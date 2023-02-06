Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman & More to Star in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film Adaptation

Click Here for More on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson, and Tosin Cole will star in the film adaptation of Girl From the North Country.

Deadline reports that the Tony winning musical has been adapted into a film by Conor McPherson, who was also behind the Broadway incarnation. McPherson will also direct the film.

Girl From The North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson, boldly reimagines the songs of Bob Dylan in provocative new dramatic contexts. The musical includes hit songs like "Forever Young," "Make You Feel My Love," "Like A Rolling Stone," and more.

Harrelson will play the role of Nick Laine, whose wife, Elizabeth, played by Colman, is suffering from dementia. As the bank forecloses on their home, their adopted daughter Marianne, played by Bailey, has a close secret.

When escaped felon Joe Scott, played by Cole, finds refuge in their guest house, he develops a relationship with Marianne that would change everything for everyone in their life.

The Broadway production was also professionally filmed for a future release before its Broadway re-opening in April 2022. Release plans for the live capture have not yet been announced.

Set at a guesthouse in Duluth, MN a group of wanderers cross paths. Standing at a turning point in their lives, they realize nothing is what it seems and as they search for a future, and hide from the past, they overcome adversity by finding hope coming together in the present.

Girl from the North Country originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020 to rave reviews, but closed just a week later due to New York's COVID restrictions. The production re-opened on Broadway on October 13, 2021.

The production originated at The Old Vic in London. In addition to Broadway, it has played in the West End and Toronto, at The Public Theater in New York, and is currently playing in Sydney, Australia. Girl from the North Country's Original Broadway Cast Album was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for "Best Musical Theater Album.

Chlöe Bailey is half of the acclaimed musical duo Chlöe x Halle, which was formed with her sister, Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid, The Color Purple). Chlöe Bailey has been seen on screen in grown-ish, Jane, Gospel Hill, and more.She is currently gearing up to release her debut solo album in March.

Born and raised in Norwich, Norfolk, her career began at 16, where she held the role of Jean Brodie in a school performance of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. She later attended Homerton College, University of Cambridge. Colman has appeared in numerous TV shows including Peep Show, Broadchurch and The Office. Her breakthrough film role was in Tyrannosaur in 2011, for which she went on to receive the Sundance Film Festival World Cinema Special Jury Prize for Breakout Performance.

Colman rose to prominence after starring in hit ITV crime drama Broadchurch in 2013. Her role as Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller earned her a Bafta TV Award for Best Actress and an International Emmy Award for Best Actress. Colman won the Academy Award in 2019 for her role in the film The Favourite.

Harrelson first became known for his role as bartender Woody Boyd on the NBC sitcom Cheers (1985-1993), for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series from a total of five nominations. He has also received three Academy Award nominations: Best Actor for The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) and Best Supporting Actor for The Messenger (2009), and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017).

Tosin Cole was recently seen in Chinoye Chukwu's Till as Medger Evers. He is starring in the recent House Party reboot and in AMC's 61st Street. He is currently filming an untiled Bob Marley film.