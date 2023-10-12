Cast Set for BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company has revealed the cast for the world premiere of Buena Vista Social ClubTM, directed by Tony nominee Saheem Ali (Fat Ham), with a book by Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), music by Grammy Award winning Buena Vista Social Club, and choreography by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Carousel, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story). Tony Award winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit) will lead the music team as Music Producer.

Atlantic Theater Company proudly presents the world premiere musical Buena Vista Social ClubTM, the story behind the legendary 8X platinum, Grammy-winning album that ignited a spark in the heart of Havana and became a global sensation. This production brings the acclaimed album to life with an exceptional company of artists and performers from all over the world.

The international cast of Buena Vista Social ClubTM will feature Skizzo Arnedillo (Best Original Choreography Nominee Off-Broadway, A Class Act), Renesito Avich (Latin Grammy nominee), Natalie Belcon (Matilda), Angélica Beliard (Summer), Kenya Browne (Off-Broadway debut), Danaya Esperanza (Comedy of Errors), Carlos Sanchez Falú (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Jared Machado (Off-Broadway debut), Hector Juan Maisonet (On Your Feet!), Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Marielys Molina (Motown), Julio Monge (Lincoln Center’s Twelfth Night), Leonardo Reyna (Off-Broadway Debut), Mel Semé (Off-Broadway debut), Olly Sholotan (Peacock’s “Bel-Air”), Jainardo Batista Sterling (Whitney Museum’s Lacks Criticality), Nancy Ticotin (In The Heights), and Luis Vega (Tell Hector I Miss Him).

Buena Vista Social ClubTM begins performances on Friday, November 17th, and will open Wednesday, December 13th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 31st.

Director Saheem Ali says, “I’m delighted to be working with this fantastic group of artists from across the country and the globe, including Cuba, Mexico, Spain and the Netherlands. It’s thrilling to be in a room with actors, musicians and dancers at the very top of their craft.”

Buena Vista Social ClubTM will feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Jonathan Deans, music supervisor Dean Sharenow, music director Marco Paguia, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, dialects by Rosie Berrido, vocal coaching by Dawn-Elin Fraser, props by Matt Carlin, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA. Amanda Michaels will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

BIOGRAPHIES

SKIZZO ARNEDILLO

(Ensemble). Born in San Sebastian Spain. Has 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry.Broadway and Tour: On Your Feet! (Dance Captain). Select Theatre: Beauty and the Beast, Peter Pan, Wedding Singer, Saturday Night Fever, Chicago (Spain), Carmen; An Afro-Cuban Jazz Musical (Olney Theatre, Dance Captain), Man Of La Mancha (The 5th Avenue Theater, Assistant Choreography/Dance Captain). Other credits include Nominated for Best Original Choreography Off-Off Broadway 2022 (A Class Act) and National Spanish Television (Choreographer). 30 años en esta industriason suficientes para darse cuenta de que el pasado no te asegura el futuro, pero te prepara para disfrutar y vivir el presente. Doy gracias y valoro cada segundo que me permiten seguir compartiendo emociones y sentimientos con aquellos que disfrutande nuestra profesión. Open your heart and enjoy it!!!

RENESITO AVICH

(Eliades) is a Cuban singer-songwriter, musician, multi-instrumentalist, arranger, producer, and 2022 Latin Grammy nominee based in Florida-USA. Renesito’s most recent music release "TRES" is currently nominated for the 2023 Latin Grammys under the category of Best Instrumental Album. Renesito is also known as one of the greatest Cuban Tres Guitar players worldwide. He has collaborated and performed with stellar musicians including Oscar de León, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Willy Chirino, Albita Rodriguez, Leoni Torres, Rafael "El Pollo" Brito, and Paquito D'Rivera.

NATALIE BELCON

(Omara). Credits include – National Tour: Wicked (Madame Morrible). Broadway: Matilda (Mrs. Phelps), Avenue Q (Original Cast as Gary Coleman), Rent (Joanne). Off-Broadway: Ahrens and Flaherty's The Glorious Ones at Lincoln Center. Regional: Ahrens and Flaherty's new musical (adapted by Frank Galati), Knoxville, at Asolo Repertory Theatre. Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Recurring and guest starring roles on a number of TV shows and featured roles in a few films. PBS Great Performances: Play On!

