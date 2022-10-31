Carly Rae Jepsen Announces Broadway-Inspired 'Surrender My Heart' Music Video

Carly Rae Jepsen will make her "return" to Broadway for a new music video!

Jepsen will partner with Lenovo to produce a first-of-its-kind, Broadway-inspired music video for her single "Surrender My Heart" from her critically acclaimed fifth studio album The Loneliest Time, which dropped on October 21 (via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope).

Collaborators on the new LP include Rufus Wainwright, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, Alex Hope, Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij and Bullion.

Performing in the heart of New York City on November 17th, Carly will showcase her love of Broadway by bringing theater goers on a journey through her newest music video - all performed on stage in front of a live audience.

Leading up to the performance, Carly will work with an all-star creative team to bring her Broadway pop vision to life with signature vibrant colors and the addition of some exciting cameos, truly making this an unforgettable one night only experience for fans in attendance.

Carly Rae Jepsen was seen on Broadway in the title role of Rogers & Hammerstein's Cinderella and played Marty in FOX's Grease LIVE! in 2016.

"It's almost impossible for me to express how much passion I have for theater and I'm beyond excited that Lenovo and Intel are going on this journey with me to turn one of my new tracks into a live Broadway inspired music video," says Carly Rae Jepsen. "Broadway was hit especially hard throughout the pandemic and I love that I will have the opportunity to utilize my new music to bring attention to this inspiring community."

A limited number of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Fans, 21+ or older, will have the chance to win access to this exclusive live NY event! Additionally, specific props and costumes from the music video will be auctioned off at a later date to benefit charities close to Carly's heart.

Lenovo and Carly will tease the rehearsal process and the frantic behind the scenes action expected from any live Broadway performance on social media throughout pre-production and the day of the actual show!

In her exuberant pop anthems, Carly Rae Jepsen seeks out the thrilling new emotions that surface in love and amplifies them into musical adrenaline rushes. By distilling pure feeling into soaring hooks, the Canadian singer/songwriter, who broke out with her 2012 global hit "Call Me Maybe," has been recognized as a modern master of pop songwriting.

Now she emerges from a period of isolation with her new album The Loneliest Time, which sees her pushing her craft in more introspective and playful directions. Without compromising her infectious dance sensibilities, she emerges a more astute and compassionate songwriter, marking a progression from 2019's lovesick Dedicated and the buoyant '80s-inspired synth-pop on E·MO·TION, the 2014 LP that launched her into cult pop star status.

What has remained constant across her career so far is that songwriting is Jepsen's way of exploring her fascination with relationships. She grew up in Mission, British Columbia, with divorced parents who had both remarried by the time she was 5. Observing how different those partnerships were, she carried a curiosity about romantic dynamics into her adult life, where she jots down any reflection that has lyrical potential.

Ultimately, she hopes that her lyrical candor will remind listeners that they are never truly isolated. "There's a communal feeling in knowing that so many people are feeling the same way that you do," she says. "There's a connection in knowing that other people also feel lonely."

Watch the announcement video here: