Caroline Kingsbury Releases New Single STRAWBERRY SHEETS

Today, Caroline Kingsbury released her new indie rock track "Strawberry Sheets," produced by herself and Math Bishop, and out on Fortune Tellers. "The song is a beautiful sonic world I created to retreat to during these difficult times. I needed something repetitive and beautiful to get lost in," says Caroline. The new year for Caroline includes her song "Fall In Love" featured in the new film Scream. Out January 14, Scream is bringing her music to an entirely new audience after the song caught the ear of director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin.

Her new single "Strawberry Sheets" was then supposed to arrive the night she was set to perform at Madison Square Garden, opening for The War on Drugs. Says Adam Granduciel of the Drugs: "Caroline Kingsbury wrote me out of the blue on Instagram asking to open our tour when we announced it back in July. I had never heard of her but I listened to a few songs and I knew SHE NEEDED TO PLAY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. Big songs, big voice. Great hooks. I loved it." Out of an abundance of caution with the Covid, WOD decided to go without an opener for the next month. Nonetheless, new Drugs dates will come later this year.

"Strawberry Sheets" is an entry point to Caroline who, last year, released Heaven's Just A Flight, her 16-song debut album, which landed on PopMatters' Best Indie-pop Albums of 2021. Pitchfork said: "The album's instrumentation is a collage of stylistic eras united by their outsized personalities from disco to post-punk...Caroline recalls the naked vulnerability of Kate Bush or Karen O."

It's a huge and enveloping debut album, one centered around her deeply personal experiences of losing her brother Kyle to cancer as she wrote the album (hence the title track) and her own coming out in public after growing up in a religious home in Florida. Caroline had little access to secular music until her teen years when its discovery led her to run headfirst toward a life in music. That music now is a giant coming out party of its own. "Strawberry Sheets" is the first single of much new music to come from Caroline in 2022, as well as tour dates later this year.

