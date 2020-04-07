Celebrate Broadway, the Great American Songbook and More Online At 92Y

Sing and celebrate the Great American Songbook with these 92Y online programs!

Wed, April 15, 1-2 pm ET, 3 sessions $115

Join our informal group class led by music director Mary Feinsinger. Sing your favorite Broadway hits, show tunes and standards from the American Songbook. No experience necessary, only a love for music and an enthusiastic voice! "Mary brings her considerable musical and vocal talent to this class of assorted amateurs, encouraging us to raise our voices in the songs we all love, making us feel like we're Broadway stars (or at least in the chorus!)" - Carol Finkel

Wed, April 22, 3:30-4:15 pm, 3 sessions $115

Children sing traditional, Broadway, and popular songs in this new vocal group! No experience necessary-just a love of singing. Led By Ann Hoyt, 92Y's Chair of Vocal Department, Voice, Chorus and Glee Club, she is also an accomplished recital artist and has been on the faculty of the 92Y for over 10 years.

Thu, Apr 23, 11:30 am, $42

In his brief 37 years, he left a musical footprint that has become a vital part of our cultural heritage. Harvey Granat will share and interpret examples from his most classic works, including songs from Porgy and Bess, Funny Face, and Shall We Dance.

Rodgers & Hart, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe

Mon, Apr 27, Tue, Apr 28 and Wed, Apr 29, 2 pm, $60 for 3 events

This three-part series of lectures with video and musical highlights will explore three of the greatest musical pairings in American stage history, Rodgers & Hart, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and Lerner & Loewe.



Performer, producer, and educator Harvey Granat will explore the musical genius of Richard Rodgers in each of his long-term partnerships, first with Lorenz Hart, and later with Oscar Hammerstein. While both partnerships were incredibly prolific and successful, each one produced distinctly different sounds of music and lyrics. Take a closer look at (and listen to) songs from shows like Rodgers and Hart's Pal Joey, Babes in Arms, Jumbo and A Connecticut Yankee and discover how they compare to works in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma, Carousel, South Pacific, The Kind and I, and The Sound of Music.



Hear those songs contrasted with the work of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, a pair just as successful, with settings ranging from a Scottish village to a mining camp in California to King Author's court. Listen to some of their most well-known collaborations including pieces from Brigadoon, Paint Your Wagon, My Fair Lady, and Camelot.



Granat has presented his popular series Harvey Granat Presents the American Songbook for years and has now created this special online series featuring seldom seen video clips and his own performance of these great works.





