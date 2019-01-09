Tony Nominee Carrie Coon Joins Steppenwolf Ensemble

Award-winning actor Carrie Coon to the world-renowned Steppenwolf ensemble. Carrie Coon last appeared on Steppenwolf's stage in the world premiere of Mary Page Marlowe by Pulitzer Prize-winning ensemble member Tracy Letts.

Carrie Coon shares, "Steppenwolf changed my life and it's a privilege to be welcomed into the ensemble. I hope to prove my commitment by acting just as long and half as well as Lois Smith."

Other Steppenwolf credits include Tracy Letts's adaptation of Three Sisters, The March and Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? as "Honey," a role that led to a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award. She won a Critics' Choice Television Award for her performance in HBO's The Leftovers and a TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Drama for her performances in HBO's The Leftovers and FX's Fargo. For her performance in Amy Herzog's world premiere Mary Jane, she garnered a 2018 Lucille Lortel Award, an Obie Award, and a Drama Desk Award nomination. Carrie can currently be seen in USA Network's The Sinner and in Steve McQueen's thriller, Widows.

"Carrie has done a number of plays with us already and what she adds each time is immeasurable. She is committed to Chicago, the theater and to Steppenwolf and has been our staunch advocate throughout the years. I am truly excited to have Carrie and her stellar acting officially in the family," shares Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro.

Carrie Coon is one of Hollywood's most exciting and sought-after talents. With a wide variety of roles across film, television and theatre, she has garnered acclaim throughout her career and fostered an impressive body of work.

Carrie Coon's success can be traced back to the Steppenwolf stage. In 2011, in her inaugural performance with the venerable Chicago-based ensemble, Carrie starred as "Honey" in the theatre company's production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The production opened on Broadway shortly thereafter to acclaim and would go on to win the 2013 Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Play." Carrie was recognized with both a Tony Award nomination for "Best Featured Actress in a Play" and a Theatre World Award in honor of her outstanding Broadway debut.

Since her debut, Carrie has performed in numerous productions for Steppenwolf, including The March, Tracy Letts' adaptation of Three Sisters, and most recently the world premiere of Mary Page Marlowe.

In film, Carrie's breakout role was in the highly acclaimed film Gone Girl opposite Ben Affleck. Carrie will next star in FilmNation's and BBC Films' drama The Nest opposite Jude Law. Carrie can currently be seen in Steve McQueen's heist thriller Widows, which features Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell and Daniel Kaluuya. Additional film credits include "Proxima Midnight" in the Marvel Universe blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War; "Meg Greenfield" in Steven Spielberg's The Post; Kin; Strange Weather; The Keeping Hours; Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town; and Jody Hill's The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.

In television, Carrie most recently starred as "Vera Walker" in the second season of the USA Network's critically acclaimed limited drama series The Sinner. For her work, Carrie is nominated for her third Critics' Choice Television Award.

In 2017, Carrie made history by winning the first-ever double TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Drama for her work in both HBO's The Leftovers and FX's anthology series, Fargo. The latter of which also earned her an Emmy nomination in the category of "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie" as well as a Critics' Choice Award nomination for "Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series." For her work in The Leftovers, Carrie was awarded the 2016 Critics' Choice Television Award for "Best Actress in a Drama Series."

In the theatre, Carrie most recently portrayed the titular character in Amy Herzog's world premiere drama Mary Jane. Her performance garnered a 2018 Lucille Lortel Award, an Obie Award, and a Drama Desk Award nomination. Prior to her performance in Mary Jane, Carrie made her Off-Broadway debut in the 2015 world premiere of Melissa James Gibson's Placebo at Playwrights Horizons.

In addition to her work with Steppenwolf, Carrie's theatrical credits include Magnolia (Goodman Theatre); The Real Thing (Writers Theatre); The Girl in the Yellow Dress (Next Theatre); Our Town and Anna Christie (Madison Repertory Theatre); Reasons to be Pretty, Blackbird (Renaissance Theaterworks); and multiple seasons with American Players Theatre in Spring Green, Wisconsin. Born and raised in Copley, Ohio, she received her B.A. from the University of Mount Union and her M.F.A. in Acting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She currently resides in Chicago with her husband and creative collaborator, Tracy Letts. They have one son.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You