ANGÉLICA BELIARD

(Ensemble) is thrilled to be making her debut at Atlantic Theater Company with such a special Latinepiece. Broadway: Summer, On Your Feet! Regional: WSS (The Muny), Oliver as Bet, The Life (Encores!), Pipeline (Gallery Players), Kiss My Aztec (Hartford Stages, La Jolla Playhouse, Berkeley Rep). Film: Every Right, Better Nate than Ever, Laff in the Dark. NYFW: Hermes, Heidi Klum. Thank you CTG; Immense gratitude to my dear friends who are always in my corner guiding me with love. Angelicabeliard.com, IG: angelicabeliard_

KENYA BROWNE

(Young Omara). Born and raised in Playa Del Carmen, México. With a Bachelor in Performing Arts, she discovered her love for musical theater at 13 years old. Since then, she has participated in multiple musical theater workshops and productions, taking courses to specialize and continue her professional development. As a singer, she participated two consecutive years at the “Hanal Pixaan” (2018-2019), a local cultural event for “Día de los muertos” celebrated in Mexico, with ALLTOURNATIVE, with an acoustic duet presenting a set of cultural bolero music. Currently she is part of the cast of Buena Vista Social ClubTM with Atlantic Theater Company playing young Cuban singer Omara Portuondo.

DANAYA ESPERANZA

(Young Haydee). Off-Broadway: Comedy of Errors, for colored girls…, Tempest, Twelfth Night (The Public). Misanthrope (Molière in the Park). Merchant of Venice (TFANA/STC). Bayano (NBT). Play On! Shakespeare(CSC/OSF). Breitwisch Farm (Esperance). Mary Jane, Othello (NYTW). Men on Boats (Playwrights Horizons/Clubbed Thumb). Washeteria (Soho Rep). Our Lady of Kibeho (Signature). Regional: The Bleeding Class (Chautauqua). Midsummer (Folger). Alma (DCPA). Annie Salem… (NYSF). Joe Turner Vino y Se Fue (Seattle Rep). Romeo and Juliet (STC). Protect the Beautiful Place (McCarter). Another Word for Beauty (Goodman). Zoom & Podcast/Radio: Coriolanus (Play On). Isolated Incidents(Rattlestick/Broadway Podcast Network). Missing Them (Working Theater). Coriolanus (Next Chapter Podcasts). The Bleeding Class (Geva). Mother's Tongue (Milwaukee Rep). Letters From Cuba (Acting Company). Alma (ATC). Film: After Party. Television: “The Blacklist,” “Elementary”. Training: The Juilliard School.

CARLOS SANCHEZ FALÚ

(Ensemble) is a dancer, teacher, and choreographer born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Being raised on the island created a sense of urgency to grow and diversify in order to live the artist way. With training in Jazz, Ballet, Contemporary, Hip Hop, and many Latin styles acquired by the culture, his movement is continuously evolving to create seamless transitions between different forms of this art. His dancing credits include Bad Bunny Coachella 2023, World Hottest Tour 2022, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Kat Graham GLAAD Awards 2022, Wycleaf Jean (“What happened to love” Music Video), Luis Fonsi (“Calypso” Music Video), Ednita Nazario, Olga Tañon, Vico C, and many others. He has performed with companies like BocaTuya, Andanza, and Falcon Dance and with Choreographers like Javier “Javi” Padilla, Dolly Sfeir, Karla Puno Garcia, Jena VanEislander, and others, performing original work and repertoire.

JARED MACHADO

(Young Compay) is excited to be making his Off-Broadway debut! Hailing from Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA), where he immersed himself in the art of Musical Theater, Jared's journey continued at the University of Arizona's BFA Musical Theater program. There, he left his mark as the Prince of Morocco in Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice and Georg in Spring Awakening. Jared's professional theater credits include Henry in Next to Normal, Johnny in Green Day's American Idiot, and Mischa in Ride the Cyclone at Chance Theater in Anaheim, California. Beyond the spotlight, Jared wears multiple hats as a devoted teacher, gifted musician, and a Dungeon Master weaving imaginative tales. He would like to thank his family for always being there for him, in the seats and at home.

