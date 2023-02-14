Camp Broadway And Our Military Kids Join Forces To Make Broadway Accessible To Military Children

The Broadway Education Alliance, Inc. has announced an alliance with Our Military Kids (OMK) to make Broadway shows and experiences more accessible to U.S. military families living throughout the Greater New York area. To kick off the relationship Our Military Kids will support scholarships for six aspiring performing artists, ages 7-17, to attend CAMP BROADWAY's annual summer programs. These scholarships will be awarded in addition to the participating child or teen's OMK's extracurricular activity grants, allowing them to further pursue their passion for theater arts.

Our Military Kids began in 2004 to recognize the sacrifice of children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post 9/11 combat-injured service members by offering extracurricular activity grants that build the child's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community. The organization has given more than 80,000 activity scholarships worth $31 million. For more information, visit ourmilitarykids.org.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Camp Broadway to enrich the lives of the military kids we serve through Broadway's original summer camp," said Kara Dallman, Executive Director of Our Military Kids and U.S. Navy Veteran. "The opportunity to meet and learn from Broadway professionals and attend Broadway musicals will add up to a truly transformative experience."

"For nearly 30 years, Camp Broadway has served as Broadway's ambassador to families," said Susan Lee, Founder of the Broadway Education Alliance. "We are proud, honored, and happy to support the mission of Our Military Kids by giving children of the men and women in our Armed Forces a fun-filled singing, dancing, and theatergoing that will result in friendships and memories that will last a lifetime."

CAMP BROADWAY, known as Broadway's Original Destination for Theater-loving kids, returns to New York City on July 10-14, 2023, with MAINSTAGE (ages 10-17) and SHINING STARS (ages 7-9). Now operated by the Broadway Education Alliance Inc., a New York based 501(c)3 organization, Camp Broadway provides a safe and enriching environment for children and teens from all backgrounds and skill levels to build confidence, hone presentation skills and discover their unique talents-on and off stage.

For more information about programs and scholarships, visit www.campbroadway.com.