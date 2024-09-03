Carnegie Hall Kicks Off Season-Long NUESTROS SONIDOS Festival During Latin Heritage Month

On Tuesday, October 8, the orchestra opens the Hall's 2024–2025 season with a program that includes baritone Gustavo Castillo in Ginastera's Estancia, and more.
This fall, Carnegie Hall is delighted to join the nationwide Latin Heritage Month celebration as it kicks off Nuestros sonidos—a season-long festival shining a light on Latin culture in the US—with three concerts featuring world renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
On Tuesday, October 8, the orchestra opens the Hall's 2024–2025 season with a program that includes baritone Gustavo Castillo in Ginastera's Estancia, and more. The following night's concert on October 9 includes the New York premiere of a new work for cello and orchestra (co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall) by Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz—holder of Carnegie Hall's Debs Composer's Chair for the 2024–2025 season—as well as Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 61 with narration in Spanish by internationally renowned actress María Valverde. On the final performance of the orchestra's series on October 10, Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade—winner of 18 Latin GRAMMY Awards and four GRAMMY Awards—joins as special guest.
Ahead of the Nuestros sonidos festival kickoff, Carnegie Hall Citywide—the Hall's free concert series with events across all five boroughs of New York City—presents GRAMMY Award–nominated Afro-Cuban singer and composer Daymé Arocena on Friday September 20 in Madison Square Park. Arocena creatively confronts traditional notions of Latin pop by blending Afro-Caribbean beats, modern pop, and neo-soul vocals with endless range. This concert is the culmination of the Procession of Angels for Radical Love and Unity, a collaborative initiative by Madison Square Park Conservancy and Harlem Art Park, conceived by artist María Magdalena Campos-Pons.
On Saturday, September 21, Carnegie Hall presents a free, interactive festival prelude event, Family Day: Baila! Canta! Celebra! The open house, recommended for families with children ages 3–10, features live music, dance, and fun musical activities in both English and Spanish in the Hall's Resnick Education Wing.
Nuestros sonidos festival concerts throughout the 2024–2025 season feature musical styles that range from salsa, bachata, and Latin jazz to reggaeton, hip-hop, classical, and much more. The festival's offerings highlight the game-changing contributions and constant evolution of Latin music from the 1930s to today, with a special focus on genres that have developed and thrived in the US, including vital contributions from the Caribbean.
Additional festival highlights at Carnegie Hall throughout the season include:
Carnegie Hall has invited a Curatorial Council of four Latin music experts to help share their passion and knowledge, working with the Hall's programming team to create this extraordinary celebration. Members of the Curatorial Council are: Marisol Berríos-Miranda—a Puerto Rican ethnomusicologist and Affiliate Professor of Music and Lecturer in the Honors Program at the University of Washington, Seattle; Leila Cobo—a Fulbright scholar who is Billboard's Chief Content Officer for Latin/Español; Josh Kun—a cultural historian, author, curator, and MacArthur Fellow; and Dr. Chris Washburne—a GRAMMY Award-winning musician and Professor of Music at Columbia University, Chair of the Music Department. In this video, the festival's Curatorial Council discusses the history of Latin music in the United States and at Carnegie Hall.
Free concerts are presented in New York City neighborhoods as part of the Carnegie Hall Citywide free concert series; Well-Being Concerts featuring Camila Meza (November 17) and Magos Herrera (May 4), hosted bilingually in Spanish and English, are presented in the Weill Music Room of Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing, plus a performance by pianist Omar Sosa and kora player Seckou Keita, along with percussionist Gustavo Ovalles (February 1) is offered in Zankel Hall Center Stage, hosted by Krista Tippett, host of the popular podcast On Being; and online concerts and exclusive content streaming on Carnegie Hall+ round out the Hall's programming.
In spring 2025, the Nuestro sonidos celebration will further extend beyond the walls of Carnegie Hall to include public events hosted by leading cultural institutions in New York and beyond, offering an expansive exploration that includes visual art exhibitions, dance performances, film screenings, and more.
Among the festival partner organizations are: 1580 Enterprises, Abrams ComicArts/Megascope, Afrofuturism Art and STEM, American Composers Orchestra, Americas Society, Belongó, Black Speculative Arts Movement, Blacknuss Network, Bronx Music Hall, The Children's Art Carnival, Department of Music and The Center of Jazz Studies at Columbia University, Dieselfunk Studios, Flushing Town Hall, Harlem Stage, Hispanic Star, Jazzmobile, The Juilliard School, Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, National Sawdust, New York City Center, New York Film Academy, New-York Historical Society, Renegade Performance Group, Roho Artes Studios, SambaSalsa Entertainment, Society of Illustrators, WQXR/New York Public Radio, Writers Read, YCC Productions, YIVO Institute for Jewish Research, and Ysolstar.
For the most up-to-date information on performances at Carnegie Hall and partner institutions, visit carnegiehall.org/NuestrosSonidos over the coming months.
Videos