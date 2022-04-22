Centennial Celebration Of The Fontainebleau Schools to Take Place at Merkin Hall

Acclaimed musicians will gather together to honor "the Cradle of Modern American Music" in concert at Merkin Hall.

In 1921 the Conservatoire Américain de Fontainebleau opened its doors to American students from every state and every walk of life. Aaron Copland was the first to apply, marking the beginning of a procession of influential musicians and composers seeking the inspiration and knowledge of esteemed pedagogues such as Nadia Boulanger and Robert Casadesus. This concert celebrates the rich history of Fontainebleau with diverse works by Aaron Copland, George T. Walker, Louise Talma, and Charles Fox; world premieres by Bright Sheng, Dalit Warshaw and Mahir Cetiz; and a tribute to Nadia Boulanger featuring variations based on a theme by Robert Levin.

Director Diana Ligeti adds " Emblematic figure of the Fontainebleau Schools for half a

century, Nadia Boulanger has imprinted on it her enduring stamp. As artistic director today, I take it to heart to perpetuate her work and the beliefs of its founders, never failing to validate the place of art and legacy in our society, a space open to meetings and exchanges, a basis for progress, tolerance and peace.

Celebrating the centennial of a prestigious institution also brings us to honor those who work to preserve this transmission, sharing it with future generations. Creation and innovation will continue to proceed side by side with the great tradition of "the French approach to teaching". With undying gratitude, I wish to extend my thanks to our team of artists, of colleagues, of volunteers, to the Fontainebleau Château and all of our partners who share the same commitment to extend the reputation of the Fontainebleau Schools and to keep them alive. Our predecessors knew how to preserve and pass on this legacy and we will continue to make it grow and to meet its challenges into its second century. "

For more information about the concert and to purchase tickets: https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/fontainebleau-1921-2021-ancient-palace-cradle-of-modern-american-music/

Featured artists:

Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin

Donna Weng Friedman, piano

Diana Ligeti, cello

Dalit Warshaw, piano

Baron Fenwick, piano

Khari Joyner, cello

Matthew Bengtson, Piano

Natalie Darst Xia, violin

Emma Meinrenken, violin

Carol McGonnell, clarinet

Magdalena Baczewska, piano

Eugenia Choi, violin

Leerone Hakami, violin

Julia Danitz, violin

Lauren Conroy, violin

Ren Martin-Doike, viola

Madison Marshall, viola

Shuhan Wang, viola

Jaime An, cello

Louna Dekker, Flute

Roger Wagner, bass

Dave Romano, bass

Sam Budish, percussion

Alan Moverman, piano

Charles Fox, conductor

Bright Sheng, conductor

Min Young Kang, piano

Dan Zhu, violin