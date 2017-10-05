Christine Ebersole, Gavin Creel & Ben Platt and More Coming Up This Month at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. Scroll down for details!

CHRISTINE EBERSOLE, OCTOBER 9 - NOVEMBER 13 AT 7PM:

Multiple Tony Award-winner Christine Ebersole returns to Feinstein's /54 Below with a special engagement of her brand new concert After The Ball... while starring on Broadway in the premiere of the new musical War Paint! Join us for an elegant evening with Christine, featuring such classics as "The Way You Look Tonight" and "S'Wonderful" as well as a gorgeous "Lazy Afternoon." Theatermania exclaimed "...it's a masterful performance...Ebersole is a Broadway broad at the top of her game and nothing will convince me otherwise, certainly not after this incredible night of story and song". The New York Times agreed, calling it, "Christine Ebersole's wonderful new show... Her gorgeous, searching renditions of "Autumn Leaves" and "(Have I Stayed) Too Long at the Fair" rang with personal poignancy." This new engagement of After The Ball will feature a few new songs and surprises.

$95-$105 cover charge. $130 VIP seating. $160 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS LENNON: A BROADWAY REUNION, OCTOBER 9 AT 9:30PM:

"You may say I'm a dreamer. But I'm not the only one..." The music of John Lennon still resonates with all of us today. Now, Feinstein's/54 Below will celebrate John Lennon's 77th birthday with an all-star concert reuniting members of the original Broadway cast of Lennon. From "Twist and Shout" to "Give Peace a Chance," from "Whatever Gets You thru the Night" to "Oh My Love," the poetry and music of John Lennon will be celebrated by the Broadway artists whose lives were played out against the soundtrack of John, Paul, George, Ringo, and Yoko. Join Feinstein's/54 Below as we come together to celebrate the life and music of one the world's greatest artists, John Lennon.

Featuring: Will Chase, Chuck Cooper, Julie Danao-Salkin, Marcy Harriell, Chad Kimball, Julia Murney, Michael Potts, and Don Scardino. Produced and Directed by Robert W Schneider.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

ANDREA MCARDLE, OCTOBER 10-14 AT 7:00PM

An Evening with Andrea McArdle is a brand new show that celebrates The Great American Songbook, Broadway and contemporary music. With Andrea's soaring vocals, audiences will be taken on a musical journey that is filled with anecdotes about the legends she has worked with and the songs that became the soundtrack of America.

Andrea McArdle rocketed to stardom as Broadway's original "Annie," for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Misérables. On tour she starred in Jerry's Girls, Les Misérables as Eponine, The Wizard of Oz, Cabaret, and Peter Pan. Andrea has performed in concert halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80-$85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

BROADWAY BALLOT: YOU VOTE! WE SING!, OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30PM:

Yes, that's right. You get to vote for the songs our stars will sing! Before the show, every audience member will get a ballot consisting of 100 famous Broadway songs. Every audience member gets to pick five. We quickly add up the votes and the top 12 winning songs will be performed - our cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will be ready, having learned all 100 on the list! Come and hear the music you want to hear! It's one night only when the Broadway Ballot belongs to you! Broadway Ballot is a creation of New York City impresario Scott Siegel, who has created more than 300 major concerts that have been performed all over the world, including Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year.

Featuring: Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway, Rocky: The Musical, Spamilton), Jeannette Bayardelle (The Color Purple), Ben Davis (Tony Honoree for Baz Luhrman's La Boheme, Violet), Clara Regula (International Singing Star), and Laurel Harris (Beautiful)

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food minimum.

SCOTT GALINA: LOCAL CELEBRITY!, OCTOBER 12 AT 9:30PM:

Following last year's The Scott Galina Vanity Project, Local Celebrity further explores the complicated mind of a man who sang "Defying Gravity" at his bar mitzvah. Covering the soaring highs (meeting a Spice Girl) and the lowest lows (throwing up in front of the entire 8th grade), Local Celebrity will feature songs that you know and stories you didn't even realize you wanted to. Starring Scott Galina in the role he was born to play, Local Celebrity will be an evening to remember.

$35-$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

MAXINE LINEHAN'S ONE: THE SONGS OF U2, OCTOBER 13 AT 9:30PM:

Already considered the premiere interpreter of the U2 songbook, concert and recording artist Maxine Linehan breaks new ground with a unique, lyrically driven orchestral show devoted to the work of this world-famous band. The extraordinary songs written by Bono and U2 find a new voice in a concert that holds to the beautiful melodic lines of the songs, while bringing the lyrics forward into a fresh light. Accompanied by piano, cello, violin, bass, and drums, Linehan will continue her mission of providing audiences with the unexpected experience of hearing U2's famous songs as if for the first time - while always being true to the heart and soul of each time-honored hit. One: The Songs of U2 will be produced and directed by her longtime collaborator, Scott Siegel, who has produced, written, and directed shows for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and is, perhaps, best known as the creator/writer/director/host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year.

$35-$45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE LATE COMET: MARY SPENCER KNAPP & TOOT SWEET, OCTOBER 13 AT 11:30PM:

Accordion-wielding chanteuse, dilettante extraordinaire and in-your-face Great Comet rover, Mary Spencer Knapp, presents Toot Sweet, an original cabaret soul project that expertly melds French chanson, funky pop, and psychedelic rock. Echoes of Edith Piaf, Chopin, The Chiffons, and Prince can be heard in Toot Sweet's addictive melodies, gut-chucking rhythms, and offbeat - yet heartfelt - harmonies. Since its inception 4 years ago, Toot Sweet has released two full-length albums via Brooklyn experimental studio Mama Coco's Funky Kitchen and has been a constant in the borough's DIY scene, making it an unexpected and ever-evolving live experience.

