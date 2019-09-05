Cathy Weis Projects Announces Fall 2019 Season Of Sundays On Broadway

Cathy Weis Projects announces the fall 2019 season of Sundays on Broadway, an intimate series of performances, film screenings, readings, and discussions on Sunday evenings at WeisAcres. The fall season is curated by Cathy Weis and guest curators Emily Climer, Joanna Kotze, Wendy Perron, and Adrienne Truscott. All events begin at 6pm. $10 suggested donation at the door. WeisAcres is located at 537 Broadway, #3 (between Prince and Spring Streets), in Manhattan.

Choreographer and video artist Cathy Weis launched Sundays on Broadway in May 2014.This one-of-a-kind series serves as a gathering place for artists to perform and discuss their work and processes with audiences in the intimate setting of Weis's SoHo loft. Since its inception, the series has presented the work of dozens of choreographers, filmmakers, performers, and visual artists.

The fall 2019 season will feature new and in-progress works by Keely Garfield, Ambika Raina, Stuart Shugg, and Edisa Weeks (October 6), Aileen Passloff (October 20), Mike Albo, Christen Clifford, and Magda San Milan (October 27), Gregory Corbino, Jennifer Miller, and Lucy Sexton (November 3), Wally Cardona, John Jasperse, and Athena Malloy & Connor Voss (November 24), Jon Kinzel, Jimena Paz, and Vicky Shick (December 8), Ellen Fisher, Carolyn Hall, and Shorties featuring ten surprise artists (December 15).

Fall 2019 Schedule

Sunday, October 6

Curated by Joanna Kotze

Shared evening: Keely Garfield, Ambika Raina, Stuart Shugg, Edisa Weeks

Keely Garfield will present an excerpt from The Invisible Project, a new work-in-progress that focuses on the intersectionality of working artists and aspects of the marginalized workforce. It employs a broad definition of what it means to work, to be seen, and to be invisible, bringing visibility to the substrata of our beautiful, fragile, and resilient interdependence. Garfield is joined in performance by Paul Hamilton, Shane Larson, Molly Lieber, Doug LeCours, Angie Pittman, and non-identifying movers.

A solo created and performed by Ambika Raina, House Rules blends inside and outside, fantasy and reality, live-ness and digital, as the performer continues to grapple with being at odds with herself. Both poetic and fraudulent, the work directly addresses the audience to talk about things that could be about the thing itself...or could be about something else altogether.

Stuart Shugg will perform Marking, a solo that draws, sketches, and traces movement in space to create a kinetic landscape.

Edisa Weeks will present an excerpt from ARISE! Channeling the voices of Henry Highland Garnet and Bob Marley, ARISE! is a post-apocalyptic, raunchy call for all citizens to rise up and "free your mind."

Sunday, October 20

Curated by Wendy Perron

An evening with Aileen Passloff

Aileen Passloff will present a program of dance and film. The evening features five works choreographed by Passloff, including He Dreams of Small Battles, a work dedicated to her mentor James Waring, Measuring, Veni, Nocturne for Bob, and The Interview, a new solo performed by Passloff. Dancers include Chelsea Ainsworth, Louis Benkelman, Andy Chapman, and Charlotte Hendrickson. Passloff will also share excerpts of two films by Marta Renzi: Arthur and Aileen, which documents the rehearsal process between Arthur Aviles and Passloff, and Her Magnum Opus, featuring Passloff as the central character with footage of her performing Table Dance and dancing in Remy Charlip's April and December.

Sunday, October 27

Curated by Adrienne Truscott

Shared evening: Mike Albo, Christen Clifford, Magda San Milan

Mike Albo's performances are a combination of characters, monologue, and standup, using comedy as social critique. He will present current and in-progress work that addresses our obsessions and anxieties of the moment.

Christen Clifford will present an excerpt from Cancer: A Love Story, her first solo show in ten years. In March 2016, in the midst of the political sideshow that has transformed our culture, she was diagnosed with ovarian and uterine cancers. She writes: "I knew that I couldn't fuck or drink my way through this so I documented everything." Cancer: A Love Story is a show about rape, illness, and the crazy things we do to heal ourselves. Directed by Lucy Sexton.

In Magda San Milan's The Cock Painter, she paints life-size images of men being devoured by their own penises, based on classical masterpieces. This solo work uses stand-up comedy, dream analysis, the studio visit format and psychoanalysis to elaborate on human stench, sexuality, and sadness.

Sunday, November 3

Curated by Cathy Weis

Shared evening: Gregory Corbino, Jennifer Miller, Lucy Sexton

Gregory Corbino will present Organ Grinder Song No. 2: brushstrokes, an illuminated painting performance for voice, brushstroke, and light.

Jennifer Miller, circus director and itinerant dancer, will perform Vermont Migrations, five and a half short dances germinated deep in the rolling hills of Trump country.

Lucy Sexton will perform as The Factress with help from her backup team Dance Explosion. The Factress is confused and upset about almost everything and will express it in movement and ranting. Fun!

Sunday, November 24

Curated by Cathy Weis

Shared evening: Wally Cardona, John Jasperse, Athena Malloy & Connor Voss

Wally Cardona will perform material from a new work-in-progress.

John Jasperse will share some material from current work in the studio. Discussing the process, he writes: "I am keenly aware of late of the inordinate amount of my conscious energy that is consumed by thoughts of both the past and the future. Whether it be nostalgia for what seems lost, the horror of some atrocity in the day's news, or in history that has led society to its current challenges, or thoughts which project into the future that are tinged with either hope or worry, I am increasingly disturbed by how difficult it is to actually be present in the moment itself. The noise of the preoccupations with moments in time other than the immediate here and now is deafening. I am not looking to live in a fantasy of an a-historical present, but I do believe that one of the capacities of dance might just be the ability to re-calibrate the balance somewhat back to the present and to perhaps create some opening in what feels as if it is an ever closing aperture."

In their first collaborative project, Athena Malloy and Connor Voss examine the physical, psychological, and psychic realms of the individual in combination with another being. Through this, they mine the richness and internal connection not available in isolation.

Sunday, December 8

Curated by Cathy Weis

Shared evening: Jon Kinzel, Jimena Paz, Vicky Shick

Jon Kinzel will show video and dance stemming from Pacific Terminus (2019), an ongoing collaborative project with visual artist Bob Ajar created during a recent performance residency at Telematic. In some ways, the work represents a sequel to Kinzel's Atlantic Terminus (2016), an installation he presented at The Invisible Dog that rested on a pretext of using his own belongings as a set. Simon Courchel performs with Kinzel.

Over the years, Vicky Shick and Marilyn Maywald-Yahel have been exploring nuance, intimacy, and extravagance through movement. This segment Shick will present is a glimpse of that work.

Jimena Paz will present a solo work-in-progress.

Sunday, December 15

Co-curated by Cathy Weis and Emily Climer

Shared evening: Ellen Fisher, Carolyn Hall, Shorties

Choreographer and performer Ellen Fisher will present Simple, a work that asks: when does movement become dance? Simple investigates routine actions we perform every day and the movements we make when we do them. We navigate through space based on our intent. If you take away that intent, can these movements be considered dance?

Carolyn Hall has created timelines of the history of New York City fish and fisheries. All of us living in the city all bring our personal histories and contexts when interacting with the fishy data. In the space between the science and the personal there is connective tissue and a flow from the ecological to the historical to the present. Hall will be experimenting with a physical conversation in which she and the audience move with and among the data thereby encouraging new connections between us and our surrounding urban aquatic environment.

Shorties is a flurry of micro-dances-one- to two-minute improvisations-performed in quick succession by ten surprise performers.

Sundays on Broadway Fall 2019 is made possible, in part, with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and administered by Lower Manhattan Cultural Council.

For more information about Sundays on Broadway, visit www.cathyweis.org.





