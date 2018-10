Fan crafts are all the rage and there are none quite so cute as FaBi DaBi Dolls. Jordan Roth recently shared a look at the whole collection featuring Patti LuPone and the unforgettable roles she's claimed throughout her career.

FaBi DaBi Dolls are handmade collector Peg dolls by artists, performers and couple Chris & Tom from west Scotland. For more information on FaBi DaBi Dolls, visit their Instagram, Facebook, and Ebay accounts!

