Carnegie Hall and WQXR to Present 12th Season of 'Carnegie Hall Live' Featuring The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra & More

WQXR and Carnegie Hall are uniting to present the 2022-2023 season of Carnegie Hall Live, a series of live concert broadcasts, hosted by WQXR's Jeff Spurgeon and WNYC's John Schaefer.

The season opens Thursday, September 29th at 7pm ET with Carnegie Hall's Opening Night Gala performance from The Philadelphia Orchestra conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. The night features acclaimed pianist Daniil Trifonov as soloist, performing Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1. Also on the program is Ravel's La Valse, Gabriela Lena Frank's "Chasqui" from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 8.

Additional highlights from the season include the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra in their Carnegie debut with conductor of honor Marin Alsop, harmonica master José Staneck, and The São Paulo Symphony Choir in a program of works by Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos; the Berliner Philharmoniker with chief conductor Kirill Petrenko performing Mahler's Symphony No. 7; the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Christian Thielemann; pianist Mitsuko Uchida and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra performing Mozart and Schoenberg; Susanna Mälkki conducting the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra with flutist Claire Chase, and many more.

All Carnegie Hall Live broadcasts air locally on New York's only all-classical music station, WQXR 105.9 FM, and on demand at wqxr.org, and carnegiehall.org/wqxr. In addition, the series airs on public radio stations across the country throughout the year. The full WQXR broadcast schedule is listed below.

"It's an honor to be partnering with Carnegie Hall once again to bring live music to the hearts and ears of music lovers everywhere" said Ed Yim, Chief Content Officer, WQXR. "For its 12th season, we're proud to showcase a global collection of artists and musicians from Carnegie Hall's stage to audiences across the city and around the world, and spotlight the eclectic, diverse scene that is New York."

"Carnegie Hall's 2022-2023 season features superb programs by the leading artists of our time, spanning early music to the latest works written today," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director at Carnegie Hall. "We are excited to share live music at its best with listeners worldwide through our continued partnership with WQXR."

UPCOMING LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor

Daniil Trifonov, Piano

RAVEL La valse

LISZT Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major

GABRIELA LENA FRANK "Chasqui" from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8

Friday, October 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM

São Paulo Symphony Orchestra

Marin Alsop, Conductor of Honor

José Staneck, Harmonica

The São Paulo Symphony Choir

NIKOLAI RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade, Op. 35

HEITOR VILLA-LOBOS Preludio from Bachianas brasileiras No. 4

HEITOR VILLA-LOBOS Harmonica Concerto

HEITOR VILLA-LOBOS Chôros No. 10

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, Music and Artistic Director

Anne Akiko Meyers, Violin

GABRIELA ORTIZ Kauyumari (NY Premiere)

ARTURO MÁRQUEZ Fandango for Violin and Orchestra (NY Premiere)

AARON COPLAND Symphony No. 3

Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Berliner Philharmoniker

Kirill Petrenko, Chief Conductor

G. MAHLER Symphony No. 7

Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM

(Originally recorded on October 13, 2022)

Sphinx Virtuosi

Amaryn Olmeda, Violin

Hannah White, Violin

Tommy Mesa, Cello

Xavier Foley, Bass

VILLA-LOBOS Bachianas brasileiras No. 9

VALERIE COLEMAN Tracing Visions (NY Premiere, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall)

CARLOS SIMON Between Worlds

JESSIE MONTGOMERY Divided (NY Premiere, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall)

XAVIER FOLEY An Ode to Our Times (World Premiere)

BEETHOVEN Finale from Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47, "Bridgetower" (arr. for string orchestra by Rubén Rengel)

Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Brentano String Quartet

·· Mark Steinberg, Violin

·· Serena Canin, Violin

·· Misha Amory, Viola

·· Nina Lee, Cello

HAYDN String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 33, No. 4

BARTÓK String Quartet No. 5

FANNY MENDELSSOHN String Quartet in E-flat Major

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, Music Director and Conductor

Joélle Harvey, Soprano

Daryl Freedman, Mezzo-Soprano

Julian Prégardien, Tenor

Martin Mitterrutzner, Tenor

Dashon Burton, Bass

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Lisa Wong, Chorus Director

BERG Lyric Suite

SCHUBERT Symphony No. 8, "Unfinished"

SCHUBERT Mass No. 6 in E-flat Major, D. 950

Friday, February 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM

Anne-Sophie Mutter, Violin

Mutter Virtuosi

VIVALDI Concerto in B Minor for Four Violins, Strings, and Continuo, RV 580

UNSUK CHIN Gran Cadenza for Two Violins (NY Premiere)

SAINT-GEORGES Violin Concerto in A Major, Op. 5, No. 2

VIVALDI The Four Seasons

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Christian Thielemann, Conductor

ARNOLD SCHOENBERG Verklärte Nacht, Op. 4

RICHARD STRAUSS Eine Alpensinfonie, Op. 64

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM

Mahler Chamber Orchestra

Mitsuko Uchida, Piano and Director

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART Piano Concerto No. 25 in C Major, K. 503

ARNOLD SCHOENBERG Kammersymphonie No. 1, Op. 9

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat Major, K. 595

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Concerto Köln

Jeanine De Bique, Soprano

Mirrors

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL Sinfonia from Partenope, HWV 27

CARL HEINRICH GRAUN "Risolvere non oso" from Rodelinda

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL "Ritorna, o caro e dolce mio tesoro" from Rodelinda, HWV 19

LEONARDO VINCI Sinfonia from Partenope

CARL HEINRICH GRAUN "L'empio rigor del fato" from Rodelinda

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL "Ah, mio cor!" from Alcina, HWV 34

HANDEL "Ballo: Entrée des songes agréables" from Alcina

HANDEL "Ah, Ruggiero crudel" from Alcina

HANDEL "Ombre pallide" from Alcina

HANDEL Suite from Rodrigo

MANNO "Chi può dir che rea son io" from Achille in Sciro

HANDEL "M'hai resa infelice" from Deidamia

HANDEL Sonata in G major, Op. 5, No. 4, HWV. 399

HANDEL "Che sento? Oh dio! ... Se pietà di me non senti" from Giulio Cesare

HANDEL "Ballo: Entrée des Songes agréables effrayés - Combat des Songes funestes et agréables" from Ariodante

C.H. GRAUN "Tra le procelle assorto" from Cleopatra e Cesare

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM

Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

Susanna Mälkki, Chief Conductor

Claire Chase, Flute

JEAN SIBELIUS "Lemminkäinen's Return" from Lemminkäinen Suite, Op. 22

KAIJA SAARIAHO Aile du songe

JEAN SIBELIUS Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 43