

In Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, Ebersole will appear alongside Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, and Richard Riehle. Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, Chiefs Guard Trey Smith, Wide Receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Defensive End George Karlaftis will also be featured.

Previously announced cast includes Hunter King, who plays Alana Higman. In the movie, Alana is sure that her family's lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team's "Fan of the Year" contest. Tyler Hynes stars as Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, who is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it's clear there's a spark between them but when her grandfather's (Ed Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.

NFL Films and Skydance Sports serve as the executive producers of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, alongside Executive Producer Dustin Rikert. The film is produced by David Wulf. John Putch directs from a script by Julie Sherman Wolfe. Production recently began in Kansas City, at locations that include the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. A release date has yet to be announced.

Christine Ebersole recently played a main role on Chuck Lorre’s hit sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola” for CBS. She starred most recently on Broadway in War Paint in her Tony® nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, opposite fellow Tony® nominee Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein. She won her second Tony Award® for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her “dual role of a lifetime” as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. She also recently starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar nominated film Licorice Pizza as Lucille Dolittle, based on Lucille Ball.

Her extensive Broadway career also includes her Tony Award®-winning performance as Dorothy Brock in the hit revival of 42nd Street, in addition to leading roles in On the Twentieth Century, Oklahoma!, Camelot, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man, Steel Magnolias, the revival of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit, and Dinner at Eight for which she received both Tony® and Drama Desk Award nominations. She received an Obie Award and a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads.