Catch THE WIZ, THE BREAKFAST CLUB, and More at Bryant Park This Summer

May. 31, 2018  

Summer is nearly here and that means it's time to head to Bryant Park for Movie Nights on the Lawn! Continuing the popular tradition of presenting "stars under the stars," the free outdoor festival returns Monday evenings at sunset, beginning June 18 and running through August 10. This year's lineup includes:

June 18, 2018 - August 10, 2018

June 18: The Breakfast Club
June 25: The Philadelphia Story
July 2: A League of Their Own
July 9: Little Miss Sunshine
July 16: Fried Green Tomatoes
July 23: The Princess Bride
July 30: When HARRY Met Sally...
August 6: The Wiz
August 13: Thelma and Louise
August 20: The Terminator

The films are projected onto a screen 20 feet high by 40 feet wide. Bryant Park is located at 42nd Street and the Avenue of the Americas. Snacks, meals, and refreshments are available at the Bryant Park Grill and Caf, Southwest Porch, and in-park kiosks operated by COFFEED, Wafels & Dinges, Breads Bakery, and Le Pain Quotidien. An expanded selection of curated food options from Hester Street Fair is also available. Each presentation starts on Monday evenings at sunset.The lawn opens at 5pm.Classic animation provided courtesy of Warner Bros. Captions will be displayed for all films.

For more, visit: bryantpark.org/programs/movie-nights

