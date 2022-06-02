Carolines On Broadway Celebrates Fathers Day With The Father And Sons Comedy Tour On June 19

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy nightclub, is celebrating Fathers Day in hilarious fashion with the Father and Sons Comedy Tour, a family-friendly live stand-up show starring the Kelly family, father Gerald and his sons Hunter, Isiah and Joshua, on Sunday, June 19 at 6:00 p.m., 1626 Broadway (at 49th Street).

Tickets for the Father and Sons Comedy Tour show are $30.00 per person, plus a two-beverage minimum in the showroom, and are available for purchase at www.carolines.com.

About Gerald Kelly

Russell Simmons calls him the "Black Jackie Gleason," and with his brand of comedy, he's guaranteed to make you a believer in the healing powers of laughter. Previously recognized on 107.5 WBLS (NYC) as a morning show co-host and in Hartford, CT at Hot 93.7 WZMX as part of the Morning Team, Gerald's appeared on numerous shows such as NBC's Last Comic Standing, Americas Got Talent, HBO's Def Comedy Jam, Showtime at the Apollo, Conan O'Brien and the Comedy Special: Chocolate Sundaes [hosted by Tommy Davidson]. Adding to his resume, movies include "Death of a Dynasty," "The Cookout 2" and "Budz House" [which includes the bonus DVD "Budz House Backstage [featuring Kevin Hart]." Gerald's DVDs include Comedy in The Hood, Laugh Bandits: No. 1, Gerald Kelly Live In New York, Gospel Comedy All-Stars 2, and his latest, Gerald Kelly on Broadway.

About Hunter Kelly

Comedy protégé Hunter Kelly has been setting fire to stages across the country since he gained internet success at the tender age of 3 years old with his "basaline" and "cocobuller" viral videos. This budding comic and actor has more personality, charisma, and wit than the average 7-year-old, and recently, Hunter wowed judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara on the latest season of America's Got Talent.

About Isiah Kelly

Isiah Kelly began his career at the age of 9, coming up under the tutelege of his father, comedian Gerald Kelly, and other comics such as Katt Williams and Mike Epps. Now, 29, he has built a resume that would make any father proud. He's performed on Showtime at the Apollo, The Shaq Comedy All-Star Jam, and at Carolines on Broadway. His TV credits include: Whose Got Jokes (hosted by Bill Bellamy), Chocolate Sundaes (hosted by Tommy Davidson), Live at the Gotham on Axis TV, and the movie Cookout 2, as well as being featured on the" Gospel Comedy All-Stars 2″ DVD.

About Joshua Kelly

Joshua Kelly, 15, began his comedy career at the age of six and has been ripping comedy club stages across the country ever since. He's been seen on The Breakfast Club, and The Steve Harvey Morning Show alongside his dad and brothers. He also has a personal appearance in the new TV series "My Store". We can all tell this is just the beginning.