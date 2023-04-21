Carmen Cusack To Release Album Of Original Music LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Two-time Tony Award nominated actress Carmen Cusack will debut her first-ever full album of original music. The star of Broadway's Flying Over Sunset and Bright Star (for which she received a nomination for the Grammy Award) premiered her touching and impressive musical catalogue in 2021 at 54 Below in a coffee-house concert titled BARING IT ALL. Those songs performed over two October nights time have built the album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME, which will be released on April 25th, 2023 on all major platforms, with other platforms like Spotify and Amazon to follow later.

Lay Your Hands On Me is being called a "frank and poignant confessional is an elegy for a childhood lost and found through music that spans balmy front porches in Alabama and chilly nights on Broadway." The album was created in collaboration with Joe Jung and even recorded inside an old abandoned church in the middle of nowhere. It features eight original compositions that are "steeped in swampy revival rock, the darkest of blues, and tinged with pop Americana." As the writer who saw Baring It All and rave-reviewed it (read the review HERE), this journalist can solidly say that these descriptions out of the Carmen Cusack publicity offices are absolutely accurate to the vibe of the original concert which led to this recording. Broadway World will follow up in a few days with a review of this exciting new venture; in the meantime, put April 25th on your calendar and pick up LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME on apple music/iTunes and other streaming services.

LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME ALBUM TRACKLIST

1. Show Me a Man

2. Shane

3. Did the Best I Could

4. Rebellious Child

5. When This Is Over

6. Happy

7. I'll Never Get Over You

8. Sorry

MORE ABOUT Carmen Cusack

Carmen Cusack most recently starred on Broadway as Clare Booth Luce in James Lapine's acclaimed musical, FLYING OVER SUNSET. The role earned her a second Tony Award nomination. She was previously nominated for a Tony and a Grammy for her critically acclaimed lead role in Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Broadway musical, BRIGHT STAR. On screen, she was featured opposite Tom Hanks in Tristar's A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD, and she recurred in the Facebook series SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. She starred as Julia Sugarbaker in the world premiere adaptation of DESIGNING WOMEN at TheatreSquared and as Lynn Gardner in MCC's Off-Broadway revival of CARRIE. Additional notable North American credits includes Dot in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Chicago Shakespeare, Nellie Forbush in the First National Tour of Lincoln Center's revival of SOUTH PACIFIC, and Elphaba in the First National Tour of WICKED. Her West end credits include Fantine in Les Miserables and Rose in The Secret Garden at the Royal Shakespeare Company. She toured the UK as Christine in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA and as Eva Cassidy in OVER THE RAINBOW. Ms. Cusack studied opera at the University of North Texas, which gave her its first honorary baccalaureate degree in 2018.

Visit Carmen Cusack on Instagram HERE, on Twitter HERE, and on Facebook HERE.