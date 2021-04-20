Carly Hughes, Mandy Gonzalez, Kathryn Gallagher & More to Take Part in BCRF's Virtual Hot Pink Evening

Breast Cancer Research Foundation is presenting a Virtual Hot Pink Evening on Thursday May 20, 2021. The event will feature host Elizabeth Hurley, with special guests Sir Elton John, Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka, Edie Falco, Gayle King, Sebastian Arcelus, Will Chase, Wilson Cruz, Edie Falco, Kathryn Gallagher, Mandy Gonzalez, Jenna Leigh Green, Carly Hughes, Orfeh & Andy Karl, Karlie Kloss, Laura Osnes, Adam Pascal, Paul Shaffer, Anthony Rapp, Krysta Rodriguez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tracie Thoms and others.

Breast cancer didn't stop for the pandemic-and neither will Breast Cancer Research Foundation. This year, breast cancer became the most common cancer worldwide for the first time, underscoring the rising and urgent need for research. BCRF is supporting a global legion of 275 scientists pursuing high-impact research that is saving lives.

Sir Elton John and David Furnish; Judy and Leonard Lauder and Anthony von Mandl are Honorary Co-Chairs. Dee and Tommy Hilfiger; Kinga Lampert and Aerin Lauder are Gala Steering Co-Chairs. Jody and John Arnhold; Valentine and Patrick Firmenich; Terri and Jerry Kohl; Lori Kanter Tritsch and William P. Lauder; Adrienne and Dan Lufkin; Jeanne Sorensen Siegel and Herbert J. Siegel; Marilyn and Jim Simons and Candace King Weir are Lead Co-Chairs. The Event Co-Chairs are Sandra Brant; Patsy and Patrick Callahan; Mary-Ann and Fabrizio Freda; Nina Garcia, Marjorie Reed Gordon; Donna Karan; Shelly and Howard Kivell; Michael Kors; Jane Lauder; Jo Carole and Ronald S. Lauder; Laura and Gary Lauder; Bryan Rafanelli; Lois Robbins and Andrew Zaro; John Rosenwald; Arlene Taub; Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch; Ingrid Vandebosch and Jeff Gordon; Vera Wang; and Nina and Gary Wexler.

Gala Committee: Maria Bello, Dominique Crenn, Lydia Fenet, Ricky Paull Goldin, Mandy Gonzalez, Carly Hughes, Joan Lunden, Karlie Kloss, Gretta Monahan, Martina Navratilova, Amy Robach, Anne Thompson, Rita Wilson and Rachel Zoe.

DETAILS:

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Login/Pre-Reception: 7:45 PM

Program: 8:00 PM

For more information visit: https://www.bcrf.org/events/virtual-hot-pink-evening