Carlton Fine Arts Presents 'Rock And Roll Voodoo' By Kelly Sullivan

The art will be on view from July 20th through August 12th at Carlton Fine Arts.

Jul. 13, 2022  

Carlton Fine Arts presents "Rock and Roll Voodoo" an original 88" by 68" acrylic on canvas FingerSmear painting created by artist Kelly Sullivan with the Rolling Stones and their guests during the bands Voodoo Lounge tour in 1994. "Rock and Roll Voodoo" will be on view from July 20th through August 12th at Carlton Fine Arts. Opening bids for the painting start at $600,000 and proceeds from the sale will benefit the renovation of the Strand Theater in Lambertville, NJ.

On October 31st, 1994, The Rolling Stones were in San Francisco for their Voodoo Lounge tour at the Warfield Theater. After their performance, they threw a Halloween party at the Warfield where artist Sullivan was bartending. The atmosphere was one celebratory and festive, and she decided to enhance the elaborate scene by hanging a huge blank canvas on the wall of the theatre. She sketched out the faces of the band and surrounded them in iconic voodoo master tools and as guests arrived, she invited them to participate by sticking their fingers in paint and adding their marks to the painting. Amongst those who contributed to the painting were band members, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts.

For her latest project, Sullivan is renovating the historic landmark building, The Strand Theatre, which was destroyed by fire 50 years ago in Lambertville, New Jersey. The iconic theater located on the oldest street in the bustling commercial district of Lambertville is slated to open in Spring 2023 as Strand Arts; An Enterprising Art House. Recreated and reimagined by Sullivan, the revival of the grand old gem solidifies her commitment to creating a high-quality performance/art space for community residents and visitors alike.

Commenting on the renovation of the Strand, Sullivan says, "This nutty world needs art, and artists, more than ever. Our communities need venues where we can collaborate artistically, where new ideas can grow into finer forms that elevate society. The sale of this iconic painting, will help us renovate the Strand back into a place that will inspire beauty for generations to come." She continues, "I think the Stones would be happy to see this wild piece of shared history used in this way."

Prior to the Manhattan gallery debut, "Rock and Roll Voodoo" will be displayed at The Peoples Antique and Design Center, 28 N Union Street, Lambertville, NJ until July 15th.

Rock and Roll Voodoo will be on display and available for purchase at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. 689 5th Ave, New York. Exhibition hours are Mondays - Thursdays: 10 AM - 6 M; Fridays: 10 AM - 4 PM; Saturdays: Closed; Sundays: 11 AM - 6 PM and by appointment. For those interested in checking out the painting outside of open hours, appointments can be scheduled by calling 212-593-2800 or email: info@carltonfa.com. Visit http://carltonfa.com/ , for more information.

For more information: https://kellysullivanfineart.com/rock-and-roll-voodoo-painting-by-kelly-sullivan/

