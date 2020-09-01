Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Hadestown Challenge!
In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for Hadestown below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is Waitress!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!
Why do we build the wall?? We build the wall to keep us free • • • Had some quite busy and unpredictable months, so i haven't really been able to draw anything... Anyways, now i'm back with Orpheus and Eurydice in Hadestown #hadestown #broadwayfanart #art #heylittlesongbird #waitforme #hadestownfanart #fanart #graphitepencil #broadway #orpheusandeurydice #drawing #springwillcomeagain #bwwremixhadestown
A post shared by Verena (@yallsgerrydraws) on Jul 15, 2019 at 8:22am PDT
Caged songbird inspired by hadestown @hadestown @livevamaria #evanoblezada #eurydice #hadestown #hadestownfanart #bwwremixhadestown
A post shared by Carol Sabbagh (@carolsabbart) on Apr 12, 2020 at 10:07am PDT
Watercolor painting of Persephone from Hadestown ? - - - #springwillcomeagain #watercolor #painting #paint #art #artwork #artist #painter #hadestown #persephone #mythology #broadway #musical #broadwayart #broadwaymusical #hadestownmusical #hadestownfanart #ambergray #bwwremixhadestown
A post shared by Annabelle Branch (@artworkbyannabelle) on Apr 18, 2020 at 8:19pm PDT
I drew Amber Gray as Persephone ? Don't forget to go to the link in my bio to donate to black lives matter (I'll draw you any musical theatre character of your choice) #hadestown #hadestownmusical #hadesandpersephone #persephone #ourladyoftheunderground #ourladyoftheupsidedown #hadestownfanart #goddess #greek #livinitupontop #ambergray #fanart #bwwremixhadestown broadwayart #bway #broadway #musicaltheatre #blm #donationcommission
A post shared by Broadway art (@artofbway) on Jun 4, 2020 at 4:27am PDT
Showcasing another one of my brand new stickers! I bet you can guess what show this sticker is for! . . I love that @procreate creates a time lapse of the work you do. It's fun to be able to look back and see the process. . . I can't wait to see where you guys put your stickers! Make sure to tag me so I can see them! . . #custombroadway #stickers #hadestown @hadestown #broadway
A post shared by Chelsea Swanson (@custom_broadway) on Jul 24, 2020 at 6:48am PDT
Brother what's my name? Hey guys I'm back!! I love hadestown and I never drew fan art for it so here's Persephone. Who's your favorite character from hadestown? #hadestown #hadesandpersephone #persephone #persephonehadestown #persephonefanart #hadestownfanart #hadestownmusical #hadestownbroadway #hadestownbroadwaymusical #hadestownmusicalfanart #ourladyoftheunderground #bwwremixhadestown
A post shared by Sarah (@sarart.b) on Jul 30, 2020 at 7:15pm PDT
✨✨✨???? ????? ??✨✨✨ I can't stop drawing them, these girls are the sassy vibes I need in my life ????✂️✨ #thefates #hadestown #hadestownmusical #broadway #hadestownfanart #fanart #eurydice #orpheus #persephone #hades #hermes #ilustracion #illustration #evanoblezada #yvettegonzaleznacer #jewelleblackman #kaytrinidad #bwwremixhadestown
A post shared by att / andrea (@thelittleatt) on Aug 12, 2020 at 11:45am PDT
"Who are you to lead them?" ?? • • • And here we have @yvettenacer for that hadestown floral collection I've been doing! Yvette is so mcfreaking amazing, I swear- Hope you're doing well, Yvette! I just love you to bits! ?♥ • • • #hadestownfanart #hadestownmusical #hadestown #bwwremixhadestown #springwillcomeagain
A post shared by Nat ? (@star.sprinkless) on Aug 17, 2020 at 6:48am PDT
#bwwremixhadestown @officialbroadwayworld @hadestown #hadestown #fanart #broadway #broadwayfanart
A post shared by allycats.designs (@allycats.designs) on Aug 25, 2020 at 11:09am PDT
We raise our cups. Persephone from @hadestown ❤️ This is one of my first attempts at digital art, so I hope I've done the character justice!! #BWWRemixHadestown
A post shared by Deniz Demirkurt (@deniz_demirkurt) on Aug 26, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT
A post shared by @ painted_maypole_ on Aug 29, 2020 at 8:42am PDT
"Think of it as my despair... Think of it as my despair for you!" ? • • • I haven't been drawing Hadestown much so I thought I'd try my hand at Hades & Seph again because I love them both so much. ♥? • • • #hadestown #hadestownmusical #hadestownfanart #hadestownbroadway #hadesandpersephone #patrickpage #ambergray #bwwremixhadestown #springwillcomeagain
A post shared by Nat ? (@star.sprinkless) on Aug 27, 2020 at 11:58pm PDT
