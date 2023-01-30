Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Announces 2023-24 Season Featuring 51 Concerts

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center has announced its 2023-24 season, which celebrates the passing of the artistic torch and the theme of Legacy, with the final farewell concerts of two esteemed American string quartets, both with long histories at CMS. In October, the Emerson Quartet makes a final farewell appearance to mark the end of its illustrious run, and in April, longtime artists at CMS, the Orion Quartet, bring their partnership to an end on the CMS stage. The departure of these two major ensembles is counterbalanced by CMS's Winter Festival, Quartet Panorama, in February and March, featuring four of today's leading quartets who will carry the string quartet repertoire forward: the Calidore, Schumann, Cremona and Escher Quartets.

The 2023-24 season offers 51 concerts of chamber music composed by 89 composers across 350 years, from the 17th to the 21st centuries, performed by its international, intergenerational roster of world-renowned artists. Following four Summer Evenings concerts in July, the main 2023-24 season in New York begins on October 17, 2023 and runs through May 19, 2024, with performances in Alice Tully Hall and the Rose Studio at CMS. CMS continues to bring its artists to cities around the country and around the world, with more than 70 events on tour and as part of annual residencies. Among the New York City season's other offerings are a variety of lectures, concerts for young listeners, and master classes. CMS also offers its Alice Tully Hall concerts for purchase on-demand (and free to ticket buyers) through its "digital encores" program and provides free, live-streamed concerts from the Rose Studio.

Speaking about this year's theme, Legacy, CMS Artistic Director David Finckel said, "Musicians' careers are finite, yet their work lives on well beyond their performances and recordings. They inspire and mentor artists still in their formative years, imparting a rich tradition while encouraging the development of individual artistry. This season, CMS celebrates the passing of the artistic torch not once, but twice, as two venerable string quartets - the Emerson and Orion - cede the world's stages to the next generation. CMS could not be more honored to present this pair of historic performances, and to present in the same season four quartets enjoying the peak of their youthful powers, who embody the exciting future of quartet playing."

This season, CMS continues to delve into the repertoire to present chamber music works from across the centuries that are completely new to CMS, as well as world premieres and music by living composers.



SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

A SEASON OF QUARTETS

Emerson and Orion Quartets' Farewell Performances



As one of the largest and most influential chamber music presenters in the world, CMS has always supported the core ensemble of the repertoire: the String Quartet, and this season, it serves as the final stop for two great American quartets. After 44 seasons, the incomparable Emerson Quartet says goodbye to its listeners from the CMS stage in October with two quartets by Beethoven; they are joined by the Emersons' longtime cellist David Finckel for Schubert's Quintet in C Major. "It is indeed an honor to participate in ‛my' quartet's final concert," said Finckel. "I'm so happy I was invited! It will be quite a night." The Orion Quartet, founded in 1987, and CMS artists since 1994 (having offered 95 performances over the years), has left an indelible mark on the organization and in the quartet world. They bid their final farewell from the CMS stage in April with some of the great quartets of Beethoven and Schubert.

Winter Festival: Quartet Panorama

The Winter Festival presents four spectacular ensembles whose artistry is lighting the way for the next generation of string quartets, three of which (Calidore, Schumann and Escher) are alumni of CMS's Bowers Program, dedicated to developing the chamber music leaders of the future.

Calidore String Quartet, Feb 27 - The Calidore String Quartet, founded in 2010 at the Colburn School in Los Angeles, has garnered recognition as one of the world's foremost interpreters of the repertoire, winners of a 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grant, and the only American ensemble to win the prestigious Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship. The Calidore offers a program stretching from Vienna to London, concluding with Britten's powerful Second Quartet, composed as a commemoration of the death of Purcell.

Schumann Quartett, Mar 3 - The internationally esteemed Schumann Quartet, three brothers who have been playing together since childhood, along with violist Veit Hertenstein, presents a highly charged program of emotional extremes-from Beethoven's shortest, most frenetic quartet to Berg's riveting precursor to his "Lyric Suite" and Smetana's openly autobiographical "From My Life."

Quartetto di Cremona, Mar 8 - Winner of the 2019 Franco Buitoni Award, Quartetto di Cremona, established in 2000 at the Accademia Walter Stauffer in Cremona, Italy, is a preeminent quartet of its generation. Following a memorable CMS debut in the 2021-22 season, the quartet returns, offering a program of impressive breadth and depth, with a quartet by Golijov and two landmark works by Shostakovich and Schubert.

Escher String Quartet, Mar 10 - Founded in 2005, the Escher Quartet, a former BBC New Generation Artist and recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant performs Bartók's six quartets, heard in chronological order. Like the Beethoven cycle, these works constitute a journey through the composer's creative and personal life, even more evident when heard in a single evening.

OPENING NIGHT: CELEBRATING STRINGS

In the tradition of the great conductorless chamber ensembles, CMS's incomparable virtuosi come together for an evening of lush and bracing works for large ensembles by Elgar, Bartók, Grieg and Walker, concluding with Britten's inimitable Simple Symphony.

PREMIERES & CMS COMMISSIONS

CMS is proud to present new commissions and premieres by contemporary composers throughout the season.

Todd Cochran Soulbird for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano (2021) (World Premiere)

Jake Heggie New Work for String Quartet (New York Premiere)

Libby Larsen Trio Noir for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano (2022) (World Premiere)

David Serkin Ludwig, winner of CMS's 2020 Elise L. Stoeger Prize, New Work for Piano, Violin, and Cello (2024) (CMS Co-Commission, New York Premiere)

Jessie Montgomery New Work for Violin and Piano (2024) (CMS Commission, World Premiere)

Wang Jie New Work for Voice, Flute, Violin, Clarinet, Cello, and Piano (2023) (CMS Co-Commission, New York Premiere)

SONIC SPECTRUM (PREVIOUSLY NEW MILESTONES)

CMS's series devoted to the work of living composers presents four concerts featuring work by 18 composers from diverse backgrounds and cultures on Thursday evenings November 9, January 18, March 28 and May 2.

Composers featured in this season's Sonic Spectrum include Eleanor Alberga, Lera Auerbach, Todd Cochran, Reena Esmail, Dai Fujikura, Saad Haddad, Jake Heggie, Felipe Lara, Libby Larsen, David Serkin Ludwig, Jessie Montgomery, Chris Rogerson, Kaija Saariaho, Kurt Schwertsik, Johannes Maria Staud, Viet Cuong, Wang Jie and Jörg Widmann.

