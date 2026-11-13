GALILEO to Bring More Than 25,000 Students to Broadway Through Map the Sky Initiative

The new Broadway musical Galileo has created the Map the Sky Initiative, an ambitious education and access program designed to bring more than 25,000 students to Broadway at no cost and use the experience as a catalyst for deeper learning. Through completely underwritten tickets and accompanying educational programming, middle school, high school and college students – particularly those from under-resourced schools – will engage with Galileo's themes of curiosity, inquiry, and discovery. By positioning live theater as a gateway to scientific thinking, the initiative reinforces that science belongs not only in classrooms, but also in culture, storytelling, and creative expression.

Through Map the Sky, participating schools receive:

Fully underwritten student tickets to Galileo

A comprehensive study guide focusing on interdisciplinary STEAM topics (science, technology, engineering, arts, math)

Post-show discussions and workshops featuring members of the creative team alongside inspirational scientists, historians, and educators

Classroom resources that allow teachers to continue exploring themes of observation, experimentation, and discovery long after the theater visit

Most importantly, the initiative not only sparks interest in STEAM, but also affirms and celebrates students who already love science, mathematics, and history — reinforcing that those passions have a place on Broadway and within the broader cultural landscape. By encountering scientific ideas through music, storytelling, and live performance, students will see that curiosity, creativity, skepticism, and imagination are central to both the sciences and the arts.

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Additionally, Dr. Mae Jemison, former NASA astronaut and first woman of color in space, will collaborate with the production to create compelling student learning experiences highlighting how the sciences, the arts, and culture impact discovery and societal progress. Jemison has an extensive background designing and implementing STEAM education curriculum and outreach for students and teachers.

For additional information, including ways to support the Map the Sky Initiative and student access, educational programming, and audience engagement efforts, please visit galileomusical.com/education/.

Galileo stars four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Joy Woods, Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia, and Javier Muñoz, are Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Terica Marie, Rob Marnell, Alexander Mendoza, Ramone Nelson, Matty Palmer, Chase Peacock, David Rowen, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, with swings Nicci Claspell, Ninako Donville, Cameron Johnson, Michał Kołaczkowski, and Noah Plomgren.

Galileo is the new Broadway musical about the man whose discoveries rocked our universe. When luminary Galileo (Esparza) peers into the heavens, what he sees challenges humanity's understanding of the world. Unwilling to deny the truth, Galileo finds himself in a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Maffeo Barberini (Kushnier) ascends to power, friendship leads to betrayal, and the dreams Galileo has envisioned for himself and for his brilliant daughter Virginia Galilei (Woods) begin to slip away.

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