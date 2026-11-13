Photos: First Look at NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE on Broadway

Now You See Me Live has arrived in New York this holiday season for eight weeks only. Inspired by Lionsgate's global hit film franchise, Now You See Me Live follows the impossible heists of the 'Four Horsemen' - a team of the world's greatest illusionists. See photos of the production!

Starring as the 'The Horsemen' on Broadway and representing the best magical talents from around the world are escapologist Gabriella Lester (South Africa), illusionist James More (England), illusionist Darcy Oake (Canada), and mentalist Matthew Pomeroy (England). They'll be joined by special guest performers Eden Choi, the Korean magician best-known as a 2025 'Britain's Got Talent' semi-finalist (appearing November 11 - November 29 only) and Korean magician Yollin Lee, who was named The Magic Circle's Stage Magician of the Year in Manipulation in 2024 (appearing December 1- January 3 only).

The Now You See Me franchise is based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt and includes three hit films, including Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which premiered in theatres last November. The Now You See Me film franchise has grossed over $933 million at the global box office.

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski

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