Photos: CINDERELLA At King's Head Theatre

King’s Head Theatre, Elphin Productions and Little Angel Theatre has released first look photos of Cinderella, its first ever pantomime in its new and flexible 250-seat auditorium this Christmas, as well as design input from Dame Zandra Rhodes and artist Andrew Logan MBE.

In London, it’s hard to find romance these days. Everyone is so busy! Will love and friendship find our two lost souls? Cinderella needs help to leave her life of drudgery and explore a world full of adventures. A shy Prince needs someone to help bring him out of his shell and find his mojo. Could they help each other to find the courage to change their lives? The Fairy Godmother thinks so! So, join her on this roller-coaster ride of romance and rock’n’roll! Boo the selfish step-sisters, Peckham and Dalston. Cheer on Cinderella and the Prince! Boogie on down with Buttons and his daffy duck, Quackers!

Wave your hands in the air, like you just don’t care – and have the time of your lives at the King’s Head’s intimate, immersive panto spectacular!

Each of these special one-off performances will include one special guest star, who will have their own featured number as the entertainment at the Prince’s ball. They will also go on to join the cast for the all-singing, all-dancing closing number.

Photo Credit: Charlie Flint



Lucia Vinyard and Maddie Erzan-Essien

Joseph Lukehurst and Maddy Erzan-Essien

The Cast of CINDERELLA

Ella Vaday and Harry Curley

Lucia Vinyard

