Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop merch and souvenirs from The Wiz in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take a look at items including the News Tambourine, the Lion Plush, the Hair Pick Ornament, and more below.

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical The Wiz will open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street).

The Wiz launched its pre-Broadway national tour with a triumphant opening night last evening in Baltimore with five standing ovations, where the musical had its original world premiere nearly 50 years ago. The Baltimore engagement is sold out.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King), additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), and Emmy Award®-winning music director and Grammy Award®-winning writer, Adam Blackstone (Dance Music Arranger), are conjuring up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.

The Wiz News Tambourine

Keep the beat with a tambourine featuring the line No Bad News! and The Wiz logo.



Buy Now»

The Wiz Enamel Pin Set

Enamel pin set featuring 4 pins: The Wiz logo, a lion, a hairpick, and No Bad News!.



Buy Now»

The Wiz Logo Hat

Black snapback hat featuring Wiz on the front and The Wiz logo on the back.



Buy Now»

The Wiz Logo Socks

Black and gold socks featuring The Wiz logo. one size fits most.



Buy Now»

The Wiz Lion Plush

Plush lion toy wearing a t-shirt that says, Be A Lion and The Wiz logo.



Buy Now»

The Wiz Hair Pick Ornament

Enamel hair pick ornament featuring The Wiz logo.



Buy Now»

The Wiz At Last Mug

Metal mug featuring A Brand New Day At Last! and The Wiz logo. Handwash only. This product is not microwave safe.



Buy Now»

The Wiz Autograph Card

A 5"x7" autograph card featuring The Wiz keyart on one side and The Wiz logo, and a large blank space on the other side.



Buy Now»

The Wiz Load Tote

Tote bag featuring the yellow brick road and the line Don't You Carry Nothing That Might Be A Load with The Wiz logo underneath.



Buy Now»