Carolyn Dorfman Dance Presents Celebrate Four Decades At 40/NYC:

Carolyn Dorfman Dance presents Celebrate 40/NYC, in honor of the Company's milestone 40th anniversary on Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 7:30pm at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 W. 55th Street, NYC.

Highlighting works from over 4 decades of creation and performance, these performances feature the NY premiere of Dorfman's newest work, THE ATTITUDE OF DOING, with music by violinist extraordinaire, Regina Carter; co-commission by NJPAC for the TD MOODY JAZZ FESTIVAL; and the NYC theater premiere of NOW!, by the electric Juel D Lane, who began his career with Carolyn Dorfman Dance. Sharing the depth and breadth of the Company's canon of works, selections from its iconic repertory will include Echad, Lifeline, Keystone, Dance/Stories, Interior Designs, Living Room Music, Love Suite Love, and Waves and feature joyous and poignant works from Carolyn's Legacy Project; dances that explore her Jewish heritage, the Holocaust and immigration, including The Klezmer Sketch from Mayne Mentshn (My People), and Cat's Cradle.

Carolyn Dorfman Dance has a rich history of commissioned collaborations and offers that the work of the following artists will also be featured in these performances: Charlotte Blake Alston, Horacee Arnold, Russell Aubrey, Anna Alisa Belous, Svjetlana Bukvich, Kate Freer, Bente Kahan, Pete List, Dave Tennant, Greg Wall and Neal Woodson.

Tickets start at $17.85 and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-40nyc-tickets-879565803997.

About Carolyn Dorfman Dance

Carolyn Dorfman (Artistic Director), choreographer and founding Artistic Director of Carolyn Dorfman Dance (CDD) is known as a creator of evocative dances that reflect her concerns about the human condition. She is interested in creating "worlds" into which the audience can enter. Hailed as the consummate storyteller, Dorfman, a child of Holocaust survivors, has also created a celebrated body of work that honors her Jewish legacy, its trials and triumphs, its treasured uniqueness and, most importantly, its universal connections. Her interdisciplinary and intercultural approach on the stage and in the community explores the rich tapestry of human experience, tradition, and stories.

Celebrating its 41st season, Carolyn Dorfman Dance explores the fullness of life and moves people to connect to our common humanness, build understanding, and face barriers together through innovative and expressive contemporary dance. Through the creation of new work, live performance, education, and community programs, CDD moves minds, hearts, and bodies. We affirm the power of dance as a metaphor for life's delicate balance; the individual and community existing in relation to one another in harmony and peace. CDD's dance entertains, enlightens and encourages humans to engage in working towards a better today and a more equitable tomorrow. We Say Yes! Come Move Human with CDD.

Touring nationally and internationally, her company appears at major theaters, festivals, universities, and non-traditional performance venues. At the heart of CDD's immersive artistic and educational programming is DEPTH- Dance that Empowers People to be more Human. From New York City to Houston, Miami to Omaha, Detroit to Chattanooga, and more, Carolyn Dorfman and Company see dance as a powerful and joyous vehicle for human expression, connection, social action, and change. Multiple tours to Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina have been supported by The Trust for Mutual Understanding, U.S. Arts International, and the U.S. State Department. For Dorfman, "through our work, we reveal the world as it is...the world as it can be".

These performances are dedicated to Carolyn's parents Mala (Weintraub) Dorfman (1923-2022) and Henry Dorfman (1922-2001),. Both Holocaust survivors and immigrants, Carolyn's parents engendered great humanity and passionately delivered their legacy. They inspired the core values of Carolyn Dorfman Dance: a company with a deep respect for DEPTH - Dance that Empowers People To be more Human.

The Company: Kayleigh Bowen, Tyler Choquette, Dominique Dobransky, Hannah Gross, Maiko Harada, Brandon Jones, Jacob Kurihara (Performing Apprentice), Aanyse Pettiford Chandler, Charles Scheland, Jen Silver (Performing Apprentice), Jared Stern, and Andréa Ward. Carolyn Dorfman Dance is supported in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and Cultural Trust/Department of State; New Jersey Arts & Culture Renewal Fund of the Princeton Area Community Foundation; Henry S. and Mala Dorfman Foundation; the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation; Gregory S. Gallick M.D. and Staff; Jeff and Leah Kronthal/Kronthal Family Foundation; Dr. Ann Stock and Arshad Zakaria/Zakaria Family Foundation; Ira & Joan Berkowitz; The Hyde and Watson Foundation; North Star Media; and E.J. Grassmann Trust; among other generous foundations, corporations, and individual donors committed to Carolyn Dorfman Dance's artistry and programming.