HECTOR JUAN MAISONET

he/him (Ensemble) is excited to be performing at Atlantic Theater Company with this beautiful show and incredible team. Credits: On Your Feet! (Broadway: Swing/Assistant Dance Captain), (1st National: Ensemble/Kenny), (West End: Assistant Choreographer). Regional: West Side Story-PR, In The Heights (Broadway Music Circus). Grateful for all the love and support from my family and friends. IG: @Hectorjuan27

ILDA MASON

(Ensemble) was born and raised in Panamá where she began her acting career with productions such as Peter Pan (Peter Pan), Beauty and the Beast, A Chorus Line (Bebe), and Hello Dolly (Minnie) among others. She was a professional dancer on Panamá’s “Dancing with the Stars” (Season 2 Champion). She’s immensely grateful to have made her feature film debut in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and her Broadway debut with the same show, directed by Ivo Van Hove. Her favorite credits include Evita (A.R.T., Shakespeare Theater Company), Come Fall in Love (The Old Globe Theater), On Your Feet! (National tour), West Side Story (Paper Mill Playhouse, Signature Theatre), Cinderella (National tour), and Legally Blonde(China tour). She’s filled with gratitude for the opportunity of telling stories on stage and onscreen, especially Latine ones like BVSC. You can follow Ilda on socials at www.ildamason.com and @ildamason on Instagram.

MARIELYS MOLINA

(Ensemble). Born and raised in Caracas, Venezuela. Broadway credits include On Your Feet!, Motown (Marvelette), Twyla Tharp’s Come Fly Away (Alternate Kate), and Sweet Charity. National Tours include Swing (Latin Swing Couple), Come Fly Away (Slim). Other productions include Peepshow (Wicked Wendy) at Planet Hollywood in Vegas, and Cotton Club Parade at New York City Center’s Encores!. Marielys has performed with several artists like Ludacris, P. Diddy, Beyoncé, Ashanti, Sean Paul, Madonna, Jon Batiste, and more. She has also appeared on SNL, Jay Leno, VMA’s, several movies, and commercials. Marielys feels blessed to be a part of this production amongst such talented humans. Muy agradecida y orgullosa.

JULIO MONGE

(Compay). Broadway: On Your Feet!; Lincoln Center’s Twelfth Night; Fosse; Paul Simon’s The Capeman; Man of La Mancha; Victor/Victoria; Chronicle of a Death Foretold; Jerome Robbins' Broadway. Off-Broadway: John J. Caswell, Jr.’s Wet Brain (Playwrights Horizons/MCC Theater); Luis Alfaro’s Oedipus El Rey (Public Theater); Hamlet (Delacorte Theater); Much Ado About Nothing (Delacorte Theater); Antony and Cleopatra (Public Theater); Pericles (Public Theater); Wendy MacLeod's Sin (Second Stage Theater); Henry VIII (Delacorte Theater). Television: “For Life,” “100 Center Street,” “Law and Order,” “Live from Lincoln Center: Twelfth Night,” “Great Performances Dance in America: Fosse”. Films: Come Find Me, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

LEONARDO REYNA

(Young Ruben). Born in Cuba, Leonardo Reyna's deep connection with music led him on an extraordinary journey from a young age. At 10 years old, he left his home country after winning a competition in Santiago de Chile. He continued to nurture his talent through masterclasses and competitions across Latin America. His passion for music has shaped his remarkable musical path, captivating audiences, and juries worldwide. Leonardo sought guidance from esteemed teachers Teresita Junco and Rosario Franco at the University of Art (ISA) and the National Conservatory "Amadeo Roldan" in Havana. This mentorship nurtured his abilities and instilled in him an appreciation for the classical European school of music. He further polished his skills as a soloist, culminating in the completion of his Bachelor's and Master's. He had also specialized in Lied-Accompaniment with revered artists like Prof. Wolfram Rieger and bass-baritone Thomas Quastoff.

MEL SEMÉ

(Ibrahim). Born and raised in the vibrant streets of Camagüey, Cuba, Mel is a musical sensation whose talent knows no bounds. His deep-rooted passion for music led him to the prestigious University of Arts in Havana, where he honed his craft and emerged as a true virtuoso. Semé’s musical journey has taken him far beyond his Cuban roots. Today, he splits his time between Barcelona and Los Angeles and now he’s begun his journey through New York’s theatre scene. His diverse influences, ranging from traditional Cuban rhythms to contemporary pop, folk, and jazz, infuse his music with a unique and captivating blend of sounds. With his sultry voice and unparalleled skill on various instruments, he transcends borders, captivating audiences globally. His music is a bridge that connects cultures, and his story is a testament to the power of music to unite us all.

OLLY SHOLOTAN

(Young Ibrahim) is a Nigerian-American actor, singer, and music producer. He can be seen starring in Peacock's hit series “Bel Air” as Carlton Banks. Olly also starred in the 2020 Venice International Film Festival selection, Run Hide Fight for writer/director Kyle Rankin. Sholotan most recently appeared in the film Gigi & Nate penned by David Hudgins for director Nick Hamm. Olly has worked alongside Daniel Ezra, Marcia Gay Harden, Isabel May, Jim Belushi, and Coco Jones.

