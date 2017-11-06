Camp Broadway to Celebrate Military Families in MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE Performance

Camp Broadway LLC, the award-winning theatre arts enrichment company, will perform Irving Berlin's "This Is A Great Country" in the 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® featuring an ensemble cast of children, ranging in age from 9-16, who represent immediate family members of active duty military personnel, veterans, reservists, wounded warriors and fallen heroes from all the branches of United States Armed Forces.



Each year, the Macy's Parade creative team looks for performance groups that have the talent and abilities to captivate more than 3.5 million live spectators and more than 50 million viewers. Camp Broadway was selected from hundreds of performance groups across the country and marks their 10th appearance in this iconic parade, which also includes giant character balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities and clowns.



"Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the perfect place and time to celebrate the important role that military families play in supporting our nations' troops," says Susan E. Lee, spokesperson for Camp Broadway. "On this national day of gratitude, Camp Broadway hopes that Macy's 3.5 million spectators and 50 million viewers will join us in cheering for these talented young heroes who are called upon to make many personal sacrifices so that their parents, siblings or other family members can serve and protect America."



This Camp Broadway performance is under the direction of choreographer/actor/writer Brad Bradley (whose credits include Annie Get Your Gun, Spamalot and Billy Elliot The Musical). Bradley's family has served for three generations in the United States Navy, Air Force, Army, and Coast Guard.



The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble features 128 talented kids from 104 cities located throughout America who will travel to New York City to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime national event.

For more information on Camp Broadway's This Is A Great Country, visit www.campbroadway.com. This program is supported in part by the Broadway Education Alliance, Las Casas Foundation, The Homefront Girl, AT&T Veterans, Control Instruments Corporation, Blue Horizon Tek, Grad Conn, and others. For a complete list of donors, visit www.bealliance.org. About Camp Broadway: CAMP BROADWAY® LLC was founded in 1995 and is recognized as Broadway's "original" summer camp. The company's mission is to make theatre arts an accessible and relevant way for creative children to build confidence, hone presentation skills, and discover their unique talents at every stage of their lives. Camp Broadway is now a respected industry leader in audience engagement and a trusted source for parents and TEACHERS seeking quality year-round enrichment programs, experiential events and educational workshops. Camp Broadway is held in New York and presented by partner theaters in Atlanta, Buffalo, Greenville, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Miami, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, Tempe, and Westhampton Beach. Camp Broadway is the recipient of a Special Drama Desk Award for "introducing young people to the magic of theater and for playing a crucial role in creating tomorrow's audiences for over 20 years." To learn more, visit www.campbroadway.com. About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: With more than 50 million viewers across the country and more than 3.5 million spectators that line up along the streets of New York City each year, the MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. For 91 years, the MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade proudly marches down a more than 2-mile route in New York City with more than 8,000 participants in tow including Macy's employees, their families, celebrities, athletes, clowns and dance groups spreading holiday cheer. The Parade also features America's best marching bands, fabulous floats and Macy's signature giant helium character balloon

