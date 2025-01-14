Choreographer Lynne Taylor-Corbett Passes Away at 68

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of choreographer Lynne Taylor-Corbett. The news was confirmed by her son, Shaun Taylor-Corbett.

Lynne was nominated for Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award for Broadway’s “Swing!” and received Drama Desk and Lortel nominations for “My Vaudeville Man” and “Wanda’s World” Off-Broadway. Her work was most recently seen in the new Off-Broadway musical, Distant Thunder, which she co-wrote with her son.

Her choreography can be seen in feature films “Footloose”, “My Blue Heaven” and “Bewitched” and her dance works have been commissioned by New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre among others. Companies throughout the world have performed her works which have been seen on Live from Lincoln Center, Live from the San Francisco Opera House and on UNC-TV.

Ms. Taylor-Corbett was a member of the Society for Directors and Choreographers, and a member the Counsel of Advisors for the Association on American Indian Affairs, an organization that does amazing service throughout Indian Country and has long supported “Distant Thunder”.



