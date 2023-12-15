Celebrate The Winter Solstice At Brooklyn Botanic Garden's LIGHTSCAPE

Light up the year's darkest night and mark the official start of winter at BBG's stunning, mile-long illuminated trail.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

Celebrate The Winter Solstice At Brooklyn Botanic Garden's LIGHTSCAPE

Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) invites New Yorkers to brighten up the winter solstice–the shortest day and longest night of the year–by visiting its one-of-a-kind mile-long illuminated trail, Lightscape on Thursday, December 21 at 5 PM.

Now in its third year and featuring more than one million lights, Lightscape's expanded and reimagined trail builds on the natural beauty of BBG's landscapes, trees, water features, and architectural details, taking visitors on an otherworldly nighttime journey through 18 installations by international light artists and design collectives.

Lightscape, which has captivated thousands of visitors this season and fast become New York's contemporary classic for the holidays, will be open through January 1. Hours and tickets are available at bbg.org/lightscape.

 



