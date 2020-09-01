Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Hadestown Challenge!

In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.

Sep. 1, 2020  

We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.

Check out last week's submissions for Hadestown below!

Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Waitress!

The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

Get to drawing!

#bwwremixhadestown

A post shared by @ painted_maypole_ on Aug 29, 2020 at 8:42am PDT

way down hadestown, way down under the ground ♡ this is my hadestown fan art! i love the show so much and i can't wait to see it later this month! i think i'll try to make it again with different reds/patterns and hopefully i like it enough to actually give it to an actor. ♡ the day/s after i go to the show i get to see the stage managers at the broadway sm symposium (@broadwaysymposium)! i'm so excited!!! i think it will be so interesting and educational. ♡ @hadestown @livevamaria @reevecarney @cheriebtay @anaismitchell @jordan_roth @bornbeverlyjenkins #hadestown #hadestownbroadway #broadway #musical #theatre #timessquare #newyorkcity #musicaltheatre #hadestownfanart #bwwremixhadestown

A post shared by lulu k⎪playbill painting (@playbillpainting) on May 20, 2019 at 7:46am PDT

? Wait for Me ? ✨ Swipe for close-up ✨ I miss Broadway a whole lot ? I haven't done hardly any Hadestown art even though it's one of my favorite musicals (I want to see it soooo badly). I love Eva Noblezada and she's an absolute queen ?✨#springwillcomeagain • • • [Tags] #hadestown #hadestownmusical #hadestownfanart #hadestownbroadway #eurydice #eurydicefanart #eurydicehadestown #evanoblezada #waitforme #digitalartcoloring #broadway #broadwaymusical #broadwayart #broadwaydrawing #broadwayfanart #digitalartcharacter #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitaldrawing #moondrawing #myart #arttradesopen #artistsupport #artistsupportpledge #artistsupportartists #artistofinstagram #artoninstagram #mayassart #bwwremixhadestown

A post shared by Maya | ONGOING DTIYS (@mayass.art) on Jun 28, 2020 at 9:02am PDT


