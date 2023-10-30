Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Broadway.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Wicked

Shop special 20th Anniversary souvenirs and merch in our theatre shop - including the Wicked 20th Defy Gravity Hat, the 20th Anniversary Magnet, the Wicked Pink Green Tee, and more.

Shop now!

 Wicked 20th Anniversary ProgramWicked

Celebrate 20 years of Wicked with the official 20th Anniversary Program! Features behind the scenes of Wicked for the past 20 years!
Wicked 20th Anniversary Magnet

Wicked 20th Anniversary Magnet image Standard Broadway magnet featuring the Wicked 20th anniversary keyart.


Wicked 20th Defy Gravity Hat

Wicked 20th Defy Gravity Hat image Black adjustable dad hat featuring Defy Gravity in green on the front, and Wicked 20th on the back.


Wicked Lapel Pin

Wicked Lapel Pin image Show your love for Wicked with a Wicked the Musical lapel pin.


Wicked Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve Tee

Wicked Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve Tee image Get inspired to defy gravity in your own life with this Wicked Defy Gravity long sleeve shirt. This unisex shirt is made from 100% cotton.


Wicked Shiz Joggers

Wicked Shiz Joggers image Live your days as a student at dear old Shiz in these charcoal scholarly joggers. These feature a unisex fit, ribbed bottom cuff and waistband with drawstring. 80% Ringspun Cotton, 20% Polyester. Printed in California, USA.


Wicked Fade Keyart Tee

Wicked Fade Keyart Tee image Show off your Wicked pride with this unisex tee featuring the classic photo of your favorite witches. This tee also features the Wicked logo printed on the front.


Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee

Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee image Who can say if you'll be changed for the better? But when you wear this For Good V-Neck T-shirt, you will be changed for good! This black T-shirt features Elphaba and Glinda in a silhouette design with the lyrics "I have been changed for good" across the front. Made from 100% organic cotton. Machine wash inside out.


Wicked Women's Pullover

Wicked Women's Pullover image Your whole life will change once you're with the wizard OR once you've tried on this grey logo woman's organic hooded pullover


Wicked Pink Green Socks

Wicked Pink Green Socks image Mismatched adult jacquard dress socks featuring your favorite witches.


Wicked Reusable Tote

Wicked Reusable Tote image Reusable tote bag featuring the Wicked logo and your favorite witches.


Wicked Friend of Elphaba White Tee

Wicked Friend of Elphaba White Tee image White unisex crewneck t-shirt featuring FRIEND OF ELPHABA pride artwork.


Wicked Smoke Keyart Tee

Wicked Smoke Keyart Tee image Show off your Wicked pride with this unisex tee featuring the classic photo of your favorite witches. This tee also features the Wicked logo printed on the front.


Wicked Pink Green Tee

Wicked Pink Green Tee image

Fitted Tee featuring the line Pink Goes Good With Green featuring Elphaba and Glinda. Sizing runs Small - 2X-Large.


2023 Regional Awards


1
Kimber Elayne Sprawl Takes Over Our Instagram Story for WICKEDs 20th Anniversary! Photo
Kimber Elayne Sprawl Takes Over Our Instagram Story for WICKED's 20th Anniversary!

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Kimber Elayne Sprawl takes you behind the scenes of Wicked's 20th Anniversary performance!

2
Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform For Good Photo
Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'

Wicked stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz appeared on GMA3 this afternoon to perform 'For Good' from the hit musical. The duo appeared on Good Morning America earlier this morning with the cast to perform 'One Short Day.' Watch the video of their performance now!

3
Video: Watch WICKED Perform One Short Day on GMA Photo
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

The cast of Wicked appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform 'One Short Day,' ahead of the musical's 20th anniversary on Broadway. Watch Alyssa Fox, McKenzie Kurtz, and the ensemble of Wicked perform in the new video now!

4
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

Two new videos have been released in conjunction with Wicked's 20th anniversary on Broadway, which feature past Elphabas and Glindas reflecting on the past 20 years.

