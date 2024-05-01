Carnegie Hall to Present THE STAGE OF LEGENDS Gala Evening

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall will present The Stage of Legends: A Gala Evening at Carnegie Hall. This extraordinary evening—with all proceeds benefiting Carnegie Hall's artistic and education programs—features dinner on the legendary Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage and a private musical interlude by the world-renowned mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and pianist Craig Terry. The event's Gala Chair is Sana H. Sabbagh; she is joined by Gala Co-Chairs Xiaoshan Ren and Hope and Robert F. Smith.



Since the day Carnegie Hall opened its doors on May 5, 1891, it has been the aspirational destination for the world's greatest artists. At this annual black-tie gala, guests experience a rare opportunity to dine on the most celebrated musical stage in the world. A cocktail reception begins at 6:30 p.m. with dinner on stage to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Gala tables are priced at $30,000; $60,000; and $100,000 and individual seats at $2,000; $6,000; and $10,000 each. To make a reservation, please visit carnegiehall.org/stageoflegends2024, call Carnegie Hall's Special Events Office at 212-903-9679, or email specialevents@carnegiehall.org. Please note availability is limited due to stage capacity.

