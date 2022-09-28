Carnegie Hall and WQXR to Present 12th Season of 'Carnegie Hall Live' Featuring The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra & More

Carnegie Hall and WQXR to Present 12th Season of 'Carnegie Hall Live' Featuring The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra & More
WQXR and Carnegie Hall are uniting to present the 2022-2023 season of Carnegie Hall Live, a series of live concert broadcasts, hosted by WQXR's Jeff Spurgeon and WNYC's John Schaefer.
The season opens Thursday, September 29th at 7pm ET with Carnegie Hall's Opening Night Gala performance from The Philadelphia Orchestra conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. The night features acclaimed pianist Daniil Trifonov as soloist, performing Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1. Also on the program is Ravel's La Valse, Gabriela Lena Frank's "Chasqui" from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 8.
Additional highlights from the season include the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra in their Carnegie debut with conductor of honor Marin Alsop, harmonica master José Staneck, and The São Paulo Symphony Choir in a program of works by Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos; the Berliner Philharmoniker with chief conductor Kirill Petrenko performing Mahler's Symphony No. 7; the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Christian Thielemann; pianist Mitsuko Uchida and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra performing Mozart and Schoenberg; Susanna Mälkki conducting the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra with flutist Claire Chase, and many more.
All Carnegie Hall Live broadcasts air locally on New York's only all-classical music station, WQXR 105.9 FM, and on demand at wqxr.org, and carnegiehall.org/wqxr. In addition, the series airs on public radio stations across the country throughout the year. The full WQXR broadcast schedule is listed below.
"It's an honor to be partnering with Carnegie Hall once again to bring live music to the hearts and ears of music lovers everywhere" said Ed Yim, Chief Content Officer, WQXR. "For its 12th season, we're proud to showcase a global collection of artists and musicians from Carnegie Hall's stage to audiences across the city and around the world, and spotlight the eclectic, diverse scene that is New York."
"Carnegie Hall's 2022-2023 season features superb programs by the leading artists of our time, spanning early music to the latest works written today," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director at Carnegie Hall. "We are excited to share live music at its best with listeners worldwide through our continued partnership with WQXR."
UPCOMING LIVE BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM
The Philadelphia Orchestra
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor
Daniil Trifonov, Piano
RAVEL La valse
LISZT Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major
GABRIELA LENA FRANK "Chasqui" from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout
DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 8
Friday, October 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM
São Paulo Symphony Orchestra
Marin Alsop, Conductor of Honor
José Staneck, Harmonica
The São Paulo Symphony Choir
NIKOLAI RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade, Op. 35
HEITOR VILLA-LOBOS Preludio from Bachianas brasileiras No. 4
HEITOR VILLA-LOBOS Harmonica Concerto
HEITOR VILLA-LOBOS Chôros No. 10
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, Music and Artistic Director
Anne Akiko Meyers, Violin
GABRIELA ORTIZ Kauyumari (NY Premiere)
ARTURO MÁRQUEZ Fandango for Violin and Orchestra (NY Premiere)
AARON COPLAND Symphony No. 3
Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Berliner Philharmoniker
Kirill Petrenko, Chief Conductor
G. MAHLER Symphony No. 7
Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM
(Originally recorded on October 13, 2022)
Sphinx Virtuosi
Amaryn Olmeda, Violin
Hannah White, Violin
Tommy Mesa, Cello
Xavier Foley, Bass
VILLA-LOBOS Bachianas brasileiras No. 9
VALERIE COLEMAN Tracing Visions (NY Premiere, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall)
CARLOS SIMON Between Worlds
JESSIE MONTGOMERY Divided (NY Premiere, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall)
XAVIER FOLEY An Ode to Our Times (World Premiere)
BEETHOVEN Finale from Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47, "Bridgetower" (arr. for string orchestra by Rubén Rengel)
Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Brentano String Quartet
·· Mark Steinberg, Violin
·· Serena Canin, Violin
·· Misha Amory, Viola
·· Nina Lee, Cello
HAYDN String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 33, No. 4
BARTÓK String Quartet No. 5
FANNY MENDELSSOHN String Quartet in E-flat Major
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, Music Director and Conductor
Joélle Harvey, Soprano
Daryl Freedman, Mezzo-Soprano
Julian Prégardien, Tenor
Martin Mitterrutzner, Tenor
Dashon Burton, Bass
The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Lisa Wong, Chorus Director
BERG Lyric Suite
SCHUBERT Symphony No. 8, "Unfinished"
SCHUBERT Mass No. 6 in E-flat Major, D. 950
Friday, February 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM
Anne-Sophie Mutter, Violin
Mutter Virtuosi
VIVALDI Concerto in B Minor for Four Violins, Strings, and Continuo, RV 580
UNSUK CHIN Gran Cadenza for Two Violins (NY Premiere)
SAINT-GEORGES Violin Concerto in A Major, Op. 5, No. 2
VIVALDI The Four Seasons
Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
Christian Thielemann, Conductor
ARNOLD SCHOENBERG Verklärte Nacht, Op. 4
RICHARD STRAUSS Eine Alpensinfonie, Op. 64
Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM
Mahler Chamber Orchestra
Mitsuko Uchida, Piano and Director
WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART Piano Concerto No. 25 in C Major, K. 503
ARNOLD SCHOENBERG Kammersymphonie No. 1, Op. 9
WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat Major, K. 595
Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM
Concerto Köln
Jeanine De Bique, Soprano
Mirrors
GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL Sinfonia from Partenope, HWV 27
CARL HEINRICH GRAUN "Risolvere non oso" from Rodelinda
GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL "Ritorna, o caro e dolce mio tesoro" from Rodelinda, HWV 19
LEONARDO VINCI Sinfonia from Partenope
CARL HEINRICH GRAUN "L'empio rigor del fato" from Rodelinda
GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL "Ah, mio cor!" from Alcina, HWV 34
HANDEL "Ballo: Entrée des songes agréables" from Alcina
HANDEL "Ah, Ruggiero crudel" from Alcina
HANDEL "Ombre pallide" from Alcina
HANDEL Suite from Rodrigo
MANNO "Chi può dir che rea son io" from Achille in Sciro
HANDEL "M'hai resa infelice" from Deidamia
HANDEL Sonata in G major, Op. 5, No. 4, HWV. 399
HANDEL "Che sento? Oh dio! ... Se pietà di me non senti" from Giulio Cesare
HANDEL "Ballo: Entrée des Songes agréables effrayés - Combat des Songes funestes et agréables" from Ariodante
C.H. GRAUN "Tra le procelle assorto" from Cleopatra e Cesare
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM
Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
Susanna Mälkki, Chief Conductor
Claire Chase, Flute
JEAN SIBELIUS "Lemminkäinen's Return" from Lemminkäinen Suite, Op. 22
KAIJA SAARIAHO Aile du songe
JEAN SIBELIUS Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 43