BAROQUE FESTIVAL AT CMS IN DECEMBER

On December 1 and 3, veteran harpsichordist and CMS Artist Kenneth Weiss offers a curated collection of baroque chamber works, all discoveries from the eternal wellspring of Baroque repertoire, most of which are being performed at CMS for the first time. Seven leading composers of the era-Telemann, C.P.E. Bach, Buxtehude, Couperin, Rameau and the rarely heard Rebel-display the invention and virtuosity characteristic of the Baroque era.

On December 10, CMS's annual Bach program offers audiences a special opportunity to hear the composer's crowning work, The Art of the Fugue, for string quartet and wind quintet, arranged by American flutist, conductor and pedagogue Samuel Baron (1925-1997), who is renowned for his transcriptions of Bach's music.



The Brandenburg Concertos at CMS in Alice Tully Hall

And on December 15, 17, and 19, CMS welcomes the holiday season with the 30th annual presentation of Bach's Brandenburg Concertos, this year performed in numerical order (for the first time at CMS since 2005).

A SOLDIER'S TALE - An Evening of Stories and Tales

This is a program of chamber music that tells stories, anchored by Stravinsky's "L'Histoire du Soldat" (the Soldier's Tale), a full-blown musical play in which a violin-playing soldier sells his soul to the Devil. Also on the program are Telemann's 1729 "Gulliver's Travel Suite" for two violins, which depict the fantastical characters of Swift's story (often employing eccentric time signatures to unusual effect); Ravel's "Chansons madecasses" (Madagascar Songs), a setting of three poems by the 18th-century French poet Évariste de Parny; and Respighi's "Il Tramonto" (the Sunset).

ARTIST SPOTLIGHTS

An Evening with David Finckel and Wu Han (Jan 28)

CMS's Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han perform a program full of high contrasts, from classics of the cello literature to Bruce Adolphe's Couple, a work composed for them, and music by Debussy and Shostakovich. Violinist Richard Lin and violist Timothy Ridout, current members of the Bowers Program, join them for the finale, Dvořák's Quartet for Piano, Violin, Viola and Cello.

An Evening with Pianist-Composer Michael Stephen Brown (Mar 19)

In his first solo recital at Lincoln Center, the pianist and composer Michael Stephen Brown, an alumnus of the Bowers Program, delves into the piano repertoire, all new to the CMS stage. He begins with Haydn and several musical tributes to the great composer by Debussy, Ravel and Brown's own Etude-Fantasy on the name of Haydn. The program includes Brown's Breakup Etude for Right Hand Alone and Scriabin's Nocturne for Piano Left Hand, as well as music by Delphine von Schauroth, Mendelssohn and Adolf Schulz-Evier's Arabesques on Johann Strauss's "On the Beautiful Blue Danube."

COMPOSER SPOTLIGHTS

George Crumb & Tan Dun (May 7)

CMS presents an all-star line-up for an evening of music from two towering figures of innovation and experimentation in contemporary composition, with works that contain sound worlds that redefine the parameters of chamber music with shocking intensity. The first half of the concert is devoted to selections from George Crumb's haunting The Winds of Destiny: American Songbook IV for Singer, Percussion Quartet and Amplified Piano, which is subtitled "Songs of Strife, Love, Mystery, and Exultation: a Cycle of American Civil War Songs, Folk Songs and Spirituals." Crumb's song cycle features longtime Crumb colleague Gilbert Kalish on piano, the incomparable soprano Dawn Upshaw, and Sandbox Percussion. This work is paired with Tan Dun's visceral remembrance of the Tiananmen Square conflict, Elegy: Snow in June for cello and percussion quartet. The voice of the cello, performed by one of today's most sought-after cellists, Alisa Weilerstein, opposes and joins the percussionists, who create sounds including the sound of tearing paper and the roughness of stones and cans.

Rachmaninov: The Composer and Pianist (Oct 29 and Nov 4)

A supreme virtuoso pianist and composer, Sergei Rachmaninov had his first success at age 19. Writing beautiful melodies, he emerged as one of the last great Romantic composers; he was also widely considered one of the finest pianists of his day. In the first of two concerts, CMS pairs Rachmaninov's singular voice as a composer with compositions by his contemporaries. The second program focuses on groundbreaking piano works by Mozart and Tchaikovsky and music by Debussy and Bolcom that were influenced by Rachmaninov.

Saint-Saëns and Fauré (Feb 25)

Friends and colleagues across generations, the pair of composers on this program advanced the cause and rich aesthetic of French music, laying the groundwork for the age of Impressionism with irresistible, colorful soundscapes. Boasting the expert skills of French-trained composers of their era, Fauré and Saint-Saëns excelled in every genre they touched, as illustrated by this program's variety of vocal and instrumental timbres.

Schumann Fantasies (Apr 12)

Robert Schumann's works were composed for a wide variety of instruments and ensembles. The first half of the program explores some of Schumann's more fanciful works for strings, horn, and clarinet; the second half is devoted to one of the composer's classic piano trios. The ensemble includes David Shifrin on clarinet and the CMS debut of Nathan Silberschlag, principal horn of The Cleveland Orchestra.

Season Finale: Totally Mozart (May 18-19)

In its season finale, CMS offers an immersion in the timeless genius of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The program includes well-loved masterpieces as well as works not often performed, like the Quartet in F major for oboe, violin, viola and cello; one of his earliest Church Sonatas for two violins, portative organ, and cello; and Grand Sestetto Concertante for String Sextet.

ART OF THE RECITAL (ROSE STUDIO AT CMS)

CMS's intimate concerts of music crafted by the artists. Violinist Chad Hoopes and pianist Anne-Marie McDermott perform sonatas for Viola and Piano by Mozart, Fauré, and Beethoven (Oct 19). Violist Timothy Ridout, a current member of CMS's Bowers Program, is joined by jazz and classical pianist Frank Dupree, making his CMS debut, for an evening of music by Forsyth, Fauré, Clarke, Kreisler, Bowen, and Coates (Feb 1). Violinist Pamela Frank is joined by pianist Stephen Prutsman for a concert of Bach's six Sonatas for violin and piano (Apr 25).

ROSE STUDIO SERIES (6:30 and 9pm)

Intimate concerts in the Rose Studio at CMS explore both classics of the chamber music repertoire as well as worthy discoveries not often heard on the stage. The 6:30 PM performance offers traditional seating, and the 9:00 PM performance offers cabaret-style seating with a complimentary glass of wine and snacks and is hosted by one of the artists performing that evening.

Oct 26: Music by Mozart, Britten, Ibert and Jolivet, with Stella Chen, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola, Nicholas Canellakis, cello, Ransom Wilson, flute, and Bridget Kibbey, harp

Nov 16: Mozart's Trio in G major for Piano, Violin and Cello, K. 564 and Elgar's Quintet in A minor for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 84, with Gilbert Kalish, piano; Ani Kavafian and Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; and Timothy Eddy, cello.

Jan 25: Elgar's Sonata in E minor for Violin and Piano, and Vaughan Williams' Quintet in C minor for Piano, with Shai Wosner, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; and Blake Hinson, double bass.

Feb 29: Music by Françaix, Bonis, Poulenc, and Spohr with Gilles Vonsattel, piano; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; David Shifrin, clarinet; Marc Goldberg, bassoon; and Radovan Vlatković, horn.

Apr 18: Music by Glière, Poulenc and Chaminade with Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Paul Huang, violin; and Brook Speltz, cello.

UNUSUAL COMBINATIONS, THEMATIC CONCERTS, AND RARELY-HEARD REPERTOIRE

Landmark Trios (Nov 14) The majestic B-major trio of Brahms, created in his youth, is a milestone of the genre and revered by performers and listeners alike. Fanny Mendelssohn's piano trio, completed shortly before her death, builds up through stormy waves to a marvelous finale. These two works are bridged by Clara Schumann's sole piano trio.

Quintet Odyssey (Nov 19): An evening of quintets that reveals the potential of five players, with music by Dvořák, Farrenc, Corigliano, and Beethoven. The ensemble includes Gilles Vonsattel, piano, and David Shifrin, clarinet.



Sacred and Profane (Feb 10): Works by trailblazers Debussy and Ravel follow an elegant duo by the founder of the Baroque French violin school, Jean-Marie Leclair, and Olivier Messiaen's The Blackbird, an extravagant example of the composer's fascination with bird calls. Also on the program is a 1928 Suite by Marcel Tournier, the harpist and composer's only chamber music work for harp.



Extraordinary Imaginations (Feb 24) Over time, composers emerge whose music begins to resonate more widely, eventually entering the standard repertoire and changing the profile of chamber music. In the works of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Reynaldo Hahn, we hear genius at work; Eugène Ysaÿe, who initially gained fame as a virtuoso violinist, is now regarded as a pioneering composer; and the Swiss-American Ernest Bloch's Quintet is a chamber music masterpiece, rapidly gaining recognition.

Instrumental Array (Mar 12): CMS mines the chamber music repertoire for an evening of unusual instrument combinations unlikely to be seen elsewhere, with music by Beethoven (horn and piano), Rossini (cello and bass), Britten (oboe and piano), Duruflé (flute, viola, and piano), and Hummel (flute, oboe, horn, viola, cello, bass, and piano).

String Resonance (Apr 21): The deeply human voices of violins, violas, and cellos have inspired much of the greatest music ever composed. Spanning the 18th to 20th centuries, this program begins with Beethoven's earliest all-string work, Françaix's effervescent trio, Bridge's Lament for two violas and concludes with Mendelssohn's Quintet No. 2.

SUMMER EVENINGS, July 2023

Before the fall season begins, CMS returns to Alice Tully Hall this July to present its eighth season of Summer Evenings on July 9, 11, 16 and 18, with all tickets just $20. In response to sold-out concerts last summer, the series expands to four concerts this season, featuring artists from the acclaimed CMS roster in programs of chamber music masterworks. CMS is once again offering 100 free tickets per performance to the public via lottery; the remaining tickets are just $20. Details of the lottery will be available later this spring. Following each performance, the entire audience is invited to a free wine reception with the artists in the lobby.

INSIDE CHAMBER MUSIC

Distinguished composer and radio personality Bruce Adolphe provides insights into masterworks performed during the season. Each lecture includes live performance excerpts from the featured work and a full performance of one movement at the end. The 2023-24 season includes profound late works of Beethoven, Schubert, and Smetana; two homages - Rachmaninov's to Tchaikovsky and Britten's to Purcell; and two pieces that require virtuosic soloists- Mozart's quartet for oboe and strings and Louise Farrenc's Piano Quintet in A Minor, for which the composer was the soloist.

CHILDREN'S AND FAMILY CONCERT SERIES

The world's greatest and only private ear, the wacky Inspector Pulse (aka composer and radio personality Bruce Adolphe) is back on the job, investigating musical mysteries in Meet the Music! Using only a nine-foot-long grand piano and a 5-inch cell phone, the Inspector helps musicians solve problems they never knew they had! He can crack any case, even one of those really hard cello cases! Children can visit the instrument "petting zoo" before each concert to see and touch the instruments up-close. Sundays, November 12, January 21, and April 14 at 2:00 pm in Alice Tully Hall, for ages 6 & up.

CMS Kids offers relaxed performances in the Rose Studio at CMS, curated for ages 3-6. Featuring host Rami Vamos and CMS Artists, each CMS Kids program is an inclusive concert experience adapted for neurodiverse audiences, including children with autism or other special needs. These performances are presented in a judgment-free environment, and are less formal and more supportive of sensory, communication, movement, and learning needs. This season, we explore the theme of overcoming obstacles through the music of Niccolò Paganini. Sundays, October 15, March 24, and April 28 at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

All programs and artists are subject to change.

All concerts presented by CMS will adhere to strict safety guidelines that are informed by NY State, CDC, and other public health recommendations applicable at the time of the concerts.

