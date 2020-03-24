Casting Director Jen Rudin Offers Free Weekly Online Support For Parents Of Young Actors

Award-winning casting director Jen Rudin continues to offer weekly online support chats to support young actors and their parents at this time. Each week, the hour-long chat has a specific theme. Past meetings have included tips on self taping for voiceovers and live action, and strategies to keep young actors focused at this time. The meetings have been attended by hundreds of parents so far from all over the United States.

"We had a huge turnout for the first meeting," said Rudin. "Parents were grateful to have a community to reach out to and connect with during this challenging time."

The next chat is Wednesday, April 1 at 2 pm EST. The weekly hour chats are free and registration is first come, first served. Visit www.jenrudincasting.com to register for the weekly.

If you can't make the chats, Rudin posts them in her popular Confessions of a Casting Director podcast, launched after the success of her book Confessions of a Casting Director (HarperCollins)

Jen Rudin is an award-winning casting director who began her over thirty-year career in show business as a child actor at age eight. As a casting executive at the Walt Disney Company, Jen conducted extensive talent searches all over the United States, identifying and hiring actors who went on to star on Broadway in The Lion King, Mary Poppins and The Little Mermaid and in beloved Disney movies like The Incredibles, The Princess and the Frog, Chicken Little and Brother Bear. Her company, Jen Rudin Casting, casts projects in New York and Los Angeles.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You