Celebrate the New Year with Music by NYC Composers at North/South Chamber Orchestra Concert

Don't miss this celebration of homegrown talent!

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo 2 Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/24/23
Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Christmas Photo 4 Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Christmas

Celebrate the New Year with Music by NYC Composers at North/South Chamber Orchestra Concert

On Wednesday evening January 24, the North/South Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Max Lifchitz celebrates the New Year performing a free-admission concert featuring recent works by four New York City-based composers.

Music by Victor Kioulpahides, Max Lifchitz, Robert Martin and Rufus Reid will be heard.

Appearing as soloists will be flutist Lisa Hansen, bassist Stephen Sas and percussionist Frank Cassara.

The concert will mark the opening of the North/South Chamber Orchestra's 44th consecutive season of Winter/Spring concerts featuring music by composers from the Americas and beyond.

North/South Consonance's activities are made possible with public funds from the New York State Council for the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Grants from Broadcast Music, Inc. and Music Performance Trust Funds as well as gifts from over 100 individual donors are gratefully acknowledged.

Further information about North/South activities during the upcoming Winter/Spring season is available by visiting

Click Here




RELATED STORIES

1
Matthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in Japan Photo
Matthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in Japan

Matthew Morrison will be starring as Billy Flynn in Chicago in Japan! See details and learn how to purchase tickets.

2
THE COLOR PURPLE Hits $25 Million at the Box Office Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Hits $25 Million at the Box Office

The Color Purple has hit $25 million at the box office, building on its impressive $18 million debut. The box office feat shows displays a resurgence for movie musicals at the box office, setting the stage for Mean Girls on January 12.

3
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors are coming up and we are celebrating the special occasion with some of our favorite videos of past Broadway performances. Check out the full list!

4
Video: Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs Stars in the Night & Where You Go Photo
Video: Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'

Two new videos have been released of the cast performing songs from Harmony! Check out 'Where You Go' performed by Julie Benko and Sierra Boggess, as well as 'Stars In The Night' performed by Chip Zien, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 28th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 28th, 2023
Matthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in JapanMatthew Morrison to Star as Billy Flynn in CHICAGO in Japan
Video: Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the HARMONY Cast Perform 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'Video: Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, and the HARMONY Cast Perform 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'
Kennedy Center Honors Will Air Tonight, December 27Kennedy Center Honors Will Air Tonight, December 27

Videos

Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go' Video
Boggess, Benko, & HARMONY Cast Performs 'Stars in the Night' & 'Where You Go'
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show Video
The Company of THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Reveals Their Favorite Lines In the Show
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You