Summer Evenings on stage at Alice Tully Hall, July 2022

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

2023-24 Concert Schedule

* Indicates a work new to CMS

SUMMER EVENINGS I

Sun 7/9/23 • 5:00 PM • Alice Tully Hall

Boccherini String Quintet in E major, Op. 11, No. 5, G. 275 (1771)

Beethoven Trio in D major for Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 9, No. 2 (1797-98)

Glazunov Quintet in A major for Two Violins, Viola, and Two Cellos, Op. 39 (1891-92)

Aaron Boyd, Jennifer Frautschi, Violin • Matthew Lipman, Viola • Nicholas Canellakis, Inbal Segev, Cello

SUMMER EVENINGS II

Tue 7/11/23 • 7:30 PM • Alice Tully Hall

Saint-Saëns Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs, Op. 79 (1887)

Dukas Villanelle for Horn and Piano (1905)*

Françaix Quintet No. 1 for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon and Horn (1948)*

Poulenc Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano (1926)

Rimsky-Korsakov Quintet in B-flat major for Flute, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn and Piano (1876)

Michael Stephen Brown, Piano • Adam Walker, Flute • James Austin Smith, Oboe • David Shifrin, Clarinet • Marc Goldberg, Bassoon • David Byrd-Marrow, Horn

SUMMER EVENINGS III

Sun 7/16/23 • 5:00 PM • Alice Tully Hall

Mozart Quartet in C major for Strings, K. 465 "Dissonance" (1785)

Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D major, G 448 "Fandango" (1798)

Castelnuovo-Tedesco Guitar Quintet in F major, Op. 143 (1950)*

Miró Quartet (Daniel Ching, William Fedkenheuer, Violin • John Largess, Viola • Joshua Gindele, Cello) • Jason Vieaux, Guitar

SUMMER EVENINGS IV

Tue 7/18/23 • 7:30 PM • Alice Tully Hall

Haydn Trio in E-flat major for Violin, Cello and Piano, Hob. XV:29 (1797)

Mozart Concerto No. 12 in A major for Piano and String Quintet, K. 414 (1782)

Fauré Quartet in C minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello No. 1, Op. 15 (1876-79)

Juho Pohjonen, Piano • Stella Chen, Danbi Um, Violin • Molly Carr, Viola • Sihao He, Cello

CMS KIDS: Overcoming Obstacles!

SUN 10/15/23 • 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, or 3:00 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

OPENING NIGHT: STRING SONORITIES

Tue 10/17/23 • 7:30 PM • Alice Tully Hall

Elgar Introduction and Allegro for Quartet and Strings, Op. 47 (1905)*

Bartók Divertimento for Strings, BB 118 (1939)

Grieg Holberg Suite for Strings, Op. 40 (1884)*

Walker Lyric for Strings (1946)*

Britten Simple Symphony for Strings, Op. 4 (1933-34)*

Francisco Fullana, Chad Hoopes, Bella Hristova, Kristin Lee, Sean Lee, Daniel Phillips, Arnaud Sussmann, James Thompson, Danbi Um, Violin • Hsin-Yun Huang, Matthew Lipman, Paul Neubauer, Viola • Dmitri Atapine, David Finckel, Sihao He, Mihai Marica, Cello • Blake Hinson, Double Bass

ART OF THE RECITAL: CHAD HOOPES AND ANNE-MARIE MCDERMOTT

Thu 10/19/23 • 7:30 pm • Rose Studio at CMS

Mozart Sonata in G major for Violin and Piano, K. 379 (1781)

Fauré Sonata No. 1 in A major for Violin and Piano, Op. 13 (1875-76)

Beethoven Sonata in A major for Violin and Piano, Op. 47, "Kreutzer" (1802-03)

Chad Hoopes, Violin • Anne-Marie McDermott, Piano



Emerson String Quartet

EMERSON STRING QUARTET: FAREWELL PERFORMANCE

Sun 10/22/23 • 5:00 PM • Alice Tully Hall

Beethoven Quartet in B-flat major for Strings, Op. 130 (1825)

Beethoven Quartet for Strings, Op. 133, "Grosse Fuge" (1825)

Schubert Quintet in C major for Two Violins, Viola, and Two Cellos, D. 956, Op. 163 (1828)

Emerson String Quartet (Eugene Drucker, Philip Setzer, Violin • Lawrence Dutton, Viola • Paul Watkins, Cello) • David Finckel, Cello

INSIDE CHAMBER MUSIC

WED 10/25/23 • 6:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Beethoven Quartet in B-flat major for Strings, Op. 130 (1825)

ROSE STUDIO SERIES I

Thu 10/26/23 • 6:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Thu 10/26/23 • 9:00 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Mozart Quartet in G major for Flute and Strings, K. 285a (1781-82)

Britten Lachrymae: Reflections on a Song of John Dowland for Viola and Harp, Op. 48 (1930)*

Ibert Trio for Violin, Cello and Harp (1943-44)*

Jolivet Chant de Linos for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp (1944)

Stella Chen, Violin • Matthew Lipman, Viola • Nicholas Canellakis, Cello • Ransom Wilson, Flute • Bridget Kibbey, Harp

RACHMANINOV: THE COMPOSER

Sun 10/29/23 • 5:00 PM • Alice Tully Hall

Rubinstein "Romance" from Soirées à Saint-Petersbourg for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 44, No. 1 (1860)*

Tchaikovsky Souvenir d'un lieu cher (Memory of a dear place) for Violin and Piano, Op. 42 (1878)

Balakirev "The Goldfish's Song" for Voice and Piano (1860)*

Mussorgsky "Where Are You, Dear Star?" for Voice and Piano (1857)*

Rachmaninov "Arion" for Voice and Piano, Op. 34, No. 5 (1912)*

Glinka "The Lark" for Voice and Piano (1840)*

Rimsky-Korsakov "Does not the wind, blowing from the heights" for Voice and Piano, Op. 43, No. 2 (1897)*

Rachmaninov "These Summer Nights" for Voice and Piano, Op. 14, No. 5 (1896)*

Rachmaninov Trio élégiaque in D minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 9 (1893, rev. 1907, 1917)

Erika Baikoff, Soprano • Gilles Vonsattel, Piano • Benjamin Beilman, Violin • Clive Greensmith, Cello

MASTER CLASS WITH CLIVE GREENSMITH

MON 10/30/23 • 11:00 AM • Rose Studio at CMS

Clive Greensmith, cello

THRILLS AND CHILLS

Tue 10/31/23 • 7:30 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Beethoven Trio in D major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 70, No. 1, "Ghost" (1808)

Gregg Kallor The Tell-Tale Heart for Voice, Cello, and Piano (2016)*

Bartók Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion, BB 115 (1937)

Jennifer Johnson Cano, Soprano • Alessio Bax, Lucille Chung, Piano • Arnaud Sussmann, Violin • Nicholas Canellakis, Cello • Ayano Kataoka, Ian David Rosenbaum, Percussion

INSIDE CHAMBER MUSIC

WED 11/1/23 • 6:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Rachmaninov Trio élégiaque in D minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 9 (1893, rev. 1907, 1917)

RACHMANINOV: THE PIANIST

Sat 11/4/23 • 7:30 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Mozart Sonata in D major for Two Pianos, K. 448 (1781)

Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker Suite, transcribed for Piano, Four Hands, Op. 71a (1892)*

Debussy En Blanc et Noir for Two Pianos (1915)

William Bolcom "The Serpent's Kiss" from The Garden of Eden Suite for Two Pianos (1974)*

Rachmaninov Suite No. 2 in C minor for Two Pianos, Op. 17 (1901)

Inon Barnatan, Alessio Bax, Jean-Efflam Bavoulet, Wu Han, Piano

INSIDE CHAMBER MUSIC

WED 11/8/23 • 6:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Farrenc Quintet in A minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Double Bass, Op. 30 (1839)

SONIC SPECTRUM I

Thu 11/9/23 • 7:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Reena Esmail Nadiya for Flute and Cello (2016)*

Todd Cochran Soulbird for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano (2021) (World Premiere)*

Libby Larsen Trio Noir for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano (2022) (World Premiere)*

Saad Haddad Kaman Fantasy for Violin and Piano (2015)*​​​​​​​

Wang Jie New Work for Narrator, Flute, Clarinet, Violin, Cello, and Piano (2023) (CMS Co-Commission, New York Premiere)*

Fred Child, Narrator • Hyeyeon Park, Piano • Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, Violin • Dmitri Atapine, Cello • Sooyun Kim, Flute • Romie de Guise-Langlois, Clarinet

MEET THE MUSIC: INSPECTOR PULSE CHANGES HATS!

SUN 11/12/23 • 2:00 pm • Alice Tully Hall

The world's greatest and only private ear, the wacky Inspector Pulse (aka composer and radio personality Bruce Adolphe) is back on the job, investigating musical mysteries. (Ages 6 & up)

LANDMARK TRIOS

Tue 11/14/23 • 7:30 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Fan. Mendelssohn Trio in D minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 11 (1847)*​​​​​​​

C. Schumann Trio in G minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 17 (1846)

Brahms Trio in B major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 8 (1854, rev. 1889)

Michael Stephen Brown, Juho Pohjonen, Piano • Paul Huang, James Thompson, Violin • Sihao He, Paul Watkins, Cello

INSIDE CHAMBER MUSIC

WED 11/15/23 • 6:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Brahms Trio in B major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 8 (1854, rev. 1889)

ROSE STUDIO SERIES II

Thu 11/16/23 • 6:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Thu 11/16/23 • 9:00 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Mozart Trio in G major for Piano, Violin and Cello, K. 496 (1788)

Elgar Quintet in A minor for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 84 (1918-19)

Gilbert Kalish, Piano • Ani Kavafian, Kristin Lee, Violin • Paul Neubauer, Viola • Timothy Eddy, Cello

MASTER CLASS WITH STEPHEN TAYLOR

FRI 11/17/23 • 11:00 AM • Rose Studio at CMS

Stephen Taylor, winds

QUINTET ODYSSEY

Sun 11/19/23 • 5:00 PM • Alice Tully Hall

Dvořák Nocturne for Two Violins, Viola, Cello, and Bass, Op. 40 (1870, rev. 1882)

John Corigliano Soliloquy for Clarinet and String Quartet (1977, adapted 1995)

Farrenc Quintet in A minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Double Bass, Op. 30 (1839)

Beethoven Quintet in C major for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, Op. 29 (1801)

Gilles Vonsattel, Piano • Francisco Fullana, Arnaud Sussmann, Violin • Yura Lee, Matthew Lipman, Viola • Nicholas Canellakis, Cello • Anthony Manzo, Double Bass • David Shifrin, Clarinet

BAROQUE COLLECTION

Fri 12/1/23 • 7:30 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Sun 12/3/23 • 5:00 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Telemann Parisian Quartet No. 2 in A minor from Nouveaux Quatuors en Six Suites for Flute, Violin, and Continuo (1738)*

C.P.E. Bach Trio Sonata in C minor for Two Violins and Continuo, H.579 "Sanguineus et Melancholicus" (1749)*

Buxtehude Trio Sonata in B-flat major for Violin and Continuo, Op. 1, No. 4 (1694)*

Couperin Le Parnasse, ou L'Apotheose de Corelli, Grande Sonate en Trio for Two Violins and Continuo (1724)

Rameau Concert IV from Pièces de Clavecin en Concerts for Flute, Violin, and Continuo (1726-27)*​​​​​​​

Rebel Les Élémens for Flute, Two Violins, and Continuo (1737)*​​​​​​​

Kenneth Weiss, Harpsichord • Alexander Sitkovetsky, James Thompson, Violin • Dmitri Atapine, Cello • Sooyun Kim, Flute

BACH'S ART OF THE FUGUE

Sun 12/10/23 • 5:00 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Bach The Art of Fugue for String Quartet and Wind Quintet, BWV 1080 (arr. Samuel Baron)

(1740-45, 1748-50; arranged c. 1960)

Aaron Boyd, Sean Lee, Violin • Hsin-Yun Huang, Viola • David Requiro, Cello • Sooyun Kim, Flute • Hugo Souza, Oboe • Romie de Guise-Langlois, Clarinet • Julia Pilant, Horn • Marc Goldberg, Bassoon

THE BRANDENBURG CONCERTOS

Fri 12/15/23 • 7:30 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Sun 12/17/23 • 5:00 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Tue 12/19/23 • 7:30 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Bach The Complete Brandenburg Concertos, BWV 1046-1051 (1720)

Hyeyeon Park, Harpischord • Stella Chen, Ani Kavafian, Richard Lin, Violin • Daniel Phillips, Violin/Piccolo Violin • Lawrence Dutton, Matthew Lipman, Arnaud Sussmann, Viola • Timothy Eddy, Mihai Marica, Keith Robinson, Cello • Anthony Manzo, Double Bass • Demarre McGill, Tara Helen O'Connor, Flute • Randall Ellis, James Austin Smith, Stephen Taylor, Oboe • Peter Kolkay, Bassoon • David Byrd-Marrow, Stewart Rose, Horn • David Washburn, Trumpet

SONIC SPECTRUM II

Thu 1/18/24 • 7:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Jessie Montgomery New Work for Two Violins (2024) (CMS Commission, World Premiere)*

Lera Auerbach Sonata No. 2 for Violin and Piano, Op. 63, "September 11" (2001)*

Chris Rogerson Afterword for Two Violins and Piano (2020)*

Kaija Saariaho Light and Matter for Piano, Violin, and Cello (2014)*

Mika Sasaki, Piano • Paul Huang, Danbi Um, Violin • Nicholas Canellakis, Cello

MEET THE MUSIC: INSPECTOR PULSE DISCOVERS SILENCE!

