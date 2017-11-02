Carol Burnett Joins BC/EFA's 'Broadway Legends' Holiday Ornament Collection

One of America's most beloved comedians of stage and screen will have a special spot on your tree and in your heart this holiday season. Carol Burnett joins theatre's brightest luminaries as the latest addition to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Broadway Legends ornament collection.

Burnett is the 10th star to join the Broadway Legends series, alongside Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand and Gwen Verdon.

This year's ornament features Burnett as the hilariously brash and relentlessly outspoken Princess Winnifred, an iconic role she originated on Broadway in Once Upon a Mattress in 1959. Dressed in colorful royal princess attire, this stunning collectible is sure to dazzle in any festive home.

"Princess Winnifred holds a dear place in my heart as she was my Broadway debut," Burnett said. "To have her live on, adorning holiday trees and continuing to bring smiles to so many is gratifying. What's even better is that 'Fred' is helping people who need them most get medication and meals and health care."

Burnett received a special Tony Award in 1969 for her contributions to the theater. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her Once Upon a Mattress performance, and again in 1996 for best lead actress in a play for Moon Over Buffalo.

Regarded as one of entertainment's most celebrated comedic forces, Burnett is best known for starring in her sketch and variety show The Carol Burnett Show. The series, which ran for 11 seasons, is included on countless lists as one of the greatest television shows of all time, won 22 Emmy Awards and helped land Burnett a place in the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Tony winners and Broadway icons Bernadette Peters and Kristin Chenoweth will host the Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special on CBS this December, a tribute to Burnett and her long-running variety show.

In addition to her legendary television career, Burnett has been performing in Broadway and regional theatrical productions for six decades. Her career began with her critically acclaimed performance in Once Upon a Mattress. Her most recent Broadway appearance was in Love Letters in 2014.

The Burnett ornament was designed exclusively for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Broadway Legends collection by artist Glen Hanson with the Christopher Radko Company. Hanson has designed the Broadway Legends ornaments for the last four years.

Also available in the Broadway Cares online store are signed copies of Burnett's recently released memoir, In Such Good Company. A love letter to a golden era in television history through the lens of her brilliant show, the book gives an unparalleled behind-the-scenes look into one of television's most revered sketch comedies.

To purchase the limited edition ornament and In Such Good Company, visit broadwaycares.org/carol.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.



For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

Related Articles