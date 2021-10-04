Chanté Adams, Brandon J. Dirden & Adesola Osakalumi Join MTC's SKELETON CREW

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced casting for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew. The cast will feature Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Brandon J. Dirden (MTC's Jitney), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!) and joining previously announced Tony Award® winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun). Skeleton Crew is written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Skeleton Crew will begin performances Tuesday, December 21, 2021 and open Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad will return to Broadway this winter in Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson. In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity. The New York Times gives this astonishing work a Critic's Pick and cheers, "A very fine new play... warm-blooded, astute, deeply moral and deeply American." The Amsterdam News hails it as "a prime example of how theatre imitates life... intense, touching and funny."

The creative team for Skeleton Crew includes Michael Carnahan (sets), Rui Rita (lighting), Rob Kaplowitz (original music and sound design), Nicholas Hussong (projection design), Adesola Osakalumi (choreography), Kamra A. Jacobs (production stage manager).

Additional casting and members of the design team will be announced soon.

The safety and peace of mind of all theatregoers, artists and staff are MTC's top priorities. During the months the theatres were dark, MTC has been working diligently with air-quality experts at both of their venues, Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre and Off-Broadway's NY City Center Stage (i) to ensure the highest air quality through enhanced ventilation systems. MTC has also instituted rigorous cleaning and disinfection protocols before and after each performance. All measures will be taken to maintain the theatres responsibly.

For current protocols and COVID 19 test requirements, visit: ManhattanTheatreClub.com/protocols.

MTC SUBSCRIPTIONS AND PATRON MEMBERSHIPS

Subscriptions to MTC's new season of plays are now available by calling Subscriber Services at 212-399-3050 or going to www.Manhattantheatreclub.com/subscribe.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.

Tickets for Skeleton Crew are available online at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, or in person at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre box office (261 West 47th Street).