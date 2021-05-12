Christina Bianco, Ryann Redmond, Andrea McArdle & More to Take Part in BROADWAY & BEYOND FOR BREWER

On Thursday, May 13th, Gale Brewer, City Council Candidate in District 6, will host "Broadway & Beyond for Brewer", a star-studded virtual fundraiser with performances and appearances by fan favorites from the screen and Broadway stage including: Emmy Nominee Dylan Baker (The Good Wife, The Audience), Kelli Barrett (Baby It's You, Fosse/Verdon), Christina Bianco (Forbidden Broadway, NEWSical), Jim Caruso (Cast Party), Peter Cincotti (Billboard charting Jazz star), Deborah Craig (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Tom D'Angora (Producer/Director/Activist), Maya Days (Aida, RENT), Diana DeGarmo (American Idol, Hair), Emmy Nominee Ilene Kristen (One Life to Live, Grease), Tony Nominee Andrea McArdle (Annie, Les Miz), Gerry McIntyre (Once on this Island), Christine Pedi (Chicago, Sirius XM Host), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, If/Then), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Tony Nominee Jarod Spector (Cher Show, Jersey Boys), Billy Stritch (42nd St.), Ace Young (American Idol, Grease).

Gale Brewer said in a statement: "The West Side is home to a vibrant performing arts community that makes New York City the special place it is. I believe the arts must play a central role in helping us come together and move forward from the deep challenges of this past year. I am deeply honored to have the support of these amazing performers, and I'll keep working to ensure that we rebuild and reinvest in our Arts and Culture community as New York recovers."

Longtime political activist Tom D'Angora, who helped organize the event said in a statement of support: "I've known Gale Brewer for years and she does what most elected officials do not, shows up for her constituents! When I reached out to our local elected officials to help me save iconic performance venues in danger of closing due to the pandemic, Gale was one of the first who showed up to fight alongside us. The theater community is lucky to have a champion like Gale Brewer with a proven track record of success on our side, it's my honor to support her."

Broadway & Beyond for Brewer will feature an array of special guests, performances and testimonies about Gale Brewer's dedication and hard work on behalf of the New York City arts & culture community.

Gale Brewer has been a champion of the New York City arts community for years as Manhattan Borough President and before that as City Council Member on the Upper

West Side. She has fought to expand arts education in our schools and helped fund the many theaters and arts organizations that make New York City the nation's cultural mecca. This past year, she has been focused on helping artists and venues recover from the pandemic, by supporting the Save our Stages Act and pushing to reopen Broadway safely and fully.

Brewer is grateful to have received so much support from Broadway, and the larger Arts and Culture community. She is proud to be endorsed in this election by the

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local One who are co-hosts of this event, as well as by the American Federation of Musicians Local 802, and to have received a ranked endorsement from the League of Independent Theaters.

In endorsing Brewer for City Council, AFM Local 802 said: "Gale Brewer is perhaps the most accomplished elected official and public servant working today. These unprecedented times call for leaders with both the vision and experience to help uplift our cultural sector and steer our city through a post-pandemic world. We believe her expertise will help musicians on the Upper West Side face this crisis head-on, as the district rebuilds from its roots in the performing arts."

Gale Brewer is a lifelong public servant and Upper West Side resident. She is currently serving as Manhattan Borough President and is seeking election to City Council District 6.

Learn more about Gale at: galebrewer.nyc