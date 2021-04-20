Charity Angel Dawson, Nick Rashad Burroughs, and More Set For THE BLUES BROTHERS at Radial Park

The cast has been announced for this spring's The Blues Brothers, the latest "Broadway at the Drive-In" cinemersive experience at Radial Park as it continues its residency at Halletts Point Play.

Leading the company of The Blues Brothers are Broadway's Charity Angel Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress) as Mrs. Murphy, Nick Rashad Burroughs (Radial Park's Purple Rain, Kinky Boots) as Reverend Cleophus James, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Elwood Blues, Brian Charles Johnson (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) as "Joliet" Jake Blues, and Antoine L. Smith (Carousel, The Color Purple) as Ray. Additionally, The Blues Brothers will feature Ladonna Burns and Anne Fraser Thomas as the Blues Sistas.

Check out the trailer below!

The Blues Brothers, directed by Kristine Bendul and Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva, featuring a live band and theatrical performances seamless timed in-sync with the movie in a one-of-a-kind hybrid mashup, will officially open Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET and continue every Friday and Saturday evening at 8:00 PM ET through Saturday, June 26.

Tickets for The Blues Brothers are now on sale at radialpark.com

Radial Park's cinemersive experience, "Broadway at the Drive-In," officially opened October 1, 2020 with Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera on the big screen along with live specially interwoven musical numbers from Phantom alums Derrick Davis and Ali Ewoldt alongside a live 11-piece orchestra. The series continued with Purple Rain featuring Aaron Marcellus, Nick Rashad Burroughs and Lenesha "Sister" Randolph and closed out 2020 with Selena, starring two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada singing hits from the films in front of live bands.

Radial Park is led by Executive Producer Jeremy Shepard and an eclectic steering committee and creative team that includes two-time Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner Dale Badway (Artistic Producer of cinemersive content), Marco Shalma (Media Relations, Marketing, Producer), Vanjah Boikai (Associate Producer), Emily Marshall (Musical Director), Michael Garner (Operations), and John Jeremy Norman (Special Events and Strategic Advisor).

Guests can enjoy the interactive, theatrical show from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables spaced appropriately for social distancing for those who prefer biking, walking, or taking the ferry to Halletts Point Play. Whether attending in a car or without, each ticket secures a 16' by 16' demarcated space which accommodates up to five adults, in compliance with current local, state, and Federal guidance.

Beverages and movie theater-style snacks are available for purchase, alongside a selection of food trucks offering Mexican, Southern Style, and All-American options.

As directed by local, state, and Federal authorities, Radial Park will continue to implement strict health and safety protocols including temperature checks at arrival via touchless thermometers, and color-coded wristbands which nonverbally communicate individual preference for a spectrum of strict or very strict social distancing practices.

In addition to their marquee program, "Broadway at the Drive-In," Radial Park will present a robust slate of programming including "Sound Up New York," a music festival series bringing together established and up-and-coming artists, "Sunday-Funday," a partnership with Masc Hospitality to curate an open-air foodie experience celebrating New York's finest brews & grub with live entertainment and activities, and "The Big Screen," a collaboration with studios and film festivals from the Tri-state area to bring back lush theatrical releases and to support the local filmmaking community.

The Durst Organization will underwrite 20 tickets (per showing) for the Astoria Houses residents. A portion of the proceeds from tickets sales will benefit Friends of Halletts Point, a community non-profit organization that enhances the infrastructure, transportation connections, community programming and beautification of the Halletts Point peninsula.