Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Click Here for More on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman & More to Star in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film Adaptation

Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman & More to Star in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film Adaptation

The acclaimed musical reimagines the songs of Bob Dylan.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson, and Tosin Cole will star in the film adaptation of Girl From the North Country.

Deadline reports that the Tony winning musical has been adapted into a film by Conor McPherson, who was also behind the Broadway incarnation. McPherson will also direct the film.

Girl From The North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson, boldly reimagines the songs of Bob Dylan in provocative new dramatic contexts. The musical includes hit songs like "Forever Young," "Make You Feel My Love," "Like A Rolling Stone," and more.

Harrelson will play the role of Nick Laine, whose wife, Elizabeth, played by Colman, is suffering from dementia. As the bank forecloses on their home, their adopted daughter Marianne, played by Bailey, has a close secret.

When escaped felon Joe Scott, played by Cole, finds refuge in their guest house, he develops a relationship with Marianne that would change everything for everyone in their life.

The Broadway production was also professionally filmed for a future release before its Broadway re-opening in April 2022. Release plans for the live capture have not yet been announced.

Set at a guesthouse in Duluth, MN a group of wanderers cross paths. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realize nothing is what it seems and as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they overcome adversity by finding hope coming together in the present.

Girl from the North Country originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020 to rave reviews, but closed just a week later due to New York's COVID restrictions. The production re-opened on Broadway on October 13, 2021.

The production originated at The Old Vic in London. In addition to Broadway, it has played in the West End and Toronto, at The Public Theater in New York, and is currently playing in Sydney, Australia. Girl from the North Country's Original Broadway Cast Album was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for "Best Musical Theater Album.

Chlöe Bailey is half of the acclaimed musical duo Chlöe x Halle, which was formed with her sister, Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid, The Color Purple). Chlöe Bailey has been seen on screen in grown-ish, Jane, Gospel Hill, and more.She is currently gearing up to release her debut solo album in March.

Born and raised in Norwich, Norfolk, her career began at 16, where she held the role of Jean Brodie in a school performance of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. She later attended Homerton College, University of Cambridge. Colman has appeared in numerous TV shows including Peep Show, Broadchurch and The Office. Her breakthrough film role was in Tyrannosaur in 2011, for which she went on to receive the Sundance Film Festival World Cinema Special Jury Prize for Breakout Performance.

Colman rose to prominence after starring in hit ITV crime drama Broadchurch in 2013. Her role as Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller earned her a Bafta TV Award for Best Actress and an International Emmy Award for Best Actress. Colman won the Academy Award in 2019 for her role in the film The Favourite.

Harrelson first became known for his role as bartender Woody Boyd on the NBC sitcom Cheers (1985-1993), for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series from a total of five nominations. He has also received three Academy Award nominations: Best Actor for The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) and Best Supporting Actor for The Messenger (2009), and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017).

Tosin Cole was recently seen in Chinoye Chukwu's Till as Medger Evers. He is starring in the recent House Party reboot and in AMC's 61st Street. He is currently filming an untiled Bob Marley film.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour Photo
Photos: First Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Dublin & UK Tour
The new Dublin & UK Tour production of Girl From The North Country is opening tonight in Dublin at the 3 Olympia Theatre. Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan. The production embarks on its first UK tour in August following its opening tonight. Get a first look at photos here!
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
All new rehearsal images has been released from the new Dublin & UK Tour production of Girl From The North Country.
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRYs Jeannette Bayardelle Named Hunter Colleges Commencement Speak Photo
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY's Jeannette Bayardelle Named Hunter College's Commencement Speaker
Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle will be Hunter College’s commencement speaker this Friday at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. Jeannette is an alumna of Hunter College of the City University of New York, Class of 2002. 
VIDEO: Winningham & Bayardelle Discuss Meeting Bob Dylan on WENDY Photo
VIDEO: Winningham & Bayardelle Discuss Meeting Bob Dylan on WENDY
Mare Winningham and Jeannette Bayardelle sat down with Sherri Shepherd on the Wendy Show to discuss starring in Girl From the North Country on Broadway. During the interview, the stars reacted to their Tony nominations, revealing how they found out, and detailed their meeting with Bob Dylan, whose music is used in the show.

From This Author - Michael Major


ROSALINE to Stream on Disney+ For Valentine's DayROSALINE to Stream on Disney+ For Valentine's Day
February 6, 2023

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Disney+ will offer its U.S. subscribers the delightful romantic comedy “Rosaline,” starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen and Sean Teale, with Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford. The film originally debuted on Hulu last October.
Chelsea Handler Guests Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekChelsea Handler Guests Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
February 6, 2023

The actress and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guests hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks. Chelsea Handler will be joined by Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) as her first guest interview at the desk.
DEXTER Spin-Offs In Development at SHOWTIMEDEXTER Spin-Offs In Development at SHOWTIME
February 6, 2023

SHOWTIME has placed a straight-to-series order for the new drama DEXTER: ORIGINS (w/t), to be executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, based upon the Emmy-nominated hit series DEXTER that starred Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall. The network is also developing a new version of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD.
Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman & More to Star in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film AdaptationChlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman & More to Star in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film Adaptation
February 6, 2023

Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson, and Tosin Cole will star in the film adaptation of Girl From the North Country. The Tony winning musical has been adapted into a film by Conor McPherson, who was also behind the Broadway incarnation. McPherson will also direct the film. The musical features hit songs by Bob Dylan.
Winston Surfshirt Announce 'Panna Cotta' Australian Tour This May & JuneWinston Surfshirt Announce 'Panna Cotta' Australian Tour This May & June
February 6, 2023

Frontier Touring and Illusive Presents are thrilled to share that ARIA double-platinum six-piece act Winston Surfshirt will take their Panna Cotta: So Close You Can Taste It Tour across Australia this May and June! The band will traverse the East Coast, taking in Melbourne’s The Night Cat on Saturday 6 May, Sydney’s Mary’s Underground.
share