Chris Colfer Talks Return To GLEE Reboot After a 'Nice Conversation'

Chris Colfer has opened up about the possibility of reprising his role as Kurt Hummel in the upcoming Glee revival, which is currently in development for Disney+ and Hulu.

During an appearance on The Daily Beast's Obsessed: The Podcast, Colfer revealed that he has begun conversations about potentially returning to the series, although his involvement has not yet been confirmed. The actor shared that he recently had a positive discussion about the project and expects additional conversations to take place soon.

Colfer also offered his thoughts on where Kurt's story could go next, expressing interest in seeing the character in a position of power within the fashion industry. He suggested that Kurt could run a fashion magazine or work as a stylist for singer Chappell Roan.

The actor also discussed the possibility of exploring Kurt's family life with husband Blaine Anderson, played by Darren Criss. The original series concluded with the couple preparing to become parents, with Rachel Berry serving as their surrogate. Colfer joked that Kurt and Blaine would likely have very different approaches to parenting.

Colfer also acknowledged the emotional challenges of returning to the series following the deaths of former castmates Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera. While reflecting on their losses, he noted that a revival would also offer the opportunity to reunite with other cast members with whom he remains close.

News of Colfer's potential return follows reports that Lea Michele is set to reprise her role as Rachel Berry in the revival. Multiple sources have confirmed Michele's involvement, although the actress has not publicly announced her return. Michele previously expressed enthusiasm about revisiting the series and working with creator Ryan Murphy again.

Murphy recently revealed that he has completed a script for the revival alongside original collaborators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. He also confirmed that he has been in contact with approximately 10 original cast members about the project.

Glee originally aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015, following the students of McKinley High School's New Directions show choir. The musical comedy became a cultural phenomenon throughout its six-season run, earning numerous awards and launching the careers of several cast members. Colfer received a Golden Globe Award and two Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Kurt Hummel.

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