NANCY TICOTIN

(Off-Stage Cover). Equity card 1968, original member of Ballet Hispanico, The Wiz feature film, 1st Broadway revival of West Side Story, Anita in the international tour of that production which ended in Paris, her second home, Anita and Tuptim in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, guest-starred with NYC Ballet as Anita in West Side Story Suite at the invitation of Jerome Robbins. Broadway: Lola in Damn Yankees, In The Heights with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Television: Detective Reina Perez in “Law & Order” with Jerry Orbach, Cesaria Rosario in “Law & Order: SVU” with Danny Pino and Mariska Hargitay. I am filled with gratitude to be a part of this historic musical portrayal.

LUIS VEGA

(Juan De Marcos). New York Theater: Tartuffe (Moliere in the Park); The Gett (Rattlestick Theater); Hindsight (Fault Line); The Underlying Chris (Second Stage); Tell Hector I Miss Him (Atlantic Theater Company); I thought I would die but I didn’t(New Georges/The Tank). Regional Theater: Laughs in Spanish (Denver Center); Change Agent (Arena Stage); The Humans(Broadway National Tour); Where Storms Are Born (Williamstown); The Underpants (Old Globe); Seize the King (La Jolla Playhouse); As You Like It (Guthrie). Film/TV: “Blue Bloods” (CBS), “The Good Fight” (Paramount +), “Madam Secretary” (CBS), Another Earth (Fox Searchlight). Training: MFA: UCSD. IG: @sinverguenzaluisvega.

MARCO RAMIREZ

(Book). Marco’s play, The Royale, was produced at Lincoln Center in 2016 under the direction of Rachel Chavkin. It was honored with Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the play has received over thirty subsequent productions. He's a proud Cuban American, NYU graduate, and a former Juilliard Playwriting fellow. In television, he’s a WGA and Emmy Award-nominated writer, with credits that include “Sons of Anarchy,” “Orange is the New Black,” “Daredevil,” and the upcoming “La Máquina,” starring Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna.

SAHEEM ALI

(Director) is a proud immigrant from Kenya. He received a Tony Award nomination for directing the Pulitzer Prize-winning Fat Ham on Broadway, the 2023 Obie Award for Sustained Excellence in Directing, as well as Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominations for Fat Ham’s Off-Broadway run at the Public Theater, where he serves as the Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director. His production of Merry Wives (Shakespeare in the Park) was recorded for PBS Great Performances and was the subject of the documentary Reopening Night (HBO Max). Recent productions include Goddess (Berkeley Rep), Nollywood Dreams (MCC), Romeo y Julieta, Shipwreck and Richard II (radio plays). Other productions: Fires in The Mirror(Signature Theater), The Rolling Stone (Lincoln Center Theater), Passage (Soho Rep), Fireflies (Atlantic Theater Company), In Our Wounds (MTC), Tartuffe (Playmakers Rep), Where Storms Are Born (WTF), and Kill Move Paradise (National Black Theater). He is a Usual Suspect at New York Theater Workshop, a Sir John Gielgud SDCF Fellow, and a Shubert Fellow.

PATRICIA DELGADO

(Co-Choreographer), Cuban-American, born in Miami, Florida was a principal dancer with the Miami City Ballet, where she performed works by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Twyla Tharp, Paul Taylor, among others as well as the classical works, Coppelia, Giselle, and Don Quixote, and the role of Juliet in John Cranko's Romeo and Juliet. She has created feature works with choreographers Alexei Ratmansky, Justin Peck, Pam Tanowitz, Jamar Roberts, John Heginbotham, among others. She performed in the musical Brigadoon, directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon at Encores! She starred in the music video “The Dark Side of the Gym” for The National and has appeared as a guest performer on “The Tonight Show”. As a repetiteur for Justin Peck, she staged In Creases on Boston Ballet, Ballet Arizona, and for members of ABT and Heatscape in Dresden, at the Semperoper Ballett. She is the Associate Choreographer on Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. She was an Associate Producer on the 2020 Broadway revival of West Side Story. She is a member of the dance faculty at The Juilliard School and Artistic Advisor of Adriana Pierce’s Queer The Ballet.