SUN 1/21/24 • 2:00 pm • Alice Tully Hall

The world's greatest and only private ear, the wacky Inspector Pulse (aka composer and radio personality Bruce Adolphe) is back on the job, investigating musical mysteries. (Ages 6 & up)

MASTER CLASS WITH SHAI WOSNER

TUE 1/23/24 • 11:00 AM • Rose Studio at CMS

Shai Wosner, piano

ROSE STUDIO SERIES III

Thu 1/25/24 • 6:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Thu 1/25/24 • 9:00 Pm • Rose Studio at CMS

Elgar Sonata in E minor for Violin and Piano, Op. 82 (1918)

Vaughan Williams Quintet in C minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Double Bass (1903)

Shai Wosner, Piano • Arnaud Sussmann, Violin • Paul Neubauer, Viola • Nicholas Canellakis, Cello • Blake Hinson, Double Bass

AN EVENING WITH DAVID FINCKEL AND WU HAN

Sun 1/28/24 • 5:00 PM • Alice Tully Hall

Debussy Sonata for Cello and Piano (1915)

Bruce Adolphe Couple for Cello and Piano (1998)

Shostakovich Sonata in D minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 40 (1934)

Dvořák Quartet in E-flat major for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 87 (1889)

Wu Han, Piano • Richard Lin, Violin • Timothy Ridout, Viola • David Finckel, Cello



Frank Dupree, Timothy Ridout

ART OF THE RECITAL:

TIMOTHY RIDOUT AND FRANK DUPREE (CMS DEBUT)

Thu 2/1/24 • 7:30 pm • Rose Studio at CMS

Forsyth Chanson Celtique for Viola and Piano (1905)*

Fauré Elégie for Viola and Piano, Op. 24 (1880)*

Clarke Sonata for Viola and Piano (1919)*

Kreisler Praeludium and Allegro (in the Style of Pugnani) for Viola and Piano (1905)*

Bowen Sonata No. 1 for Viola and Piano, Op. 18 (1907)*

Coates First Meeting, Souvenir for Viola and Piano (1941)*

Timothy Ridout, Viola • Frank Dupree, Piano

EXTRAORDINARY IMAGINATIONS

Sun 2/4/24 • 5:00 PM • Alice Tully Hall

Coleridge-Taylor Four African Dances for Violin and Piano, Op. 58 (1904)*

Hahn Quintet in F-sharp minor for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello (1922)

Ysaÿe Sonata in D minor for Violin, Op. 27, No. 3, "Ballade" (1923)*

Bloch Quintet No. 1 for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello (1921-23)

Gloria Chien, Piano • Kristin Lee, James Thompson, Violin • Yura Lee, Viola • Dmitri Atapine, Cello

INSIDE CHAMBER MUSIC

WED 2/7/24 • 6:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Britten Quartet No. 2 in C major for Strings, Op. 36 (1945)

SACRED AND PROFANE

Sat 2/10/24 • 7:30 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Leclair Sonata in E minor for Two Violins, Op. 3, No. 5 (1730)

Messiaen Le Merle noir (The Blackbird) for Flute and Piano (1951)

Debussy Danse sacrée et Danse profane for Harp, Two Violins, Viola, Cello, and Bass (1904)

Tournier Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp, Op. 34 (1928)

Ravel Sonatine for Flute, Cello, and Harp (arr. Carlos Salzedo) (1903-05)

Ravel Trio in A minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello (1914)

Wu Qian, Piano • Alexander Sitkovetsky, Danbi Um, Violin • Paul Neubauer, Viola • Isang Enders, Cello • Blake Hinson, Double Bass • Bridget Kibbey, Harp • Tara Helen O'Connor, Flute

INSIDE CHAMBER MUSIC

WED 2/14/24 • 6:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Mozart Quartet in F major for Oboe, Violin, Viola, and Cello, K. 370 (1781)

INSIDE CHAMBER MUSIC

WED 2/21/24 • 6:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Schubert Quartet in G major for Strings, D. 887, Op. 161 (1826)



David Requiro, Anthony McGill, Gloria Chien

SAINT-SAËNS AND FAURÉ

Sun 2/25/24 • 5:00 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Fauré Dolly Suite for Piano, Four Hands, Op. 56 (1894-96)

Saint-Saëns Sonata in E-flat major for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 167 (1921)

Fauré La Bonne Chanson for Mezzo-Soprano, Two Violins, Viola, Cello, Bass, and Piano, Op. 61 (1892-94)

Saint-Saëns Quartet in B-flat major for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 41 (1875)*

Sasha Cooke, Mezzo-Soprano • Gloria Chien, Anne-Marie McDermott, Piano • Paul Huang, Arnaud Sussmann, Violin • Matthew Lipman, Viola • David Requiro, Cello • Timothy Cobb, Double Bass • Anthony McGill, Clarinet

WINTER FESTIVAL: THE CALIDORE STRING QUARTET

Tue 2/27/24 • 7:30 PM • Alice Tully Hall

Bach/Mozart Selections from The Well-Tempered Clavier, K. 405 (c. 1740, arr. 1782)

Felix Mendelssohn Quartet in E minor for Strings, Op. 44, No. 2 (1837)

Purcell Chacony in G minor for String Quartet (arr. Britten) (c. 1678, arr. 1948, rev. 1963)

Britten Quartet No. 2 in C major for Strings, Op. 36 (1945)

Calidore String Quartet (Jeffrey Myers, Ryan Meehan, Violin • Jeremy Berry, Viola • Estelle Choi, Cello)

INSIDE CHAMBER MUSIC

WED 2/28/24 • 6:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Smetana Quartet No. 1 in E minor for Strings, "From My Life" (1876)

ROSE STUDIO SERIES IV

Thu 2/29/24 • 6:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Thu 2/29/24 • 9:00 Pm • Rose Studio at CMS

Françaix Divertimento for Horn and Piano (1953)*​​​​​​​

Bonis Sonata for Flute and Piano (1904)*​​​​​​​

Poulenc Sonata for Clarinet and Bassoon (1922, rev. 1945)

Spohr Quintet for Flute, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano (1820)

Gilles Vonsattel, Piano • Tara Helen O'Connor, Flute • David Shifrin, Clarinet • Marc Goldberg, Bassoon • Radovan Vlatković, Horn

