Carol Burnett Joins MAD ABOUT YOU Revival

Deadline reports that stage and screen legend Carol Burnett will reprise her role in the upcoming Spectrum Original "Mad About You" revival. Burnett plays Theresa Semple, Jamie (Helen Hunt)'s mom.

The series stars Hunt and Paul Reiser. It is set 20 years after the original series' seven-season run ended on NBC in 1999.

The revival will explore the fertile ground of modern marriage through the eyes of the Buchmans as newly minted empty-nesters after dropping their unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel (Abby Quinn) off at college.

Burnett, an award-winning actress and best-selling author, is widely recognized by the public and her peers for her work for her comedic and dramatic roles on television, film, and Broadway, most notably The Carol Burnett Show. Ms. Burnett has been honored with Emmys, Golden Globes, People's Choice Awards, the Horatio Alger Award, an Ace Award, and the Peabody. A Kennedy Center Honoree, she received the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for Humor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ms. Burnett has also written three New York Times bestsellers: Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story; This Time Together: Laughter and Reflection and her autobiography, One More Time. Ms Burnett made her Broadway debut in the original production of Once Upon a Mattress and returned to Broadway several times, starring in Fade Out, Fade In, Putting It Together, and Moon Over Buffalo. Ms. Burnett and her daughter, Carrie Hamilton, wrote the play Hollywood Arms, which premiered on Broadway in 2002, directed by Hal Prince.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles