Celebrate Valentine's Day With Club Cumming

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm: Club Cumming's Valentines Day Lovefest has two seatings on Saturday Feb 13th.

Jan. 20, 2021  

Celebrate love in 2021 at Club Cumming! bring your own blanket, but hot water bottles provided!

After a sold out NYE outdoor celebration, Daniel Nardicio and Sam Benedict present a second installment of it's Club Cumming sidewalk cabana cabaret series with sultry performances by Boy Radio, an Etta James tribute by Militia Vox, & the French chanteuse from RPDR Nicky Doll, all accompanied by Richard Cortez and his talented Jazz Trio.

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm: Club Cumming's Valentines Day Lovefest has two seatings on Saturday Feb 13th: 5:30pm seating and 8pm seating

$80 per person for a light dinner, a keepsake hand-etched Club Cumming branded champagne flute, (drinks not included) and front row seats to this truly one of a kind affair.

Tickets at www.clubcummingnyc.com



