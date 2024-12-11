HOLD ON TO ME DARLING Starring Adam Driver Recoups Initial Investment

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The current run of the play Hold on to Me Darling by Kenneth Lonergan and starring Adam Driver, has recouped its initial investment. Having opened on October 16th at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, the Neil Pepe directed production has played to sold out audiences every performance since beginning previews on September 24th. Hold on to Me Darling’s final performance will be on Sunday, December 22.

In addition to Driver as Strings McCrane, the cast includes Heather Burns as Nancy, Adelaide Clemens as Essie, Keith Nobbs as Jimmy, CJ Wilson as Duke, and Frank Wood as Mitch. See what the critics said about the production HERE!



The creative team for Hold on to Me Darling includes Walt Spangler (scenic design), Suttirat Larlarb (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), and David Van Tiegham (sound design). Casting is by Telsey Casting, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as General Manager.



Hold on to Me Darling is also offering a Digital Cancellation Line exclusively on the TodayTix app. Same-day tickets will be released on a first-come, first-served basis. The cancellation line starts at 4pm and concludes at 6pm.