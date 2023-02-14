Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Camp Broadway And Our Military Kids Join Forces To Make Broadway Accessible To Military Children

These scholarships will be awarded in addition to the participating child or teen's OMK's extracurricular activity grants, allowing them to further pursue their passion.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Camp Broadway And Our Military Kids Join Forces To Make Broadway Accessible To Military Children

The Broadway Education Alliance, Inc. has announced an alliance with Our Military Kids (OMK) to make Broadway shows and experiences more accessible to U.S. military families living throughout the Greater New York area. To kick off the relationship Our Military Kids will support scholarships for six aspiring performing artists, ages 7-17, to attend CAMP BROADWAY's annual summer programs. These scholarships will be awarded in addition to the participating child or teen's OMK's extracurricular activity grants, allowing them to further pursue their passion for theater arts.

Our Military Kids began in 2004 to recognize the sacrifice of children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post 9/11 combat-injured service members by offering extracurricular activity grants that build the child's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community. The organization has given more than 80,000 activity scholarships worth $31 million. For more information, visit ourmilitarykids.org.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Camp Broadway to enrich the lives of the military kids we serve through Broadway's original summer camp," said Kara Dallman, Executive Director of Our Military Kids and U.S. Navy Veteran. "The opportunity to meet and learn from Broadway professionals and attend Broadway musicals will add up to a truly transformative experience."

"For nearly 30 years, Camp Broadway has served as Broadway's ambassador to families," said Susan Lee, Founder of the Broadway Education Alliance. "We are proud, honored, and happy to support the mission of Our Military Kids by giving children of the men and women in our Armed Forces a fun-filled singing, dancing, and theatergoing that will result in friendships and memories that will last a lifetime."

CAMP BROADWAY, known as Broadway's Original Destination for Theater-loving kids, returns to New York City on July 10-14, 2023, with MAINSTAGE (ages 10-17) and SHINING STARS (ages 7-9). Now operated by the Broadway Education Alliance Inc., a New York based 501(c)3 organization, Camp Broadway provides a safe and enriching environment for children and teens from all backgrounds and skill levels to build confidence, hone presentation skills and discover their unique talents-on and off stage.

For more information about programs and scholarships, visit www.campbroadway.com.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPE Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Creatives John Kander, Susan Stroman And More To Join ARTIST IN THE OPEN JAR
Open Jar Studios and The Creative Artist Database will present an exclusive conversation and sneak peek into the creative process of the new musical New York, New York with the legendary creative team: Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), Co-writers David Thompson (Scottsboro Boys) & Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon).
VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Stars In ONE TRUE LOVES Film Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Stars In ONE TRUE LOVES Film Trailer
The trailer for One True Loves, starring Tony nominee Phillipa Soo, has been released. Joined by Simu Liu (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings) and Luke Bracey (Point Break), Soo stars in this modern twist on a classic love story from NY Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Watch the new video trailer now!
Photos: Vineyard Theater Honors Tony-Winner Billy Crudup At 40th Anniversary Gala! Photo
Photos: Vineyard Theater Honors Tony-Winner Billy Crudup At 40th Anniversary Gala!
See photos from inside the Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary gala honoring Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Crudup!
Complete Cast Announced for SHADOW/LAND World Premiere Photo
Complete Cast Announced for SHADOW/LAND World Premiere
The Public Theater has announced the complete cast for the staged world premiere play shadow/land, written by Erika Dickerson-Despenza and directed by Candis C. Jones.

More Hot Stories For You


Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Lizan Mitchell & More to Star in SHADOW/LAND World Premiere at The Public TheaterJoniece Abbott-Pratt, Lizan Mitchell & More to Star in SHADOW/LAND World Premiere at The Public Theater
February 14, 2023

The Public Theater has announced the complete cast for the staged world premiere play shadow/land, written by Erika Dickerson-Despenza and directed by Candis C. Jones.
Listen: BABY: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording Out NowListen: BABY: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording Out Now
February 14, 2023

Listen to Baby: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording – celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the show’s original production – available in digital and streaming platforms now!
D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley & Chris Sullivan Will Lead THE THANKSGIVING PLAY on BroadwayD'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley & Chris Sullivan Will Lead THE THANKSGIVING PLAY on Broadway
February 14, 2023

Second Stage Theater has just announced the cast for its upcoming production of Larissa FastHorse’s play, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY. Find out all the details about who will star in the new play!
38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Set for May; Stephen McKinley Henderson, Ntozake Shange & A.R.T./New York to be Honored38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Set for May; Stephen McKinley Henderson, Ntozake Shange & A.R.T./New York to be Honored
February 14, 2023

The 38th Annual Lortel Awards will take place Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 7:00PM at NYU Skirball Center. See who will be honored, and how to purchase tickets!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/12/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/12/23
February 14, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/12/2023.
share