JUSTIN PECK

(Co-Choreographer) is a Tony Award winning choreographer, director, filmmaker, and dancer based in New York City. He is currently the acting Resident Choreographer of New York City Ballet. Justin choreographed the 2018 Broadway revival of Carousel. In 2014, Justin was the subject of the documentary BALLET 422, which presents Justin’s craft and creative process as a choreographer, as he creates New York City Ballet’s 422nd commissioned dance. Peck choreographed the feature films Red Sparrow (2016) starring Jennifer Lawrence and directed by Francis Lawrence; West Side Story (2021) in collaboration with director Steven Spielberg; and Maestro (2022) in collaboration with Bradley Cooper. In 2018, Justin directed the New York Times GREAT PERFORMERS Series. Justin’s honors include: the National Arts Award (2018), the Golden Plate Honor from the Academy of Achievement (2019), the Bessie Award for his ballet Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (2015), the Gross Family Prize for his ballet Everywhere We Go (2014), the World Choreography Award for West Side Story (2022), and the Tony Award for his work on Broadway’s Carousel (2018).

DAVID YAZBEK

(Music Producer). A varied career as a recording artist, Emmy Award-winning TV and screenwriter, music producer, and pianist has somehow led Yazbek to become one of Broadway’s preeminent composer/lyricists. The Band’s Visit earned him a Tony Award, Obie, New York Drama Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and two Drama Desk awards. The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Tootsie have received a combined 35 Tony Award nominations, including four for Best Score. As a recording artist, Yazbek is responsible for five albums: The Laughing Man, Tock, Damascus, Tape Recorder and Evil Monkey Man. He has written and/or produced for such acts as XTC, Ruben Blades, The Persuasions, Joe Jackson, Tito Puente and many others. He also produced the original cast albums of his Broadway shows. He has three Grammy Award® nominations. In recent years, he has scored the final season of HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” composed music for Larry David’s Fish in the Dark and written songs and music for Much Ado About Nothing at Central Park’s Delacorte Theater, all while opening productions of Scoundrels and Women on the Verge in London’s West End. In past lives, he has written dozens of scripts and many songs for television and film, won an Emmy Award® for his stint on “Late Night with David Letterman” and wrote the unrelenting theme song for “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?”

ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY

(Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director). At Atlantic, our aim is singular—to empower simple and honest storytelling that fosters greater understanding of our shared world. We are a family of artists dedicated to exploring essential truths onstage, be it a show at Atlantic Theater Company or a class at Atlantic Acting School. As a producer, presenter, and educator of theater, we are driven by the belief that theater can challenge and transform our ways of thinking and urge us to reflect on our role in society. From our Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning productions to our community-based education programs, we are committed to uncovering and celebrating the stories of our varied human existence. Founded as an ensemble of impassioned artists in 1985, Atlantic Theater Company has grown into a powerhouse Off-Broadway company. We challenge, inspire, and awaken audiences with truthful storytelling presented across our two venues, the Linda Gross Theater and the intimate Stage 2 black-box. As a producer of compelling new works, we are committed to championing the stories from new and established artists alike, amplifying the voices of emerging playwrights through our deeply collaborative programs and initiatives. We have produced more than 200 plays and musicals including Tony Award-winning productions of Kimberly Akimbo (David Lindsay-Abaire, Jeanine Tesori), The Band’s Visit (David Yazbek, Itamar Moses), Spring Awakening (Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik), and The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Martin McDonagh); Pulitzer Prize recipients Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis) and English (Sanaz Toossi); New York Drama Critics’ Circle winners for Best New Play The Night Alive (Conor McPherson) and Best Foreign Play Hangmen (Martin McDonagh);Obie Award winners for Best New American Play Guards at the Taj and Describe the Night (Rajiv Joseph); and Obie Award Special Citation recipient Skeleton Crew (Dominique Morisseau).

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

No performances November 23rd, December 9th, December 13th and December 24th.

TICKETS

Regular tickets begin at $95. Order online or by calling 646.452.2220.

Atlantic members receive exclusive access and up to 40% savings on tickets. Memberships begin at $50 and benefits include a priority booking period, no additional fees, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, and more! For more information or to purchase an Atlantic membership, visit atlantictheater.org/join/membership or call 646.452.2220.

Atlantic is committed to connecting deeply and authentically with audiences from a broad range of economic backgrounds, ages, ethnicities, and perspectives. Its access ticket initiative makes $25 tickets available to every preview performance in the 2023|2024 season. Access tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis via Atlantic's website beginning 2 weeks prior to the first performance of each Atlantic Theater Company 2023|2024 production. $25 access tickets for Buena Vista Social Club® will go on sale Thursday, November 3 at noon ET.