Can Actors Also Have a Full-Time Job?

Spencer Glass , actor and coach, gives his thoughts on being a full time actor and holding a full-time jobCheck back monthly for more actor wisdom from Spencer

I spent a lot of years as an actor priding myself on the idea that I was only an actor, and nothing else. Instead of having one job that was a 9-5, I tortured myself working up to four jobs, just so I could be clear that these were "survival jobs", and the "real job" was being an actor. I had this backwards sense of thinking that I had to look like "the typical actor" who was "pounding the pavement" and "just wait until people hear my story"....haha ummm no. I was very wrong.

Throughout life, college theatre programs, and unfortunately, still today, actors and artists are slapped across the face with "if there is anything else in your life that you want to do, go do it. Acting must be your one and only". At first, it made sense to me. Sure, this is not like any other career path, so one must give it their all. Go big or go home, right? But what if "going big" was doing whatever you wanted and reimagining the idea of being an actor as someone who is committed to their craft, and also has other career goals?

What if being an actor meant you had a parallel career that you love, or needed because it financially feels better for you? Guess what? You're allowed to do just that. It's still a struggle for me day to day to accept that I'm allowed to be both an actor AND a coach. Admittedly, it can feel complicated claiming that I'm allowed to feel full identity as somebody creating my own actor path, and helping others with theirs. It's a work in progress, but the best decision I've ever made. You can be an actor, AND "insert other job roles".

The pandemic changed everything. Something it did for us as actors is give us pause. We're so systemized to believe that we're racing against the clock, and in 2020, we were forced to find agency and do something we weren't used to...doing what was going to be best for us. And what's "best", is doing it the untraditional way. Especially since our industry has leaned into a self taping world, having a career outside of being an actor has become accessible. The pandemic also pushed artists to question what stability means to us. 2020 was terrifying, and an unprecedented time that of course unleashed the need to feel anchored. We're watching artists of all kinds redefine their career by opening their own business', taking full time positions outside of the arts, and even leaving NYC and other major artist hubs to create a life as an actor somewhere else. Not only is this all possible, it's literally life changing for a lot of people. The expectation of an actor to solely focus on the actor path is being eliminated, but that's still hard for our community to fully trust. But until you rip the bandaid off, how could you fully trust this?

I work with over 200 actors, and I'd say almost half of them have parallel careers as sales associates, real estate agents, voice teachers, coders/tech engineers, teachers, etc. They're still self taping, figuring out scheduling in person auditions, have agreements with boss' when it comes to doing a show, and making it work for themselves with their own set of rules. You can taunt yourself with "but what if the industry just sees me as XYZ and not an actor?"...that's a made up narrative in your head. Go take the job you want when you aren't on stage or set...your acting career is still here. And shout out to folks who enjoy freelancing, or working at a couple of different jobs because they don't feel the urge to find the above. That's wonderful, and you're also following your gut which is really the entire point of this advice column.

This column today was meant to affirm your desires to seek work that might be a full time commitment. You're allowed to have whatever lifestyle you'd like as an actor, and the times are changing. I'm excited for your journey. But promise me something? People are always going to question your choices- good, let them. You're doing what you need to do to feel comfier as an actor.