Chilina Kennedy, Ryan Silverman & More to Lead A SIGN OF THE TIMES Developmental Readings

A Sign of the Times will transport audiences to the big city in the 60s with heart and soul, featuring such classic songs as “Downtown,” “You Don't Own Me,” and more.

Oct. 18, 2022  

A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark and multiple hit-makers of the 1960s, is set to have a developmental reading October 24-28, 2022. The new musical has made several script revisions and now features a book by Lindsey Hope Perlman (Cassandra Complex), based on an original story by Richard Robin. The show is directed by Gabriel Barre (Amazing Grace) with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Cinderella West End, School of Rock), and Music Supervision and Orchestrations by Joseph Church (The Lion King).

Featuring the songs of a generation, A Sign of the Times tells the story of Cindy (Kennedy), a young woman pursuing her passion and finding her voice in New York City in 1965. Set against the backdrop of women's liberation, the civil rights movement, and the Vietnam War - events as relevant today as they were then - A Sign of the Times will transport audiences to the big city in the 60s with heart and soul, featuring such classic songs as "Downtown," "You Don't Own Me," "Don't Sleep in the Subway," "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss)," and "The Boy From New York City."

A Sign of the Times made its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals in 2016 and played a sold-out regional engagement at Delaware Theatre Company in 2018. Delaware News Journal called the show, "Infectious & Rocking! The funny, candy-colored musical struts across the stage with catchy songs and 1960s issues that resonate today." The Philadelphia Inquirer said, "the electricity reverberates across the stage." Broad Street Review raved the show is full of, "sheer exuberance! The music never stops."

The reading will feature Chilina Kennedy (Paradise Square, Beautiful), Ryan Silverman (Side Show), CJ Pawlikowski (Jersey Boys, The Book of Mormon), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Spring Awakening), Ryah Nixon (Kinky Boots, 9 to 5: The Musical), Lauren Boyd (Hamilton, West Side Story Nat'l Tour), Brad Bradley (The People in the Picture, Billy Elliot), Melessie Clark (After Midnight - Norwegian Escape), Jeremy Gaston (Aladdin), Aaron Kaburick (Doubtfire, Hello, Dolly!; Something Rotten!), Chani Maisonet (Ain't Too Proud, West Side Story), and Alexandra Matteo (Doubtfire, A Bronx Tale), and Ralph Meitzler (Frozen, Rock of Ages).

For more information visit: www.ASignofTheTimes.com