WINTER FESTIVAL: THE SCHUMANN QUARTET • Alice Tully Hall

Sun 3/3/24 • 5:00 PM

Beethoven Quartet in F minor for Strings, Op. 95, "Serioso" (1810-11)

Berg Quartet for Strings, Op. 3 (1910)

Smetana Quartet No. 1 in E minor for Strings, "From My Life" (1876)

Schumann Quartet (Erik Schumann, Ken Schumann, Violin • Veit Hertenstein, Viola • Mark Schumann, Cello)

WINTER FESTIVAL: QUARTETTO DI CREMONA • Alice Tully Hall

Fri 3/8/24 • 7:30 pm

Osvaldo Golijov Tenebrae for String Quartet (2002)

Shostakovich Quartet No. 8 in C minor for Strings, Op. 110 (1960)

Schubert Quartet in D minor for Strings, D. 810, "Death and the Maiden" (1824)

Quartetto di Cremona (Cristiano Gualco, Paolo Andreoli, Violin • Simone Gramaglia, Viola • Giovanni Scaglione, Cello)

WINTER FESTIVAL: THE ESCHER STRING QUARTET • Alice Tully Hall

Sun 3/10/24 • 3:00 pm - PLEASE NOTE CURTAIN TIME

Bartók Quartet No. 1 for Strings, BB 52 (1908-09)

Bartók Quartet No. 2 for Strings, BB 75 (1914-17)

Bartók Quartet No. 3 for Strings, BB 93 (1927)

Bartók Quartet No. 4 for Strings, BB 95 (1928)

Bartók Quartet No. 5 for Strings, BB 110 (1934)

Bartók Quartet No. 6 for Strings, BB 119 (1939)

Escher String Quartet (Adam Barnett-Hart, Brendan Speltz, Violin • Pierre Lapointe, Viola • Brook Speltz, Cello)

INSTRUMENTAL ARRAY

Tue 3/12/24 • 7:30 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Beethoven Sonata for Horn and Piano, Op. 17 (1800)

Rossini Duetto in D major for Cello and Bass (1824)

Britten Two Insect Pieces for Oboe and Piano (1935)

Duruflé Prélude, Récitatif et Variations for Flute, Viola, and Piano, Op. 3 (1928)

Hummel Septet in D minor for Flute, Oboe, Horn, Viola, Cello, Bass, and Piano, Op. 87 (1802)

Juho Pohjonen, Piano • Paul Neubauer, Viola • Nicholas Canellakis, Cello • Blake Hinson, Double Bass • Sooyun Kim, Flute • James Austin Smith, Oboe • Radovan Vlatković, Horn

AN EVENING WITH MICHAEL STEPHEN BROWN

Tue 3/19/24 • 7:30 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Haydn Fantasia in C major for Keyboard, Hob. XVII:4, "Capriccio" (1789)*

Debussy Hommage à Haydn for Piano (1909)*

Ravel Menuet sur le nom d'Haydn for Piano (1909)*

Michael Stephen Brown Etude-Fantasy on the name of Haydn for Piano (2020)*​​​​​​​

Ravel Miroirs for Piano (1904-05)*

von Schauroth Selections from Songs Without Words in E Major for Piano, Op. 18, No. 1 (1830)*

Fel. Mendelssohn Fantasie in F-sharp minor for Piano, Op. 28 (1830)*

Michael Stephen Brown Breakup Etude for Right Hand Alone for Piano (2020)*​​​​​​​

Fel. Mendelssohn/Rachmaninov Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream for Piano (1842, arr. 1933)*

Fel. Mendelssohn/Liszt Wedding March in C major from A Midsummer Night's Dream (arr. Brown) (1842)*

Michael Stephen Brown, Piano

CMS KIDS: WHO IS PAGANINI?

SUN 3/24/24 • 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, or 3:00 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

MASTER CLASS WITH ORION STRING QUARTET

WED 3/27/24 • 2:00 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Orion String Quartet (Daniel Phillips, Todd Phillips, Violin • Steven Tenenbom, Viola • Timothy Eddy, Cello)

ORION STRING QUARTET: FAREWELL PERFORMANCE

Tue 4/2/24 • 7:30 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Schubert Quartet in G major for Strings, D. 887, Op. 161 (1826)

Beethoven Quartet in B-flat major for Strings, Op. 130 (1825)

Beethoven Quartet for Strings, Op. 133, "Grosse Fuge" (1825)

Orion String Quartet (Daniel Phillips, Todd Phillips, Violin • Steven Tenenbom, Viola • Timothy Eddy, Cello)​​​​​​​



Ayano Kataoka, center

THE SOLDIER'S TALE

Sun 4/7/24 • 5:00 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Telemann Gulliver Suite in D major for Two Violins from Der Getreue Musik-Meister (1728)

Ravel Chansons madécasses (Madagascan Songs) for Voice, Flute, Cello, and Piano (1925-26)

Respighi Il Tramonto (The Sunset) for Mezzo-Soprano and String Quartet (1914)

Stravinsky L'Histoire du soldat (The Soldier's Tale) for Ensemble (1918)

Tamara Mumford, Mezzo-Soprano • Ken Noda, Piano • Richard Lin, Alexander Sitkovetsky, Violin • Hsin-Yun Huang, Viola • Mihai Marica, Cello • Joseph Conyers, Double Bass • Tara Helen O'Connor, Flute • Sebastian Manz, Clarinet • Peter Kolkay, Bassoon • Brandon Ridenour, Trumpet • Weston Sprott, Trombone • Ayano Kataoka, Percussion

SONIC SPECTRUM III

Thu 4/11/24 • 7:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Felipe Lara Livro dos Sonhos for Clarinet and Piano (2004)*

Kurt Schwertsik Haydn lived in Eisenstadt for Viola and Piano, Op. 122 (2020)*

Johannes Maria Staud Lagrein for Clarinet, Violin, Cello, and Piano (2008)*

David Serkin Ludwig New Work for Piano, Violin, and Cello (2024) (CMS Co-Commission, New York Premiere)*

Viet Cuong Wax and Wire for Clarinet, Violin, Cello, and Piano (2014)*

Wu Qian, Piano • Bella Hristova, Violin • Timothy Ridout, Viola • Sihao He, Cello • Sebastian Manz, Clarinet

SCHUMANN FANTASIES

Fri 4/12/24 • 7:30 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Schumann Fantasiestücke (Fantasy Pieces) for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 73 (1849)

Schumann Adagio and Allegro in A-flat major for Horn and Piano, Op. 70 (1849)

Schumann Märchenerzählungen (Fairy Tales) for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, Op. 132 (1853)

Schumann Andante and Variations for Horn, Two Cellos, and Two Pianos, WoO 10 (1843)

Schumann Trio No. 1 in D minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 63 (1847)

Alessio Bax, Anne-Marie McDermott, Piano • Ida Kavafian, Violin • Daniel Phillips, Viola • Estelle Choi, Paul Watkins, Cello • David Shifrin, Clarinet • Nathan Silberschlag, Horn

MEET THE MUSIC: THE KING, THE CAT, AND THE FIDDLE!