Sister, even at my age I believe the world can change Sister, this is how it starts A change of heart ! Our Lady of the Underground (finally !) ?? I've found these cut lyrics that Persephone was supposed to sing during "Chant II" and I love them so so much, I wish Persephone was still singing in this song ? Also, I dedicate this drawing to @ceekayecosplays because she did both Persephone's dresses and looks absolutely stunning in them ! ? @hadestown @glambergray #hadestown #hadestownfanart #persephone #ourladyoftheunderground #hades #queenoftheunderworld #bwwremixhadestown
A post shared by Emma ♡ (@pips_drawing) on Feb 14, 2020 at 7:38am PST
way down hadestown, way down under the ground ♡ this is my hadestown fan art! i love the show so much and i can't wait to see it later this month! i think i'll try to make it again with different reds/patterns and hopefully i like it enough to actually give it to an actor. ♡ the day/s after i go to the show i get to see the stage managers at the broadway sm symposium (@broadwaysymposium)! i'm so excited!!! i think it will be so interesting and educational. ♡ @hadestown @livevamaria @reevecarney @cheriebtay @anaismitchell @jordan_roth @bornbeverlyjenkins #hadestown #hadestownbroadway #broadway #musical #theatre #timessquare #newyorkcity #musicaltheatre #hadestownfanart #bwwremixhadestown
A post shared by lulu k⎪playbill painting (@playbillpainting) on May 20, 2019 at 7:46am PDT
? Wait for Me ? ✨ Swipe for close-up ✨ I miss Broadway a whole lot ? I haven't done hardly any Hadestown art even though it's one of my favorite musicals (I want to see it soooo badly). I love Eva Noblezada and she's an absolute queen ?✨#springwillcomeagain • • • [Tags] #hadestown #hadestownmusical #hadestownfanart #hadestownbroadway #eurydice #eurydicefanart #eurydicehadestown #evanoblezada #waitforme #digitalartcoloring #broadway #broadwaymusical #broadwayart #broadwaydrawing #broadwayfanart #digitalartcharacter #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitaldrawing #moondrawing #myart #arttradesopen #artistsupport #artistsupportpledge #artistsupportartists #artistofinstagram #artoninstagram #mayassart #bwwremixhadestown
A post shared by Maya | ONGOING DTIYS (@mayass.art) on Jun 28, 2020 at 9:02am PDT
Eurydice ?✨ "Her name is like a Melody" @hadestown #springwillcomeagain #art #hadestown #broadway #eurydice #sketch #orpheus #bwwremixhadestown #hadesandpersephone
A post shared by Kailyn Marra ❁♬ (@kailynmarra) on May 17, 2020 at 9:30am PDT
Palybill design for Hadestown! Pretty proud of it! @hadestown @playbill #springwillcomeagain • • • [tags] #drawing #digitalart #digitalpainting #hadestown #hadestownmusical #hadestownfanart #playbill #playbillfanart #playbillart #orpheus #eurydice #hadestownplaybill #bwwremixhadestown
A post shared by Maya | ONGOING DTIYS (@mayass.art) on Mar 24, 2020 at 3:10pm PDT
?"Way down Hadestown Way down under the ground"?I decided to draw some fan art for Hadestown as it's such a great musical! I went a little overboard with the petals on the carnation, but I hope you like it! ?? #hadestown #musicals #broadway #drawing #sketch #carnations #reevecarney #evanoblezada #patrickpage #andredeshields #ambergray #bwwremixhadestown
A post shared by Multifandomart18 (@multifandomart18) on Jun 15, 2020 at 7:27am PDT
Amber Gray as Persephone in Hadestown - swipe for a closeup on that dArN hAiR. Guys she's so GOOD, her voice is frickin, acrobatic - it skids and scuffs and soars wherever she wants it to. . . . #Hadestown #hadestownfanart #bwwremixhadestown #persephone #loreolympus #pjo #ambergray #gellighting #drawingoftheday #artistsoninstagram
A post shared by Olivia H (@ilovia.art) on Aug 27, 2020 at 2:36pm PDT
More Hot Stories For You
-
Broadway Jukebox: The 60 Greatest 'I Want' Songs!
Nothing gets an audience invested in a musical like a bold proclamation from its main character. What does the hero want? That question is usually ans...
VIDEO: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Dances to 'Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'' in Honor of Michael Jackson's Birthday
The cast of the upcoming Broadway musical, MJ, are celebrating Michael Jacksona??s birthday today with a fun video!...
VIDEO: Watch Chadwick Boseman Perform With Christopher Jackson in a Workshop of Tupac Musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME
Kenny Leon took to twitter to share footage of Chadwick Boseman performing in a workshop of the Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me. Boseman performs w...
Voting Now Open for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to vote for your favorite contestants!...
Photo: Ryan Murphy Shares Behind the Scenes Peek of THE PROM Film
The Prom must go on! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Prom is still on track to be released late...
Josh Gad Shares Touching Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman
Josh Gad has shared the touching final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman. The pair co-starred in the 2017 film, Marshall....