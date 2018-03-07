Christian Borle Directs New One Man Show WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU by James Hindman

WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU, a one-man show by James Hindman, is being presented March 14th at 7pm, at TADA Theatre (15 West 28th Street, 2nd floor).

WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU is directed by two-time Tony award winner, Christian Borle.

A heart attack. An obsession with Cher. A trip to a concentration camp. So yes, it's a comedy!

Tickets are $20 and are available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3336427

James Hindman - Writer/Actor

James Hindman's writing credits include PETE 'N' KEELY (Outer Critics Award nomination, two Drama Desk nominations, Pub. Samuel French), MULTIPLE FAMILY DWELLING (New Jersey Rep), THE GORGES MOTEL (NYFringe Festival 2016, Pub. Dramatist Play Service), THE AUDIENCE (Transport Group, Drama Desk nomination), THE BIKINIS (Long Wharf Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals), BEING AUDREY (Transport Group, NEA Grant recipient), THE Drama Department (2nd Stage Reading Series, Terrence McNally Award finalist, Pub. Dramatic Publishing Co), A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE (Pub. Samuel French); HEAVEN HELP US (Denver Center, Carbonell Award nom.). Upcoming: WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU (Emerging Artists), LOVELAND SKI LODGE (workshop, Denver Theatre Center), ONE CHRISTMAS EVE. Member:Dramatist Guild of America. As a performer - B'way and tours: MARY POPPINS, The Scarlet Pimpernel, 1776, City of Angels, A Grand Night for Singing, Once Upon a Mattress, Falsettos, Dancing at Lughnasa. Television and Film: "Oceans 8", "Iron Fist", recurring role on "Public Morals" produced by Steven Spielberg, "Madam Secretary", "Forever", "Believe", "Person of Interest", "Hostages", "House Of Cards", "Unforgettable", "Henry's Crime", "The Sopranos", "Law and Order, SVU, CI", "Rescue Me" and "The Blacklist", "The Americans".

Christian Borle - Director

As an actor, Christian is a two-time Tony Award winner for SOMETHING ROTTEN and PETER AND THE STARCATCHER. He has also appeared on Broadway in WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, FALSETTOS, MARY POPPINS, LEGALLY BLONDE, SPAMALOT, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, AMOUR, FOOTLOOSE and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Off-Broadway: SWEENEY TODD (PBS'"Live at Lincoln Center"), ANGELS IN AMERICA (Signature Theatre), ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE (Lincoln Center) and ON THE TOWN and LITTLE ME for City Center Encores! Television: "The Gilmore Girls," "Smash," "Masters of Sex," "The Good Wife,"" Sofia the First," Disney Junior's "Lucky Duck," "The Sound of Music Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!" Film: THE BOUNTY HUNTER, Michael Mann's BLACKHAT.

Photo Credit Christian Borle: Walter McBride / WM Photos