Knapp made her Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Previously, she was a featured singer in FX's "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll" season 2 and Steve Buscemi's "Park Bench" series on AOL. She has also toured extensively around New York and in Colombia as accordionist and backing vocalist for Irka Mateo y La Tirindanga and Martin Vejarano's Cumbia River Band. tootsweetmusic.bandcamp.com.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 Drink or $20 Food & Beverage Minimum

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, OCTOBER 14 AT 9:30PM:

This Scott Siegel Concert Event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like rolling thunder. Though the first show in this wildly popular series took place on a night a hurricane was supposed to close down New York City, it sold out anyway because this was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for. After many more packed shows, we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them! And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! The latest volumes of Broadway's Greatest Hits will be thrilling nights that you won't forget...

October 14 Cast Features: Luba Mason (Capeman, How to Succeed in Business...), Andy Kear, Michela Marino Lerman, Milla, William Michals (South Pacific). With special guest star Tovah Feldshuh ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend", four-time Tony nominee) and more to be announced!

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON, OCTOBER 14 AT 11:30PM:

Robyn Adele Anderson is a jazz singer, actress, and pinup model. Her unique, jazzy, and doo-wop arrangements of popular contemporary music have gained her global acclaim, The Daily Beast calling her "jaw-droppingly good," and The Huffington Post raving about her "incredible vocals." Across social media, this New York native has amassed over 250,000 followers and over 150 million views on YouTube after breakout performances with the musical collective, Postmodern Jukebox.

Last seen at Feinstein's/54 Below with The Skivvies, Robyn returns to share her own original arrangements, guest artists, and definitive retro style of singing back to New York City. Robyn will sing her own arrangements of contemporary favorites, including selections from Gorillaz, *NSYNC, Green Day, Nirvana, TLC, Justin Bieber, and Amy Winehouse.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 Drink or $20 Food & Beverage Minimum

NO WAY TO TREAT A LADY! 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT, OCTOBER 15 AT 7:00PM:

Join us for a laugh-thrilled evening featuring songs from No Way to Treat a Lady! Come celebrate the 30th anniversary of Douglas J. Cohen's Richard Rodgers/Fred Ebb Award winning theatrically charged musical which has received Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations and over 150 productions worldwide including London, Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, and Tokyo. Based on William Goldman's acclaimed novel (which led to a celebrated movie), No Way To Treat A Lady! follows a frustrated actor turned killer and the lonely detective who pursues him while balancing the attentions of a beautiful socialite and an overbearing mother. With songs like "So Far So Good," "So Much In Common," and "One of the Beautiful People," performed by some of Broadway's most talented and versatile performers, you won't want to miss this memorable concert of the show hailed by the NY Post as "a fine way to treat a musical! A real winner!" Co-hosted by Doug Cohen (winner of the Fred Ebb Award and two Richard Rodgers Awards, Drama Desk nominee) and Klea Blackhurst (Hello, Dolly!, Godspeed, MAC Award-winner).

Directed by Bill Castellino (Cagney). Featuring: Sandy Binion (Make Me A Song), Stephen Bogardus (Falsettos, Bright Star, Tony nominee), Kevin Chamberlin (Seussical, The Addams Family - Tony nomination), David Edwards (The Producers), Tovah Feldshuh ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend", four-time Tony nominee), Adam Grupper (Fiddler on the Roof, The Addams Family), Hunter Hoffman (Sweat), Michael Thomas Holmes (Beatsville, pre-Broadway), James Judy (Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel), Bobbi Kotula (No Way To Treat A Lady! at Village Theatre), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), Peter Marx (Annie Get Your Gun, Singin' in the Rain), Christiane Noll (Ragtime - Tony nomination), Jack Noseworthy (Sweet Smell of Success), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten - Tony nomination, The Producers - Tony nomination), Jill Paice (An American in Paris), Maureen Silliman(Is There Life After High School, I Remember Mama), Cheryl Stern (La Cage Aux Folles), Kevin Symons (Parks and Recreation), Barbara Tirrell (Fiddler on the Roof, Annie), and Karen Ziemba (Contact - Tony Award, Prince of Broadway).

$40-$50 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

LET ME TRY THAT AGAIN: TAKE 5 WITH GAVIN CREEL AND BEN PLATT, OCTOBER 15 AT 9:30PM:

Starring Tony Award-winners Gavin Creel and Ben Platt together with their Broadway friends (to be announced soon!) Great performers relive their terrible performances in the fifth annual benefit for The Performing Arts Project at 54 Below.

Susan Blackwell hosts an evening of fabulous performers sharing their most embarrassing moments onstage and then redeeming themselves by recreating that moment. At the end of the evening, the audience will vote on the star performer who most redeemed themselves through their efforts that night. "This benefit is to remind us all that we all have failed. And failed miserably; in my case in particular," says event co-founder Steven Pasquale. "But it's also to remind us about persistence, and focus, and moving forward. And about recognizing how important it is to not take ourselves too seriously. It will be a crazy fun night."

Let Me Try That Again: Take 5 is an annual benefit for The Performing Arts Project: a not-for-profit organization that provides vibrant theatrical training to a generation of young performers. The Performing Arts Project offers dynamic and constantly evolving annual programming, the cornerstone of which are their summer intensives. Funds raised during this benefit will go directly towards scholarships and student programming costs. For more information, visit performingartsproject.com.

$50-$75 cover charge. $125 VIP seating. $125-$199 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

