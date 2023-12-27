Celebrate the New Year with Music by NYC Composers at North/South Chamber Orchestra Concert

On Wednesday evening January 24, the North/South Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Max Lifchitz celebrates the New Year performing a free-admission concert featuring recent works by four New York City-based composers.

Music by Victor Kioulpahides, Max Lifchitz, Robert Martin and Rufus Reid will be heard.

Appearing as soloists will be flutist Lisa Hansen, bassist Stephen Sas and percussionist Frank Cassara.

The concert will mark the opening of the North/South Chamber Orchestra's 44th consecutive season of Winter/Spring concerts featuring music by composers from the Americas and beyond.

North/South Consonance's activities are made possible with public funds from the New York State Council for the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Grants from Broadcast Music, Inc. and Music Performance Trust Funds as well as gifts from over 100 individual donors are gratefully acknowledged.

