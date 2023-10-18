Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop merch and souvenirs from Harmony in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take a look at items including the Piano Key Hoodie, the Logo Cap, and more below.

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s Harmony which begins previews at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Wednesday, October 18th.

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.



Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.

Harmony Broadway Logo Cap

Adjustable dad hat featuring the Harmony logo on the front and the line Two Is Company, Three's A Chord. One size fits most.



Buy Now»

Harmony Logo Tee

Unisex t-shirt featuring the Harmony logo on the front and Every Single Day We'll Remember What We Do Today. Runs Small - 3X-Large.



Buy Now»

Harmony Piano Key Hoodie

Burgundy zip up hoodie with the Harmony logo on the front and piano keys art on the back.



Buy Now»

Harmony Logo Pin

Enamel pin featuring the Harmony logo.



Buy Now»

Harmony Key Art Magnet

Standard Broadway magnet featuring the Harmony keyart.



Buy Now»