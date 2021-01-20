Celebrate Valentine's Day With Club Cumming

Celebrate love in 2021 at Club Cumming! bring your own blanket, but hot water bottles provided!

After a sold out NYE outdoor celebration, Daniel Nardicio and Sam Benedict present a second installment of it's Club Cumming sidewalk cabana cabaret series with sultry performances by Boy Radio, an Etta James tribute by Militia Vox, & the French chanteuse from RPDR Nicky Doll, all accompanied by Richard Cortez and his talented Jazz Trio.

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm: Club Cumming's Valentines Day Lovefest has two seatings on Saturday Feb 13th: 5:30pm seating and 8pm seating

$80 per person for a light dinner, a keepsake hand-etched Club Cumming branded champagne flute, (drinks not included) and front row seats to this truly one of a kind affair.

Tickets at www.clubcummingnyc.com