Chloe Flower Will Appear in Conversation With Amanda Nguyen at The 92Y

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Chloe Flower in Conversation with Amanda Nguyen on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 8pm ET at Buttenwieser Hall. The concert will also be available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options start at $20 and are available at https://www.92y.org/event/chloe-flower-and-amanda-nguyen.

Pianist, composer, and activist Chloe Flower and one of Time's Women of the Year, Nobel Peace Prize nominated activist and CEO Amanda Nguyen gather for a conversation about Chloe's debut album The conversation will be followed by a brief performance. Composed, produced, and recorded in her apartment during the pandemic, Chloe's new album titled Chloe Flower, is a unique blend of melodic pop, hip-hop, and classical music - a genre she has dubbed "Popsical." The pair will discuss Chloe's singular cross-section of influences, her heartfelt dedication to Asian American resilience and identity, what pop culture can gain from classical music, and much more. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

Chloe Flower is the most talked about pianist in the world following a show-stopping performance with Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Chloe is an official Steinway Artist, composer, producer, activist, and fashion influencer who began playing piano at the age of two. Chloe Flower proudly celebrates her Asian heritage and culture and is a fierce advocate for women's representation - particularly women of color - in the music industry. Chloe sits on the board of directors for the Liberace Foundation and is a strong voice against human trafficking. She was honored by the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Activism (CAST) and has spoken at the United Nations as a music education ambassador. With her self-created Popsical genre - a blend of pop and classical - Chloe Flower is pushing boundaries and reaching new audiences. She has produced songs for Babyface, Nas, 2 Chainz, and Celine Dion as well as Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande/Meghan Trainor) and Mike WiLL Made-It (Beyonce/Miley Cyrus) to name a few.

Amanda Nguyen is a social entrepreneur. Her 2021 viral video ignited worldwide coverage on anti-Asian hate crimes and is credited as a pivotal moment for the Stop Asian Hate movement. She was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for penning her own civil rights into existence by unanimously passing the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights. As the CEO of Rise, a social movement accelerator, she teaches grassroots organizing. In recognition of her work, Amanda is a 2022 TIME Magazine Woman of the Year, Heinz Laureate, Nelson Mandela Changemaker, Forbes 30 Under 30, Foreign Policy 100, TIME 100 Next, Frederick Douglass 100, and Marie Claire Young Woman of the Year. Previously, Amanda served at NASA and the State Department under the Obama Administration.

This program is a part of 92Y Recanati-Kaplan Talks. For decades, 92Y Talks has been New York's premier forum for discussing the most important issues of our time - a world-renowned platform for civic discourse, critical debate, and the sheer joy of the arts.