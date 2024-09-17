Celebration of Broadway Musician Sandy Campbell to be Held at Pearl Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Celebration of the Life of Sande Campbell, the legendary musical director, conductor, arranger, Broadway musician and accompanist, will be held on Monday September 23rd at 4pm at Pearl Studios, 500 8th Avenue, 4th floor, room 404.

If you knew, worked with, or had any experience of this Phenomenal Woman over her six-decades long career, you are welcome to come Celebrate!

(Seats will remain available until the room is at capacity.)

was one of the very first Female Conductors in Broadway History. In addition to her work as a Conductor (Man with a Load of Mischief, Leonard Bernstein's Theatre Songs) Associate Conductor (Chicago (original), Me and My Girl, Grand Hotel, Pippin (original), The Red Shoes, Doctor Jazz), Music Director and Composer, she is most renowned for her work as the premier Audition Accompanist of Broadway throughout the Golden Age with a seemingly infinite roster of credits to her name, including Annie Get Your Gun, Applause, Barnum, Bye Bye Birdie, Cabaret, Carmelina, Chess, Chicago, A Christmas Carol, City of Angels, Coco, Cyrano, Dancin', Dear World, Desert Song, Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?, Dude, The Fantasticks, Fiddler on the Roof, Fela!, Fosse, Good News, The Grand Tour, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Gypsy, Hair, The Happy Time, High Spirits, I Love My Wife, I'm Solomon, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph..., Kiss Me Kate, La Cage Aux Folles, Legs Diamond, LES MISERABLES, Little Me, The Magic Show, Marilyn, Merlin, Merrily We Roll Along, Miss Moffett, Miss Saigon, My One and Only, Nick and Nora, 1940's Radio Hour, No, No, Nanette, Oliver, On Your Toes, Over Here, The Pajama Game, Peter Pan, Phantom of the Opera (Hill), Phantom of the Opera (Lloyd Webber), Phantom of the Opera (Yeston), Platinum, Pretty Belle, Rags, Ragtime, The Rink, Rockabye Hamlet, Seesaw, Show Boat, So Long 174th Street, South Pacific, Sweet Charity, The Tap Dance Kid, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Walking Happy, Welcome to the Club, What Makes Sammy Run?, Zorba...

Actors whose careers benefitted throughout SANDE's sixty-year career at the audition piano have not been shy in their gratitude and praise with comments ranging from:

I will never forget, as long as I live, walking into an audition (one of my first in NYC) with a copy of Fate, from Kismet in my hands. I sat it in front of her (not having any idea who she was) and began to give her my tempo, as I had always done at auditions. She stopped me, pointed to the spot on the floor where I was to sing, and said "Kid, I've been playing this since before you were born. Now get over there and sing." I was terrified, of course, because I was sure she would screw it up. Turns out she played it better than I'd ever heard, therefore I sang it better than ever. She's a phenomenal accompanist.

#truth all you ever had to say at the piano was "nice to see you Sande."

Magnificent! Thank You for sharing so many nuggets of wisdom! I encourage all actors, as well as directors, writers, choreographers- those who sit behind the table in Audition rooms - to listen in!