SUN 4/14/24 • 2:00 pm • Alice Tully Hall

The world's greatest and only private ear, the wacky Inspector Pulse (aka composer and radio personality Bruce Adolphe) is back on the job, investigating musical mysteries. (Ages 6 & up)

ROSE STUDIO SERIES V

Thu 4/18/24 • 6:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Thu 4/18/24 • 9:00 Pm • Rose Studio at CMS

Glière Eight Pieces for Violin and Cello, Op. 39 (1909)*

Poulenc Sonata for Violin and Piano (1942-43, rev. 1949)

Chaminade Trio No. 2 in A minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 34 (1887)*

Anne-Marie McDermott, Piano • Paul Huang, Violin • Brook Speltz, Cello

STRING RESONANCE

Sun 4/21/24 • 5:00 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Beethoven Trio in E-flat major for Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 3 (before 1794)

Françaix Trio for Violin, Viola, and Cello (1933)

Bridge Lament for Two Violas (1912)

Fel. Mendelssohn Quintet No. 2 in B-flat major for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, Op. 87 (1845)

Chad Hoopes, Bella Hristova, Violin • Matthew Lipman, Timothy Ridout, Viola • Sihao He, Cello

ART OF THE RECITAL: PAMELA FRANK AND STEPHEN PRUTSMAN

Thu 4/25/24 • 7:30 pm • Rose Studio at CMS

Bach Sonata in A major for Violin and Keyboard, BWV 1015 (Before 1725)

Bach Sonata in B minor for Violin and Keyboard, BWV 1014 (Before 1725)

Bach Sonata in E major for Violin and Keyboard, BWW 1016 (Before 1725)

Bach Sonata in C minor for Violin and Keyboard, BWV 1017 (Before 1725)

Bach Sonata in F minor for Violin and Keyboard, BWV 1018 (Before 1725)

Bach Sonata in G major for Violin and Keyboard, BWV 1019 (Before 1725)

Pamela Frank, Violin • Stephen Prutsman, Piano

CMS KIDS: PAGANINI CAPRICES!

SUN 4/28/24 • 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, or 3:00 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

MASTER CLASS WITH PAMELA FRANK

MON 4/29/24 • 11:00 AM • Rose Studio at CMS

Pamela Frank, violin

SONIC SPECTRUM IV

Thu 5/2/24 • 7:30 PM • Rose Studio at CMS

Jörg Widmann Air for Horn (2005)*

Dai Fujikura Yurayura for Horn and String Quartet (2017)*

Eleanor Alberga Shining Gate of Morpheus for Horn and String Quartet (2012)*​​​​​​​

Jake Heggie New Work for String Quartet (New York Premiere)*

Miró Quartet (Daniel Ching, William Fedkenheuer, violin • John Largess, viola • Joshua Gindele, cello) • David Byrd-Marrow, Horn

SONGS AND SNOW: GEORGE CRUMB AND TAN DUN

Tue 5/7/24 • 7:30 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Crumb Winds of Destiny (American Songbook IV) for Singer, Percussion Quartet, and

Amplified Piano (2004)*

Tan Dun Elegy: Snow in June for Cello and Percussion Quartet (1991)

Dawn Upshaw, Soprano • Gilbert Kalish, Piano • Alisa Weilerstein, Cello • Sandbox Percussion (Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Ian David Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney)

TOTALLY MOZART

Sat 5/18/24 • 7:30 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Sun 5/19/24 • 5:00 pm • Alice Tully Hall

Mozart Sonata in E minor for Violin and Piano, K. 304 (1778)

Mozart Quartet in F major for Oboe, Violin, Viola, and Cello, K. 370 (1781)

Mozart Trio in G major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, K. 496 (1786)

Mozart Church Sonata in C major for Two Violins and Basso Continuo, K. 328 (1779)*​​​​​​​

Mozart Church Sonata in E-flat major for Two Violins and Basso Continuo, K. 67 (1772)

Mozart Church Sonata in D major for Two Violins and Basso Continuo, K. 245 (1776)*​​​​​​​

Mozart Grande Sestetto Concertante for String Sextet after the Sinfonia Concertante, K. 364

(arr. Anonymous) (1779, arr. 1808)

Gilbert Kalish, Piano • Paolo Bordignon, Portative organ • Stella Chen, Cho-Liang Lin, Violin • Misha Amory, Paul Neubauer, Viola • Nicholas Canellakis, David Requiro, Cello • Stephen Taylor, Oboe

ABOUT THE CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) is one of eleven constituents of the largest performing arts complex in the world, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Through its many performance, education, recording, digital, and broadcast activities, CMS brings the experience of great chamber music to more people than any other organization of its kind with a full season in New York, as well as national and international tours. Under the artistic leadership of David Finckel and Wu Han, CMS presents a wide variety of concert series and educational events for listeners of all ages, appealing to both connoisseurs and newcomers. The performing artists constitute a revolving multi-generational and international roster of the world's best chamber musicians, enabling CMS to present chamber music of every instrumentation, style, and historical period. The CMS Bowers Program, its competitive three-season residency, is dedicated to developing the chamber music leaders of the future and integrates this selection of extraordinary early-career musicians into every facet of CMS activities. Its incomparable digital presence, which regularly enables CMS to reach hundreds of thousands of viewers and listeners around the globe annually, includes: a growing number of live-streamed programs; more than 1,000 hours of performance and education videos free to the public on its website; a 52-week public radio series across the US; radio programming in Taiwan and mainland China; appearances on American Public Media; the monthly program "In Concert with CMS" on the ALL ARTS broadcast channel; the NY-Emmy-nominated documentary "Transcending: The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Celebrates 50 Years"; and performances featured on Medici.tv, Tencent, and SiriusXM's Symphony Hall channel.