Video: THE GILDED AGE Cast Attempts Gilbert and Sullivan's 'Modern Major-General'

In the latest episode of HBO's The Gilded Age, viewers saw Larry Russell potentially being drawn into a new business venture: musical theatre, with a scene featuring performers rehearsing for a Gilbert and Sullivan production. Watch as cast members Ben Ahlers, Harry Richardson, Kelley Curran, Blake Ritson, and Christine Baranski attempt to sing the famously tongue-twisting “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General” from ilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance.

About The Gilded Age

In the new season, Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.

The cast features Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

The cast recently joined forces on Voices Of The Gilded Age: The Christmas Album, a new collection of beloved Christmas classics and original songs.

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